Martin Midstream Partners Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution

“Looking to the third quarter, which is seasonally our weakest due to the cyclical nature of both the fertilizer and butane businesses, we amended our revolving credit facility in response to rising commodity prices and the continued impact of COVID-19 on the Partnership’s trailing twelve month cash flows. I’d like thank our lenders for recognizing our ongoing commitment to capital discipline through their support of the amendment.”

“For the second quarter of 2021, the Partnership had a solid performance in line with our annual projected cash flows of between $95 million to $102 million,” stated Bob Bondurant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership. “As the country returns to a more open economy and refinery utilization increases, we have seen heightened demand for our services particularly within the land transportation and lubricants businesses. However, the impact of COVID-19 is still reflected in a reduction in sulfur service volumes and lower marine day rates year over year. As expected, marine utilization has increased from last quarter and we anticipate the continued economic recovery will drive demand upward allowing for the further utilization of our asset base.”

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (Nasdaq:MMLP) (the "Partnership") today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TERMINALLING AND STORAGE (“T&S”)

T&S Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $3.7 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for T&S was $10.6 million for each of the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, reflecting increased volumes on packaged lubricants products, offset by expired capital recovery fees at the Smackover Refinery.

TRANSPORTATION

Transportation Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $0.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for Transportation was $5.0 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, reflecting higher land transportation load count and rates, offset by lower marine day rates coupled with a reduction in marine equipment.

SULFUR SERVICES

Sulfur Services Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $6.3 million and $7.4 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for Sulfur Services was $8.9 million and $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, reflecting lower refinery utilization volumes during the second quarter of 2021 as a result of continued effects of COVID-19.

NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (“NGL”)

NGL Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $0.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA for NGL was $1.7 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, primarily reflecting increased margins in our butane optimization business, offset by a reduction in NGL margins due to rising commodity prices.

UNALLOCATED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE (“USGA”)

USGA expenses included in operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $3.8 million and $4.4 million, respectively.

USGA expenses included in adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $3.7 million and $4.0 million, respectively, primarily reflecting a reduction in overhead allocated from Martin Resource Management.

LIQUIDITY

At June 30, 2021, the Partnership had $180 million drawn on its $300 million revolving credit facility, an increase of $4 million from March 31, 2021. The Partnership’s leverage ratio, as calculated under the revolving credit facility, was 5.3 times and 5.4 times on June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The Partnership is in compliance with all debt covenants as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AMENDMENT

The Partnership announced today the amendment of its revolving credit facility effective July 16, 2021. The amendment revises certain financial covenant ratios and reduces the aggregate amount of commitments from $300 million to $275 million, among other things.

Royal Bank of Canada serves as administrative agent and collateral agent for the facility. Baker Botts L.L.P acted as legal counsel to the Partnership.

QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

The Partnership has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The distribution is payable on August 13, 2021 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 6, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is August 5, 2021.

QUALIFIED NOTICE TO NOMINEES

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

The Partnership continues to evaluate protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of variants of COVID-19, such as the Delta variant. Where possible, employee work from home initiatives remain and travel restrictions have been lifted. Employees are encouraged to continue to exercise safety measures to protect the welfare of each other and the communities they serve.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Partnership had a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $6.6 million, a loss of $0.17 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $2.2 million, a loss of $0.06 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $22.5 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $23.9 million. Distributable cash flow for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.3 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $12.5 million.

The Partnership had a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $4.1 million, a loss of $0.10 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $6.6 million, or $0.17 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $53.4 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $54.9 million. Distributable cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $20.1 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $30.8 million.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $184.3 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $140.6 million. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $385.3 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $339.5 million.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The Partnership has also included below a table entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow" in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement.

An attachment included in the Current Report on Form 8-K to which this announcement is included, contains a comparison of the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2021 to the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2020.

Investors' Conference Call

Date: Friday, July 23, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT (please dial in by 7:55 a.m.)

Dial In #: (833) 900-2251

Conference ID: 1691938

Replay Dial In # (800) 585-8367 – Conference ID: 1691938

A webcast of the conference call will also be available by visiting the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership’s outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to guidance or to financial or operational estimates or projections rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic generally, on an industry-specific basis, and on the Partnership’s specific operations and business, (ii) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (iii) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership’s annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Partnership's management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to analyze its performance. These include: (1) net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), (2) adjusted EBITDA, (3) distributable cash flow and (4) adjusted free cash flow. The Partnership's management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and the ability to generate and distribute cash flow, and as key components of its internal financial reporting. The Partnership's management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before unit-based compensation expenses, gains and losses on the disposition of property, plant and equipment, impairment and other similar non-cash adjustments. Certain items excluded from EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as cost of capital and historical costs of depreciable assets. The Partnership has included information concerning EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it provides investors and management with additional information to better understand the following: financial performance of the Partnership's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the Partnership's operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other similarly situated entities; and the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects. The Partnership's method of computing adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities. The economic substance behind the Partnership's use of adjusted EBITDA is to measure the ability of the Partnership's assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness and make distributions to its unitholders.

Distributable Cash Flow. The Partnership defines Distributable Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less cash paid for interest, cash paid for income taxes, maintenance capital expenditures, and plant turnaround costs. Distributable cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare basic cash flows generated by the Partnership to the cash distributions it expects to pay unitholders. Distributable cash flow is also an important financial measure for the Partnership's unitholders since it serves as an indicator of the Partnership's success in providing a cash return on investment. Specifically, this financial measure indicates to investors whether or not the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain or support an increase in its quarterly distribution rates. Distributable cash flow is also a quantitative standard used throughout the investment community with respect to publicly-traded partnerships because the value of a unit of such an entity is generally determined by the unit's yield, which in turn is based on the amount of cash distributions the entity pays to a unitholder.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as distributable cash flow less growth capital expenditures and principal payments under finance lease obligations. Adjusted free cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of our financial statements and represents how much cash flow a business generates during a specified time period after accounting for all capital expenditures, including expenditures for growth and maintenance capital projects. The Partnership believes that adjusted free cash flow is important to investors, lenders, commercial banks and research analysts since it reflects the amount of cash available for reducing debt, investing in additional capital projects, paying distributions, and similar matters. The Partnership's calculation of adjusted free cash flow may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Partnership's method of computing these measures may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash $ 681 $ 4,958 Accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $225 and $261, respectively 55,051 52,748 Inventories 71,358 54,122 Due from affiliates 20,619 14,807 Other current assets 6,913 8,991 Total current assets 154,622 135,626 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 891,746 889,108 Accumulated depreciation (530,624 ) (509,237 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 361,122 379,871 Goodwill 16,823 16,823 Right-of-use assets 19,955 22,260 Deferred income taxes, net 21,495 22,253 Other assets, net 2,862 2,805 Total assets $ 576,879 $ 579,638 Liabilities and Partners’ Capital (Deficit) Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 236 $ 31,497 Trade and other accounts payable 55,453 51,900 Product exchange payables 700 373 Due to affiliates 1,939 435 Income taxes payable 308 556 Fair value of derivatives 412 207 Other accrued liabilities 29,394 34,407 Total current liabilities 88,442 119,375 Long-term debt, net 517,311 484,597 Finance lease obligations 169 289 Operating lease liabilities 13,423 15,181 Other long-term obligations 8,631 7,067 Total liabilities 627,976 626,509 Commitments and contingencies Partners’ capital (deficit) (51,097 ) (46,871 ) Total partners’ capital (deficit) (51,097 ) (46,871 ) Total liabilities and partners' capital (deficit) $ 576,879 $ 579,638

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Terminalling and storage * $ 18,702 $ 19,908 $ 37,080 $ 40,382 Transportation * 34,926 31,485 64,741 70,426 Sulfur services 2,949 2,914 5,899 5,829 Product sales: * Natural gas liquids 67,232 30,299 165,317 112,510 Sulfur services 35,337 30,506 67,222 55,914 Terminalling and storage 25,147 25,526 45,008 54,460 127,716 86,331 277,547 222,884 Total revenues 184,293 140,638 385,267 339,521 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Natural gas liquids * 61,590 24,293 140,725 94,128 Sulfur services * 24,177 17,559 45,391 32,854 Terminalling and storage * 20,226 21,438 34,728 45,118 105,993 63,290 220,844 172,100 Expenses: Operating expenses * 47,313 44,202 91,947 95,484 Selling, general and administrative * 8,960 9,858 19,569 20,320 Depreciation and amortization 14,483 15,343 28,917 30,582 Total costs and expenses 176,749 132,693 361,277 318,486 Other operating income (loss), net 89 15 (671 ) 2,525 Operating income 7,633 7,960 23,319 23,560 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (13,309 ) (9,377 ) (26,262 ) (19,302 ) Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes — — — 3,484 Other, net (1 ) 4 (1 ) 7 Total other expense (13,310 ) (9,373 ) (26,263 ) (15,811 ) Net income (loss) before taxes (5,677 ) (1,413 ) (2,944 ) 7,749 Income tax expense (935 ) (790 ) (1,157 ) (1,137 ) Net income (loss) (6,612 ) (2,203 ) (4,101 ) 6,612 Less general partner's interest in net (income) loss 132 44 82 (132 ) Less (income) loss allocable to unvested restricted units 20 10 10 (45 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ (6,460 ) $ (2,149 ) $ (4,009 ) $ 6,435 Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners - basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.17 Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners - diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.17 Weighted average limited partner units - basic 38,687,874 38,661,852 38,690,228 38,651,357 Weighted average limited partner units - diluted 38,687,874 38,661,852 38,690,228 38,651,897 *Related Party Transactions Shown Below

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) *Related Party Transactions Included Above Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues:* Terminalling and storage $ 15,569 $ 15,942 $ 30,875 $ 31,816 Transportation 4,889 5,393 8,899 11,287 Product Sales 71 38 185 130 Costs and expenses:* Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Sulfur services 2,403 2,554 4,938 5,321 Terminalling and storage 7,036 4,249 11,604 10,026 Expenses: Operating expenses 19,590 19,440 37,958 41,211 Selling, general and administrative 7,285 8,055 15,965 16,367

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CAPITAL (DEFICIT) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Partners’ Capital (Deficit) Common Limited General

Partner

Amount Units Amount Total Balances - January 1, 2020 38,863,389 $ (38,342 ) $ 2,146 $ (36,196 ) Net income — 6,480 132 6,612 Issuance of common units, net — — — — Issuance of restricted units 81,000 — — — Forfeiture of restricted units (84,134 ) — — — General partner contribution — — — — Cash distributions — (4,825 ) (98 ) (4,923 ) Unit-based compensation — 709 — 709 Purchase of treasury units (7,748 ) (9 ) — (9 ) Balances - June 30, 2020 38,852,507 $ (35,987 ) $ 2,180 $ (33,807 ) Balances - January 1, 2021 38,851,174 $ (48,776 ) $ 1,905 $ (46,871 ) Net loss — (4,019 ) (82 ) (4,101 ) Issuance of restricted units 42,168 — — — Forfeiture of restricted units (83,436 ) — — — Cash distributions — (388 ) (8 ) (396 ) Unit-based compensation — 288 — 288 Purchase of treasury units (7,156 ) (17 ) — (17 ) Balances - June 30, 2021 38,802,750 $ (52,912 ) $ 1,815 $ (51,097 )

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (4,101 ) $ 6,612 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,917 30,582 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,521 991 Amortization of premium on notes payable — (153 ) Deferred income tax expense 758 1,018 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net 671 175 Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes — (3,484 ) Derivative (income) loss 884 (1,463 ) Net cash received (paid) for commodity derivatives (679 ) 796 Unit-based compensation 288 709 Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts and other receivables (2,303 ) 37,180 Inventories (17,572 ) (3,128 ) Due from affiliates (5,812 ) (1,060 ) Other current assets 1,435 (5,547 ) Trade and other accounts payable 3,335 (16,502 ) Product exchange payables 327 811 Due to affiliates 1,504 (1,026 ) Income taxes payable (248 ) 26 Other accrued liabilities (3,053 ) (2,452 ) Change in other non-current assets and liabilities 213 541 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,085 44,626 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (8,200 ) (19,053 ) Payments for plant turnaround costs (1,694 ) (231 ) Proceeds from involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment — 4,369 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 133 1,768 Net cash used in investing activities (9,761 ) (13,147 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt (144,790 ) (156,860 ) Payments under finance lease obligations (2,591 ) (3,222 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 147,500 131,000 Purchase of treasury units (17 ) (9 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (307 ) (269 ) Cash distributions paid (396 ) (4,923 ) Net cash used in financing activities (601 ) (34,283 ) Net decrease in cash (4,277 ) (2,804 ) Cash at beginning of period 4,958 2,856 Cash at end of period $ 681 $ 52 Non-cash additions to property, plant and equipment $ 686 $ 1,276

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day) Terminalling and Storage Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, Variance Percent

Change 2021 2020 (In thousands, except BBL per day) Revenues: Services $ 20,358 $ 21,436 $ (1,078 ) (5 )% Products 25,166 25,540 (374 ) (1 )% Total revenues 45,524 46,976 (1,452 ) (3 )% Cost of products sold 20,759 22,697 (1,938 ) (9 )% Operating expenses 12,664 12,254 410 3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,468 1,398 70 5 % Depreciation and amortization 6,996 7,272 (276 ) (4 )% 3,637 3,355 282 8 % Other operating income (loss), net 61 (3 ) 64 2,133 % Operating income $ 3,698 $ 3,352 $ 346 10 % Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons) 20,000 20,000 — — % Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL per day) 6,500 6,500 — — %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, Variance Percent

Change 2021 2020 (In thousands, except BBL per day) Revenues: Services $ 40,317 $ 43,603 $ (3,286 ) (8 )% Products 45,041 54,507 (9,466 ) (17 )% Total revenues 85,358 98,110 (12,752 ) (13 )% Cost of products sold 35,700 47,685 (11,985 ) (25 )% Operating expenses 25,457 25,205 252 1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,967 3,057 (90 ) (3 )% Depreciation and amortization 14,101 14,728 (627 ) (4 )% 7,133 7,435 (302 ) (4 )% Other operating loss, net (5 ) (3,054 ) 3,049 100 % Operating income $ 7,128 $ 4,381 $ 2,747 63 % Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons) 40,000 40,000 — — % Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (BBL per day) 6,500 6,500 — — %

Transportation Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, Variance Percent

Change 2021 2020 (In thousands) Revenues $ 38,349 $ 35,259 $ 3,090 9 % Operating expenses 31,485 28,331 3,154 11 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,858 2,058 (200 ) (10 )% Depreciation and amortization 4,331 4,328 3 — % 675 542 133 25 % Other operating income, net 21 13 8 62 % Operating income $ 696 $ 555 $ 141 25 %

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, Variance Percent

Change 2021 2020 (In thousands) Revenues $ 72,318 $ 80,433 $ (8,115 ) (10 )% Operating expenses 60,989 63,493 (2,504 ) (4 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,658 4,193 (535 ) (13 )% Depreciation and amortization 8,329 8,608 (279 ) (3 )% $ (658 ) $ 4,139 $ (4,797 ) (116 )% Other operating income (loss), net 17 (1,195 ) 1,212 101 % Operating income (loss) $ (641 ) $ 2,944 $ (3,585 ) (122 )%

Sulfur Services Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, Variance Percent

Change 2021 2020 (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 2,949 $ 2,914 $ 35 1 % Products 35,337 30,506 4,831 16 % Total revenues 38,286 33,420 4,866 15 % Cost of products sold 25,397 18,601 6,796 37 % Operating expenses 2,804 3,142 (338 ) (11 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,215 1,166 49 4 % Depreciation and amortization 2,568 3,131 (563 ) (18 )% 6,302 7,380 (1,078 ) (15 )% Other operating income, net 6 5 1 20 % Operating income $ 6,308 $ 7,385 $ (1,077 ) (15 )% Sulfur (long tons) 146 166 (20 ) (12 )% Fertilizer (long tons) 84 91 (7 ) (8 )% Total sulfur services volumes (long tons) 230 257 (27 ) (11 )%

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, Variance Percent

Change 2021 2020 (In thousands) Revenues: Services $ 5,899 $ 5,829 $ 70 1 % Products 67,222 55,927 11,295 20 % Total revenues 73,121 61,756 11,365 18 % Cost of products sold 47,820 35,405 12,415 35 % Operating expenses 4,813 6,052 (1,239 ) (20 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,456 2,369 87 4 % Depreciation and amortization 5,288 6,025 (737 ) (12 )% 12,744 11,905 839 7 % Other operating income, net 6 6,776 (6,770 ) (100 )% Operating income $ 12,750 $ 18,681 $ (5,931 ) (32 )% Sulfur (long tons) 219 349 (130 ) (37 )% Fertilizer (long tons) 179 165 14 8 % Total sulfur services volumes (long tons) 398 514 (116 ) (23 )%

Natural Gas Liquids Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, Variance Percent

Change 2021 2020 (In thousands) Products Revenues $ 67,232 $ 30,300 $ 36,932 122 % Cost of products sold 64,176 26,579 37,597 141 % Operating expenses 1,061 1,150 (89 ) (8 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 697 930 (233 ) (25 )% Depreciation and amortization 588 612 (24 ) (4 )% 710 1,029 (319 ) (31 )% Other operating income, net 1 — 1 Operating income $ 711 $ 1,029 $ (318 ) (31 )% NGL sales volumes (Bbls) 1,259 1,698 (439 ) (26 )%

Comparative Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, Variance Percent

Change 2021 2020 (In thousands) Products Revenues $ 165,317 $ 112,515 $ 52,802 47 % Cost of products sold 146,688 100,839 45,849 45 % Operating expenses 2,056 2,089 (33 ) (2 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,904 2,077 827 40 % Depreciation and amortization 1,199 1,221 (22 ) (2 )% 12,470 6,289 6,181 98 % Other operating loss, net (689 ) (2 ) (687 ) (34,350 )% Operating income $ 11,781 $ 6,287 $ 5,494 87 % NGL sales volumes (Bbls) 3,404 4,143 (739 ) (18 )%

Unallocated Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Comparative Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, Variance Percent

Change Six Months Ended

June 30, Variance Percent

Change 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) (In thousands) Unallocated selling, general and administrative expenses $ 3,780 $ 4,361 $ (581 ) (13 )% $ 7,699 $ 8,733 $ (1,034 ) (12 )%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (6,612 ) $ (2,203 ) $ (4,101 ) $ 6,612 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 13,309 9,377 26,262 19,302 Income tax expense 935 790 1,157 1,137 Depreciation and amortization 14,483 15,343 28,917 30,582 EBITDA 22,115 23,307 52,235 57,633 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net (89 ) (15 ) 671 175 Unrealized mark-to-market on commodity derivatives 424 — 205 (669 ) Lower of cost or market adjustments — — — 335 Gain on repurchase of senior unsecured notes — — — (3,484 ) Unit-based compensation 48 363 288 709 Adjusted EBITDA 22,498 23,905 53,399 54,949 Adjustments: Interest expense, net (13,309 ) (9,377 ) (26,262 ) (19,302 ) Income tax expense (935 ) (790 ) (1,157 ) (1,137 ) Amortization of debt premium — (76 ) — (153 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 766 499 1,521 991 Deferred income tax expense 683 732 758 1,018 Payments for plant turnaround costs (20 ) (81 ) (1,694 ) (231 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (2,370 ) (2,280 ) (6,441 ) (5,306 ) Distributable Cash Flow $ 7,313 $ 12,532 $ 20,124 $ 30,829 Adjustments: Expansion capital expenditures $ (1,147 ) $ (2,585 ) $ (1,977 ) $ (7,931 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (160 ) (1,358 ) (2,591 ) (3,222 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 6,006 $ 8,589 $ 15,556 $ 19,676

