Ocular Therapeutix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Net Product Revenue of $11.7 Million

The Company is reporting preliminary second quarter 2021 total net product revenue of approximately $11.7 million, representing a greater than 600% year-over-year increase versus the second quarter 2020 and an approximately 60% sequential increase over the first quarter of 2021. Net product revenue of DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4mg for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is estimated to be $11.1 million, and net product revenue of ReSure Sealant for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is estimated to be $0.6 million.

DEXTENZA second quarter, in-market unit sales are projected to set a record of 24,990 billable inserts, an approximately 50% sequential increase over the first quarter of 2021. The Company believes this growth reflects the strong end-user demand for DEXTENZA driven by an increase in cataract procedure volumes and market share gains. June 2021 in-market unit sales are projected to set a monthly record of 9,779 billable inserts as cataract volumes continued to increase through the second quarter of 2021 after the slowing of procedures earlier in the year as a result of regional COVID surges. As previously reported, April and May in-market unit sales were 8,025 and 7,186 billable inserts, respectively. Notably, each month of the second quarter of 2021 exceeded the last month of the first quarter of 2021, which included increased end-of-the-quarter in-market unit sales to ambulatory surgical centers under the Company’s rebate program.

“We are pleased by DEXTENZA’s performance in the quarter and believe that continued physician interest and more normalized cataract procedure volumes bode well for strong growth through the remainder of the year,” said Antony Mattessich, President and CEO. “What gives us the greatest satisfaction however is knowing that more and more patients are enjoying a better experience following their ophthalmic surgeries.”

The Company expects to report quarterly financial results for the second quarter 2021 on August 9th following the close of market and provide a comprehensive business update on a conference call the same day.

