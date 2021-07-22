checkAd

Credit Acceptance Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Southfield, Michigan, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we expect to issue a news release with our second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after the market closes. 

A webcast is scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2021 results.  The webcast can be accessed live by visiting the “Investor Relations” section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com or by dialing 877-303-2904.  Additionally, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived in the “Investor Relations” section of our website. 

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com




