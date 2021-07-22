Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $20 per share on the outstanding Holdings Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

