Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $20 per share on the outstanding Holdings Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX)
 For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

