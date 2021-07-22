checkAd

Ocular Therapeutix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Net Product Revenue of $11.7 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 22:01  |  31   |   |   

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today reported preliminary net product revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in-market unit sales for June 2021.

The Company is reporting preliminary second quarter 2021 total net product revenue of approximately $11.7 million, representing a greater than 600% year-over-year increase versus the second quarter 2020 and an approximately 60% sequential increase over the first quarter of 2021. Net product revenue of DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4mg for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is estimated to be $11.1 million, and net product revenue of ReSure Sealant for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is estimated to be $0.6 million.

DEXTENZA second quarter, in-market unit sales are projected to set a record of 24,990 billable inserts, an approximately 50% sequential increase over the first quarter of 2021. The Company believes this growth reflects the strong end-user demand for DEXTENZA driven by an increase in cataract procedure volumes and market share gains. June 2021 in-market unit sales are projected to set a monthly record of 9,779 billable inserts as cataract volumes continued to increase through the second quarter of 2021 after the slowing of procedures earlier in the year as a result of regional COVID surges. As previously reported, April and May in-market unit sales were 8,025 and 7,186 billable inserts, respectively. Notably, each month of the second quarter of 2021 exceeded the last month of the first quarter of 2021, which included increased end-of-the-quarter in-market unit sales to ambulatory surgical centers under the Company’s rebate program.

“We are pleased by DEXTENZA’s performance in the quarter and believe that continued physician interest and more normalized cataract procedure volumes bode well for strong growth through the remainder of the year,” said Antony Mattessich, President and CEO. “What gives us the greatest satisfaction however is knowing that more and more patients are enjoying a better experience following their ophthalmic surgeries.”

The Company expects to report quarterly financial results for the second quarter 2021 on August 9th following the close of market and provide a comprehensive business update on a conference call the same day.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has received a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, commonly known as PDUFA, of October 18, 2021, for a supplemental new drug application for DEXTENZA to include an additional indication for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating each of OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Seite 1 von 3
Ocular Therapeutix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ocular Therapeutix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Net Product Revenue of $11.7 Million Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today reported preliminary net product revenue for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Visa to Acquire Currencycloud
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
Fisker Announces Global Brand Experience Center Roll Out Strategy
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Sale of U.S. Portfolio
ADOCIA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TechnipFMC Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
Publicis Groupe: First Half 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten