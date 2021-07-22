checkAd

Acorda Therapeutics Announces Agreement to Commercialize INBRIJA in Spain

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) today announced that it has entered into distribution and supply agreements with Esteve Pharmaceuticals S.A (ESTEVE) to commercialize INBRIJA 33 mg (levodopa inhalation powder, hard capsules) in Spain. INBRIJA is indicated in the EU for the intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in adult patients with Parkinson’s disease treated with a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor. (1)

Under the terms of the supply agreement, ACORDA will receive a significant double-digit percent of the selling price of INBRIJA in Spain in exchange for supply of the product. ESTEVE will have the exclusive distribution rights to INBRIJA in the territory and ACORDA will supply the product to ESTEVE. ESTEVE expects to launch INBRIJA in Spain in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to current population estimates, there are at least 300,000 people living with Parkinson's disease in Spain, and there is one new case per 10,000 people per year; these incidence and prevalence rates are similar to those in the rest of Europe.(2)

“We are delighted to enter a partnership with ESTEVE to make INBRIJA available in Spain. This is great news for people with Parkinson’s in Spain who are in need of therapies to treat their OFF periods. ESTEVE has an impressive track record of successfully commercializing pharmaceuticals in Europe for neurological and other indications,” said Ron Cohen, M.D., President and CEO of Acorda Therapeutics. “We are also in active discussions with additional companies for the rights to INBRIJA in other countries in Europe and the rest of the world.”

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics develops therapies to restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. INBRIJA is approved for intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in adults with Parkinson’s disease treated with carbidopa/levodopa. INBRIJA is not to be used by patients who take or have taken a nonselective monoamine oxidase inhibitor such as phenelzine or tranylcypromine within the last two weeks. INBRIJA utilizes Acorda’s innovative ARCUS pulmonary delivery system, a technology platform designed to deliver medication through inhalation. Acorda also markets the branded AMPYRA (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg.

