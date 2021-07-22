checkAd

Assured Guaranty Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO)(the Company) today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Atlantic Time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The press release and Assured Guaranty Ltd.'s Financial Supplement for June 30, 2021 will be available in the Investor Information section of the Company's website located at AssuredGuaranty.com.

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Atlantic Time) on Friday, August 6, 2021. The conference call will be available via live and archived webcast in the Investor Information section of the Company's website at AssuredGuaranty.com or by dialing 1-877-281-1545 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-902-6609 (International). A replay of the call will be made available through November 6, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), passcode 10158884. The replay will be available one hour after the conference call ends.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets and also provides asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.



