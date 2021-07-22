checkAd

Bank OZK Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the second quarter of 2021 was a record $150.5 million, a 199.5% increase from $50.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2021 were a record $1.16, a 197.4% increase from $0.39 for the second quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $299.0 million, a 381.2% increase from $62.1 million for the first six months of 2020. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2021 were $2.30, a 379.2% increase from $0.48 for the first six months of 2020.

As a result of improving economic conditions and prospects for improvement in the U.S. economy, management recorded negative provision for credit losses of $30.9 million during the second quarter and $62.5 million during the first six months of 2021, reducing the Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) from $377.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $307.6 million at June 30, 2021. The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $72.0 million during the second quarter and $189.7 million during the first six months of 2020, reflecting significant economic uncertainty at that time.

The Bank’s results for the first six months of 2021 included pretax gains of $4.4 million from the sale of its South Carolina branches and $1.4 million of tax-exempt bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefits, both of which were recognized during the first quarter of 2021. The Bank had no gains from branch sales and had $0.6 million of tax-exempt BOLI death benefits during the first six months of 2020.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $164.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, a 20.1% increase from $137.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, PPNR was $325.5 million, a 20.0% increase from $271.3 million for the first six months of 2020. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2021 were 2.24%, 13.65% and 16.10%, respectively, compared to 0.78%, 4.92% and 5.89%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first six months of 2021 were 2.23%, 13.81% and 16.33%, respectively, compared to 0.50%, 3.04%, and 3.64%, respectively, for the first six months of 2020. The calculation of the Bank’s return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to report record results for the quarter just ended. Our strong capital and liquidity, our disciplined credit culture and our exceptional team have us well positioned for the future.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $18.27 billion at June 30, 2021, a 5.4% decrease from $19.31 billion at June 30, 2020. Non-purchased loans were $17.61 billion at June 30, 2021, a 3.5% decrease from $18.25 billion at June 30, 2020. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.66 billion at June 30, 2021, a 38.0% decrease from $1.06 billion at June 30, 2020.

Deposits were $20.71 billion at June 30, 2021, a 0.1% decrease from $20.72 billion at June 30, 2020. Total assets were $26.61 billion at June 30, 2021, a 0.9% increase from $26.38 billion at June 30, 2020, but a 2.5% decrease from $27.28 billion at March 31, 2021.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.50 billion at June 30, 2021, a 9.5% increase from $4.11 billion at June 30, 2020. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.83 billion at June 30, 2021, an 11.6% increase from $3.43 billion at June 30, 2020. Book value per common share was $34.70 at June 30, 2021, a 9.2% increase from $31.78 at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per common share was $29.52 at June 30, 2021, an 11.3% increase from $26.53 at June 30, 2020. The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.92% at June 30, 2021 compared to 15.58% at June 30, 2020. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 14.77% at June 30, 2021 compared to 13.35% at June 30, 2020. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

AUTHORIZATION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

In July 2021, the Bank’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Bank may repurchase up to $300 million of its outstanding common stock. The Bank has received regulatory approval of the repurchase program, and the timing and amount of repurchases will be determined by management based on a variety of factors such as the Bank’s capital position, liquidity, financial performance and alternative uses of capital, stock price, regulatory requirements and general market and economic conditions. The repurchase program will expire on July 1, 2022, unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors, and may be suspended by the Bank at any time.

SUBORDINATED DEBT REDEMPTION

On July 1, 2021, the Bank redeemed all of its $225 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the subordinated notes plus accrued and unpaid interest. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank’s subordinated debt had a carrying value of $224.2 million and remaining unamortized debt issuance cost of $0.8 million.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on July 23, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (internationally) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (internationally). The conference ID for this playback is 3462545. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at ir.ozk.com under “Company News/Webcasts.” The Bank will also provide a transcript of the conference call on its Investor Relations website.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and any similar or related laws, rules and regulations; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Bank’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom it does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the Bank’s staff, the global economy and financial markets; national, international or political instability; impairment of the Bank’s goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this press release or as detailed from time to time in the other public reports the Bank files with the FDIC, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Bank’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through 250 branches, loan production offices and other offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811. 

 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
             
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2021     2020  
             
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,424,249     $ 2,393,662  
Investment securities ― available for sale ("AFS")     4,693,396       3,405,351  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers' bank stocks     40,609       38,486  
Non-purchased loans     17,611,848       18,401,495  
Purchased loans     659,822       807,673  
Allowance for loan losses     (248,753 )     (295,824 )
Net loans     18,022,917       18,913,344  
Premises and equipment, net     729,187       738,842  
Foreclosed assets     7,542       11,085  
Accrued interest receivable     93,693       88,077  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)     766,362       758,071  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     672,125       675,458  
Other, net     155,858       140,220  
Total assets   $ 26,605,938     $ 27,162,596  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Deposits:                
Demand non-interest bearing   $ 4,510,678     $ 3,996,546  
Savings and interest bearing transaction     8,835,674       8,160,982  
Time     7,360,425       9,292,828  
Total deposits     20,706,777       21,450,356  
Repurchase agreements with customers     8,449       8,013  
Other borrowings     750,228       750,928  
Subordinated notes     224,236       224,047  
Subordinated debentures     120,752       120,475  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     58,811       81,481  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     231,892       251,940  
Total liabilities     22,101,145       22,887,240  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020            
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 129,720,140 and 129,350,448 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     1,297       1,294  
Additional paid-in capital     2,277,138       2,265,850  
Retained earnings     2,173,114       1,946,875  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     50,127       58,252  
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     4,501,676       4,272,271  
Noncontrolling interest     3,117       3,085  
Total stockholders’ equity     4,504,793       4,275,356  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 26,605,938     $ 27,162,596  
                 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
           
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
                       
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:                              
Non-purchased loans $ 238,554     $ 232,816     $ 478,381     $ 464,669  
Purchased loans   11,699       17,087       23,635       38,474  
Investment securities:                              
Taxable   9,467       11,055       17,550       21,814  
Tax-exempt   3,883       5,846       7,563       9,443  
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold   496       330       1,033       4,706  
Total interest income   264,099       267,134       528,162       539,106  
                               
Interest expense:                              
Deposits   18,231       45,251       42,582       102,933  
Repurchase agreements with customers   6       6       10       13  
Other borrowings   996       963       1,982       1,013  
Subordinated notes   3,181       3,172       6,326       6,344  
Subordinated debentures   939       1,149       1,881       2,436  
Total interest expense   23,353       50,541       52,781       112,739  
                               
Net interest income   240,746       216,593       475,381       426,367  
Provision for credit losses   (30,932 )     72,026       (62,491 )     189,689  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   271,678       144,567       537,872       236,678  
                               
Non-interest income:                              
Service charges on deposit accounts   10,311       8,281       19,976       18,290  
Trust income   1,911       1,759       4,118       3,698  
BOLI income:                              
Increase in cash surrender value   4,919       5,057       9,799       10,124  
Death benefits               1,409       608  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees   3,953       3,394       7,504       7,110  
Gains on sales of other assets   2,341       621       8,169       783  
Net gains on investment securities                     2,223  
Other   4,307       2,479       8,884       6,435  
Total non-interest income   27,742       21,591       59,859       49,271  
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits   52,119       48,410       105,764       99,883  
Net occupancy and equipment   16,168       15,756       32,636       31,086  
Other operating expenses   35,424       36,787       71,371       73,409  
Total non-interest expense   103,711       100,953       209,771       204,378  
                               
Income before taxes   195,709       65,205       387,960       81,571  
Provision for income taxes   45,161       14,948       88,978       19,456  
Net income   150,548       50,257       298,982       62,115  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   (13 )     9       (32 )     17  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 150,535     $ 50,266     $ 298,950     $ 62,132  
                               
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.16     $ 0.39     $ 2.31     $ 0.48  
                               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.16     $ 0.39     $ 2.30     $ 0.48  
                               


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                                     
    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
                                     
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Three months ended June 30, 2021:                                                
Balances – March 31, 2021   $ 1,297     $ 2,272,046     $ 2,059,398     $ 50,464     $ 3,104     $ 4,386,309  
Net income                 150,548                   150,548  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                 (13 )           13        
Total other comprehensive loss                       (337 )           (337 )
Common stock dividends, $0.28 per share                 (36,819 )                 (36,819 )
Issuance of 14,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options           515                         515  
Issuance of 20,328 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Repurchase and cancellation of 153 shares of common stock           (6 )                       (6 )
Stock-based compensation expense           4,583                         4,583  
Forfeitures of 33,241 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances – June 30, 2021   $ 1,297     $ 2,277,138     $ 2,173,114     $ 50,127     $ 3,117     $ 4,504,793  
                                                 
Six months ended June 30, 2021:                                                
Balances – December 31, 2020   $ 1,294     $ 2,265,850     $ 1,946,875     $ 58,252     $ 3,085     $ 4,275,356  
Net income                 298,982                   298,982  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                 (32 )           32        
Total other comprehensive loss                       (8,125 )           (8,125 )
Common stock dividends, $0.5575 per share                 (72,711 )                 (72,711 )
Issuance of 142,400 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options     1       5,007                         5,008  
Issuance of 332,831 shares of unvested restricted common stock     3       (3 )                        
Repurchase and cancellation of 55,893 shares of common stock     (1 )     (1,976 )                       (1,977 )
Stock-based compensation expense           8,260                         8,260  
Forfeitures of 49,646 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances – June 30, 2021   $ 1,297     $ 2,277,138     $ 2,173,114     $ 50,127     $ 3,117     $ 4,504,793  
                                                 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                                     
    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss) 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
                                     
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Three months ended June 30, 2020:                                                
Balances – March 31, 2020   $ 1,293     $ 2,253,991     $ 1,772,978     $ 54,888     $ 3,109     $ 4,086,259  
Net income                 50,257                   50,257  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                 9             (9 )      
Total other comprehensive income                       8,289             8,289  
Common stock dividends, $0.27 per share                 (34,915 )                 (34,915 )
Issuance of 46,676 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Stock-based compensation expense           3,876                         3,876  
Forfeitures of 20,810 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances – June 30, 2020   $ 1,293     $ 2,257,867     $ 1,788,329     $ 63,177     $ 3,100     $ 4,113,766  
                                                 
Six months ended June 30, 2020:                                                
Balances – December 31, 2019   $ 1,289     $ 2,251,824     $ 1,869,983     $ 27,255     $ 3,117     $ 4,153,468  
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle                 (75,344 )                 (75,344 )
Balances – January 1, 2020     1,289       2,251,824       1,794,639       27,255       3,117       4,078,124  
Net income                 62,115                   62,115  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                 17             (17 )      
Total other comprehensive income                       35,922             35,922  
Common stock dividends, $0.53 per share                 (68,442 )                 (68,442 )
Issuance of 4,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options           45                         45  
Issuance of 493,761 shares of unvested restricted common stock     5       (5 )                        
Repurchase and cancellation of 61,873 shares of common stock     (1 )     (1,852 )                       (1,853 )
Stock-based compensation expense           7,855                         7,855  
Forfeitures of 36,911 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances – June 30, 2020   $ 1,293     $ 2,257,867     $ 1,788,329     $ 63,177     $ 3,100     $ 4,113,766  
                                                 


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
             
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
                         
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 52,119     $ 48,410     $ 105,764     $ 99,883  
Net occupancy and equipment     16,168       15,756       32,636       31,086  
Other operating expenses:                                
Professional and outside services     7,724       7,629       14,050       14,393  
Software and data processing     6,006       5,145       11,798       10,119  
Deposit insurance and assessments     2,885       4,585       6,405       8,005  
Telecommunication services     2,165       2,334       4,397       4,511  
Postage and supplies     1,544       1,892       3,188       3,945  
ATM expense     1,486       1,002       2,769       2,162  
Travel and meals     1,419       710       2,194       2,812  
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets     123       720       1,486       1,599  
Loan collection and repossession expense     540       857       1,050       1,551  
Advertising and public relations     593       1,704       902       3,407  
Amortization of intangibles     1,602       2,582       3,332       5,377  
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments     3,227       3,107       7,352       5,847  
Other     6,110       4,520       12,448       9,681  
Total non-interest expense   $ 103,711     $ 100,953     $ 209,771     $ 204,378  
                                 


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
             
    June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Real estate:                                
Residential 1-4 family   $ 894,404       4.9 %   $ 911,115       4.7 %
Non-farm/non-residential     4,415,246       24.2       4,213,636       21.9  
Construction/land development     7,289,254       39.9       8,046,978       41.9  
Agricultural     226,345       1.2       204,868       1.1  
Multifamily residential     1,065,123       5.8       856,297       4.5  
Total real estate     13,890,372       76.0       14,232,894       74.1  
Commercial and industrial     651,019       3.6       842,206       4.4  
Consumer     2,220,660       12.2       2,393,964       12.5  
Other     1,509,619       8.2       1,740,104       9.0  
Total loans     18,271,670       100.0 %     19,209,168       100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses     (248,753 )             (295,824 )        
Net loans   $ 18,022,917             $ 18,913,344          
                                 


 
Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
                         
    Allowance for
Loan Losses 		    Reserve for
Losses on
Unfunded
Loan
Commitments 		    Total Allowance
for Credit
Losses 		 
                   
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Three months ended June 30, 2021:                        
Balances – March 31, 2021   $ 268,077     $ 74,230     $ 342,307  
Net charge-offs     (3,811 )           (3,811 )
Provision for credit losses     (15,513 )     (15,419 )     (30,932 )
Balances – June 30, 2021   $ 248,753     $ 58,811     $ 307,564  
                         
Six months ended June 30, 2021:                        
Balances – December 31, 2020   $ 295,824     $ 81,481     $ 377,305  
Net charge-offs     (7,250 )           (7,250 )
Provision for credit losses     (39,821 )     (22,670 )     (62,491 )
Balances – June 30, 2021   $ 248,753     $ 58,811     $ 307,564  
                         
Three months ended June 30, 2020:                        
Balances – March 31, 2020   $ 238,737     $ 77,672     $ 316,409  
Net charge-offs     (13,941 )           (13,941 )
Provision for credit losses     81,400       (9,374 )     72,026  
Balances – June 30, 2020   $ 306,196     $ 68,298     $ 374,494  
                         
Six months ended June 30, 2020:                        
Balances – December 31, 2019   $ 108,525     $     $ 108,525  
Adoption of CECL methodology     39,588       54,924       94,512  
Balances – January 1, 2020     148,113       54,924       203,037  
Net charge-offs     (18,232 )           (18,232 )
Provision for credit losses     176,315       13,374       189,689  
Balances – June 30, 2020   $ 306,196     $ 68,298     $ 374,494  
                         


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
             
    June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020  
             
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-interest bearing   $ 4,510,678       21.8 %   $ 3,996,546       18.6 %
Interest bearing:                                
Transaction (NOW)     3,252,394       15.7       3,124,007       14.6  
Savings and money market     5,583,280       27.0       5,036,975       23.5  
Time deposits less than $100     2,173,883       10.5       3,075,845       14.3  
Time deposits of $100 or more     5,186,542       25.0       6,216,983       29.0  
Total deposits   $ 20,706,777       100.0 %   $ 21,450,356       100.0 %
                                 


 
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
             
    June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020  
             
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Consumer   $ 10,679,525       51.6 %   $ 11,165,603       52.1 %
Commercial     6,566,031       31.7       6,056,536       28.2  
Public Funds     2,082,988       10.1       2,111,971       9.8  
Brokered     914,907       4.4       1,600,116       7.5  
Reciprocal     463,326       2.2       516,130       2.4  
Total deposits   $ 20,706,777       100.0 %   $ 21,450,356       100.0 %
                                 


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
             
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2021     2020     % Change     2021     2020     % Change  
                                     
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                                                
Net interest income   $ 240,746     $ 216,593       11.2 %   $ 475,381     $ 426,367       11.5 %
Provision for credit losses     (30,932 )     72,026       (142.9 )     (62,491 )     189,689       (132.9 )
Non-interest income     27,742       21,591       28.5       59,859       49,271       21.5  
Non-interest expense     103,711       100,953       2.7       209,771       204,378       2.6  
Net income available to common stockholders     150,535       50,266       199.5       298,950       62,132       381.2  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)     164,777       137,231       20.1       325,469       271,260       20.0  
Common share and per common share data:                                                
Net income per share − diluted   $ 1.16     $ 0.39       197.4 %   $ 2.30     $ 0.48       379.2 %
Net income per share − basic     1.16       0.39       197.4       2.31       0.48       381.3  
Dividends per share     0.28       0.27       3.7       0.5575       0.53       5.2  
Book value per share     34.70       31.78       9.2       34.70       31.78       9.2  
Tangible book value per share(1)     29.52       26.53       11.3       29.52       26.53       11.3  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     130,255       129,399       0.7       130,109       129,349       0.6  
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     129,720       129,350       0.3       129,720       129,350       0.3  
Balance sheet data at period end:                                                
Total assets   $ 26,605,938     $ 26,380,409       0.9 %   $ 26,605,938     $ 26,380,409       0.9 %
Total loans     18,271,670       19,311,078       (5.4 )     18,271,670       19,311,078       (5.4 )
Non-purchased loans     17,611,848       18,247,431       (3.5 )     17,611,848       18,247,431       (3.5 )
Purchased loans     659,822       1,063,647       (38.0 )     659,822       1,063,647       (38.0 )
Allowance for loan losses     248,753       306,196       (18.8 )     248,753       306,196       (18.8 )
Foreclosed assets     7,542       18,328       (58.8 )     7,542       18,328       (58.8 )
Investment securities − AFS     4,693,396       3,299,944       42.2       4,693,396       3,299,944       42.2  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     672,125       679,166       (1.0 )     672,125       679,166       (1.0 )
Deposits     20,706,777       20,723,598       (0.1 )     20,706,777       20,723,598       (0.1 )
Other borrowings     750,228       903,696       (17.0 )     750,228       903,696       (17.0 )
Subordinated notes     224,236       223,854       0.2       224,236       223,854       0.2  
Subordinated debentures     120,752       120,194       0.5       120,752       120,194       0.5  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     11,709,818       11,411,441       2.6       11,709,818       11,411,441       2.6  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     58,811       68,298       (13.9 )     58,811       68,298       (13.9 )
Total common stockholders’ equity     4,501,676       4,110,666       9.5       4,501,676       4,110,666       9.5  
Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity     50,127       63,177               50,127       63,177          
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     88.24 %     93.18 %             88.24 %     93.18 %        
Selected ratios:                                                
Return on average assets(2)     2.24 %     0.78 %             2.23 %     0.50 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2)     13.65       4.92               13.81       3.04          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)     16.10       5.89               16.33       3.64          
Average common equity to total average assets     16.42       15.93               16.17       16.59          
Net interest margin – FTE(2)     3.95       3.74               3.91       3.84          
Efficiency ratio     38.43       42.07               39.00       42.71          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)     0.09       0.05               0.08       0.06          
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)     0.08       0.29               0.08       0.20          
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)     0.22       0.18               0.22       0.18          
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)     0.18       0.19               0.18       0.19          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5)     1.36       1.59               1.36     1.59          
Other information:                                                
Non-accrual loans(4)   $ 38,195     $ 31,083             $ 38,195     $ 31,083          
Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4)                                        
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4)     1,365       934               1,365       934          

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
       
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,          
    2021     2021     % Change  
                   
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income   $ 240,746     $ 234,636       2.6 %
Provision for credit losses     (30,932 )     (31,559 )     (2.0 )
Non-interest income     27,742       32,117       (13.6 )
Non-interest expense     103,711       106,059       (2.2 )
Net income available to common stockholders     150,535       148,416       1.4  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)     164,777       160,694       2.5  
Common share and per common share data:                        
Net income per share − diluted   $ 1.16     $ 1.14       1.8 %
Net income per share − basic     1.16       1.15       0.9  
Dividends per share     0.28       0.2775       0.9  
Book value per share     34.70       33.79       2.7  
Tangible book value per share(1)     29.52       28.60       3.2  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     130,255       129,816       0.3  
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     129,720       129,719       0.1  
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets   $ 26,605,938     $ 27,276,892       (2.5 )%
Total loans     18,271,670       18,715,065       (2.4 )
Non-purchased loans     17,611,848       17,979,435       (2.0 )
Purchased loans     659,822       735,630       (10.3 )
Allowance for loan losses     248,753       268,077       (7.2 )
Foreclosed assets     7,542       8,436       (10.6 )
Investment securities − AFS     4,693,396       4,162,479       12.8  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     672,125       673,728       (0.2 )
Deposits     20,706,777       21,296,442       (2.8 )
Other borrowings     750,228       750,361       (0.1 )
Subordinated notes     224,236       224,141       0.1  
Subordinated debentures     120,752       120,613       0.1  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     11,709,818       11,780,099       (0.6 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     58,811       74,230       (20.8 )
Total common stockholders’ equity     4,501,676       4,383,205       2.7  
Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity     50,127       50,464          
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     88.24 %     87.88 %        
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets(2)     2.24 %     2.23 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2)     13.65       13.97          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)     16.10       16.57          
Average common equity to total average assets     16.42       15.93          
Net interest margin – FTE(2)     3.95       3.86          
Efficiency ratio     38.43       39.57          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)     0.09       0.08          
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)     0.08       0.07          
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)     0.22       0.25          
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)     0.18       0.19          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5)     1.36       1.43          
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans(4)   $ 38,195     $ 43,059          
Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4)                    
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4)     1,365       1,380          

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
                                                 
    9/30/19     12/31/19     3/31/20     6/30/20     9/30/20     12/31/20     3/31/21     6/30/21  
                                                 
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Earnings Summary:                                                                
Net interest income   $ 218,780     $ 214,977     $ 209,775     $ 216,593     $ 224,657     $ 237,600     $ 234,636     $ 240,746  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment     1,038       1,028       1,133       1,753       1,605       1,533       1,275       1,355  
Net interest income (FTE)     219,818       216,005       210,908       218,346       226,262       239,133       235,911       242,101  
Provision for credit losses     (7,854 )     (4,938 )     (117,663 )     (72,026 )     (7,200 )     (6,750 )     31,559       30,932  
Non-interest income     26,446       30,406       27,680       21,591       26,676       28,661       32,117       27,742  
Non-interest expense     (100,914 )     (104,406 )     (103,425 )     (100,953 )     (105,641 )     (103,394 )     (106,059 )     (103,711 )
Pretax income (FTE)     137,496       137,067       17,500       66,958       140,097       157,650       193,528       197,064  
FTE adjustment     (1,038 )     (1,028 )     (1,133 )     (1,753 )     (1,605 )     (1,533 )     (1,275 )     (1,355 )
Provision for income taxes     (32,574 )     (35,240 )     (4,509 )     (14,948 )     (29,251 )     (35,607 )     (43,818 )     (45,161 )
Noncontrolling interest     7       7       8       9       12       3       (19 )     (13 )
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 103,891     $ 100,806     $ 11,866     $ 50,266     $ 109,253     $ 120,513     $ 148,416     $ 150,535  
Earnings per common share – diluted   $ 0.81     $ 0.78     $ 0.09     $ 0.39     $ 0.84     $ 0.93     $ 1.14     $ 1.16  
Non-interest Income:                                                                
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 10,827     $ 10,933     $ 10,009     $ 8,281     $ 9,427     $ 9,983     $ 9,665     $ 10,311  
Trust income     1,975       2,010       1,939       1,759       1,936       1,909       2,206       1,911  
BOLI income:                                                                
Increase in cash surrender value     5,208       5,167       5,067       5,057       5,081       5,034       4,881       4,919  
Death benefits     206       2,989       608                         1,409        
Loan service, maintenance and other fees     4,197       4,282       3,716       3,394       3,351       3,797       3,551       3,953  
Gains on sales of other assets     189       1,358       161       621       891       5,189       5,828       2,341  
Net gains on investment securities                 2,223             2,244                    
Other     3,844       3,667       3,957       2,479       3,746       2,749       4,577       4,307  
Total non-interest income   $ 26,446     $ 30,406     $ 27,680     $ 21,591     $ 26,676     $ 28,661     $ 32,117     $ 27,742  
Non-interest Expense:                                                                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 48,376     $ 52,050     $ 51,473     $ 48,410     $ 53,119     $ 53,832     $ 53,645     $ 52,119  
Net occupancy and equipment     14,825       14,855       15,330       15,756       16,676       15,617       16,468       16,168  
Other operating expenses     37,713       37,501       36,622       36,787       35,846       33,945       35,946       35,424  
Total non-interest expense   $ 100,914     $ 104,406     $ 103,425     $ 100,953     $ 105,641     $ 103,394     $ 106,059     $ 103,711  
Balance Sheet Data:                                                                
Total assets   $ 23,402,679     $ 23,555,728     $ 24,565,810     $ 26,380,409     $ 26,888,308     $ 27,162,596     $ 27,276,892     $ 26,605,938  
Non-purchased loans     16,307,621       16,224,539       17,030,378       18,247,431       18,419,958       18,401,495       17,979,435       17,611,848  
Purchased loans     1,427,230       1,307,504       1,197,826       1,063,647       938,485       807,673       735,630       659,822  
Investment securities – AFS     2,414,722       2,277,389       2,816,556       3,299,944       3,468,243       3,405,351       4,162,479       4,693,396  
Deposits     18,440,078       18,474,259       18,809,190       20,723,598       21,287,405       21,450,356       21,296,442       20,706,777  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     11,429,918       11,325,598       11,334,737       11,411,441       11,604,614       11,847,117       11,780,099       11,709,818  
Common stockholders' equity     4,078,324       4,150,351       4,083,150       4,110,666       4,186,285       4,272,271       4,383,205       4,501,676  
                                                                 


 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data (Continued)
Unaudited
                                                 
    9/30/19     12/31/19     3/31/20     6/30/20     9/30/20     12/31/20     3/31/21     6/30/21  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Allowance for Credit Losses:                                                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 106,642     $ 109,001     $ 108,525     $ 316,409     $ 374,494     $ 377,273     $ 377,305     $ 342,307  
Adoption of CECL(1) methodology                 94,512                                
Net charge-offs     (5,495 )     (5,414 )     (4,291 )     (13,941 )     (4,421 )     (6,718 )     (3,439 )     (3,811 )
Provision for credit losses     7,854       4,938       117,663       72,026       7,200       6,750       (31,559 )     (30,932 )
Balance at end of period   $ 109,001     $ 108,525     $ 316,409     $ 374,494     $ 377,273     $ 377,305     $ 342,307     $ 307,564  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 109,001     $ 108,525     $ 238,737     $ 306,196     $ 308,847     $ 295,824     $ 268,077     $ 248,753  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments                 77,672       68,298       68,426       81,481       74,230       58,811  
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 109,001     $ 108,525     $ 316,409     $ 374,494     $ 377,273     $ 377,305     $ 342,307     $ 307,564  
Selected Ratios:                                                                
Net interest margin – FTE(2)     4.26 %     4.15 %     3.96 %     3.74 %     3.69 %     3.88 %     3.86 %     3.95 %
Efficiency ratio     40.98       42.37       43.35       42.07       41.77       38.61       39.57       38.43  
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)     0.07       0.10       0.08       0.05       0.09       0.14       0.08       0.09  
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)     0.12       0.12       0.10       0.29       0.09       0.14       0.07       0.08  
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)     0.17       0.15       0.16       0.18       0.15       0.25       0.25       0.22  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)     0.26       0.18       0.19       0.19       0.17       0.21       0.19       0.18  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)     0.61       0.62       1.31       1.59       1.60       1.54       1.43       1.36  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(4)     0.14       0.19       0.18       0.13       0.13       0.16       0.13       0.10  

(1)  Current Expected Credit Loss.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
             
    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		 
                                                                         
    (Dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                                                                        
Earning assets:                                                                                        
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold   $ 1,886,166     $ 496     0.11 %   $ 1,303,791     $ 330     0.10 %   $ 2,048,521     $ 1,033     0.10 %   $ 1,335,544     $ 4,706     0.71 %
Investment securities:                                                                                        
Taxable     3,508,655       9,467     1.08       1,923,362       11,055     2.31       2,968,393       17,550     1.19       1,859,711       21,814     2.36  
Tax-exempt – FTE     963,522       4,915     2.05       1,151,492       7,400     2.58       1,065,110       9,574     1.81       818,777       11,953     2.94  
Non-purchased loans – FTE     17,544,405       238,877     5.46       17,963,230       233,015     5.22       17,864,558       479,001     5.41       17,244,750       465,046     5.42  
Purchased loans     697,136       11,699     6.73       1,133,611       17,087     6.06       736,399       23,635     6.47       1,199,512       38,474     6.45  
Total earning assets – FTE     24,599,884       265,454     4.33       23,475,486       268,887     4.61       24,682,981       530,793     4.34       22,458,294       541,993     4.85  
Non-interest earning assets     2,345,169                     2,318,334                     2,312,504                     2,335,832                
Total assets   $ 26,945,053                   $ 25,793,820                   $ 26,995,485                   $ 24,794,126                
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                                                                        
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                                                        
Deposits:                                                                                        
Savings and interest bearing transaction   $ 8,735,178     $ 3,338     0.15 %   $ 7,517,260     $ 7,702     0.41 %   $ 8,537,681     $ 6,954     0.16 %   $ 7,824,330     $ 27,449     0.71 %
Time deposits of $100 or more     5,592,645       10,317     0.74       5,279,716       23,765     1.81       5,842,740       24,229     0.84       4,834,026       45,955     1.91  
Other time deposits     2,407,569       4,576     0.76       3,752,793       13,784     1.48       2,652,713       11,399     0.87       3,543,161       29,529     1.68  
Total interest bearing deposits     16,735,392       18,231     0.44       16,549,769       45,251     1.10       17,033,134       42,582     0.50       16,201,517       102,933     1.28  
Repurchase agreements with customers     7,161       6     0.33       8,087       6     0.30       6,484       10     0.30       7,985       13     0.31  
Other borrowings(1)     750,274       996     0.53       1,043,004       963     0.37       750,329       1,982     0.53       669,987       1,013     0.30  
Subordinated notes     224,188       3,181     5.69       223,793       3,172     5.70       224,140       6,326     5.69       223,752       6,344     5.70  
Subordinated debentures(1)     120,680       939     3.12       120,120       1,149     3.85       120,610       1,881     3.14       120,052       2,436     4.08  
Total interest bearing liabilities     17,837,695       23,353     0.53       17,944,773       50,541     1.13       18,134,697       52,781     0.59       17,223,293       112,739     1.32  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                                                                        
Non-interest bearing deposits     4,366,380                     3,478,030                     4,170,685                     3,202,663                
Other non-interest bearing liabilities     314,768                     257,874                     321,546                     251,026                
Total liabilities     22,518,843                     21,680,677                     22,626,928                     20,676,982                
Common stockholders’ equity     4,423,093                     4,110,038                     4,365,454                     4,114,035                
Noncontrolling interest     3,117                     3,105                     3,103                     3,109                
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 26,945,053                   $ 25,793,820                   $ 26,995,485                   $ 24,794,126                
Net interest income – FTE           $ 242,101                   $ 218,346                   $ 478,012                   $ 429,254        
Net interest margin – FTE                   3.95 %                   3.74 %                   3.91 %                   3.84 %
Core spread(2)                   5.02 %                   4.12 %                   4.91 %                   4.14 %

(1)   The interest expense and the rates for “other borrowings” and for “subordinated debentures” were affected by capitalized interest. Capitalized interest included in other borrowings totaled $0.02 million for the second quarter and $0.05 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $0.27 million for the second quarter and $0.62 million for the first six months of 2020. In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on other borrowings would have been 0.54% for the second quarter and 0.55% for the first six months of 2021 compared to 0.47% for the second quarter and 0.49% for the first six months of 2020. Capitalized interest included in subordinated debentures totaled $0.03 million for the second quarter and $0.18 million for the first six months of 2020 (none in the second quarter or first six months of 2021). In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on subordinated debentures would have been 3.95% for the second quarter and 4.37% for the first six months of 2020.

(2)   Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 
Calculation of Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                                       
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
                             
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 150,535     $ 50,266     $ 148,416     $ 298,950     $ 62,132  
Average common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,423,093     $ 4,110,038     $ 4,307,174     $ 4,365,454     $ 4,114,035  
Less average intangible assets:                                      
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   (12,175 )     (19,563 )     (13,828 )     (12,997 )     (20,987 )
Total average intangibles   (672,964 )     (680,352 )     (674,617 )     (673,786 )     (681,776 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,750,129     $ 3,429,686     $ 3,632,557     $ 3,691,668     $ 3,432,259  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)   13.65 %     4.92 %     13.97 %     13.81 %     3.04 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1)   16.10 %     5.89 %     16.57 %     16.33 %     3.64 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
             
    June 30,     March 31,  
    2021     2020     2021  
                   
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,501,676     $ 4,110,666     $ 4,383,205  
Less intangible assets:                        
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (11,336 )     (18,377 )     (12,939 )
Total intangibles     (672,125 )     (679,166 )     (673,728 )
Total tangible common stockholders' equity   $ 3,829,551     $ 3,431,500     $ 3,709,477  
Shares of common stock outstanding     129,720       129,350       129,719  
Book value per common share   $ 34.70     $ 31.78     $ 33.79  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 29.52     $ 26.53     $ 28.60  
                         


 
Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
       
    June 30,  
    2021     2020  
             
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,501,676     $ 4,110,666  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (11,336 )     (18,377 )
Total intangibles     (672,125 )     (679,166 )
Total tangible common stockholders' equity   $ 3,829,551     $ 3,431,500  
Total assets   $ 26,605,938     $ 26,380,409  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (11,336 )     (18,377 )
Total intangibles     (672,125 )     (679,166 )
Total tangible assets   $ 25,933,813     $ 25,701,243  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets     16.92 %     15.58 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets     14.77 %     13.35 %
                 


 
Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
                                         
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
                               
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Income before taxes   $ 195,709     $ 65,205     $ 192,253     $ 387,960     $ 81,571  
Provision for credit losses     (30,932 )     72,026       (31,559 )     (62,491 )     189,689  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue   $ 164,777     $ 137,231     $ 160,694     $ 325,469     $ 271,260  
                                         


Investor Contact:   Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336
Media Contact:   Susan Blair (501) 978-2217




