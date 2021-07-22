Advanced Drainage Systems Elects Anil Seetharam to Board of Directors

“We are pleased to welcome Anil to our Board of Directors,” said Robert Kidder, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Anil has broad financial expertise with public companies in capital markets, investor relations and acquisitions. The capabilities of the board are strengthened with his leadership.”

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced that Anil Seetharam has been elected to its Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”), effective immediately. The addition of Mr. Seetharam increases the size of the Board from 11 to 12 directors.

Mr. Seetharam has over 20 years of leadership experience throughout the financial industry. He currently serves as Managing Director of Berkshire Partners LLC (“Berkshire”)and Stockbridge Investors (“Stockbridge”), the public equities business of Berkshire Partners. Mr. Seetharam joined Stockbridge in February 2007 and became a Managing Director in December 2014. Prior to joining Stockbridge in 2007, Mr. Seetharam was previously a private equity associate at Berkshire Partners, a business analyst at McKinsey & Co., and a vice president at Reservoir Capital.

Mr. Seetharam received a B.S. from The School of Engineering & Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.S. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.