Motorsport Games to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

22.07.2021, 22:01  |  40   |   |   

MIAMI, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after market close. Motorsport Games will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

Management suggests investors access the call via the IR website, where they will simultaneously be able to access an investor video providing highlights of the Company’s second quarter 2021.

The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 327-6837 from the U.S. or (631) 891-4304 internationally. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on the Motorsport Games Investor Relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under “Events”.

About Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League among others.
For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com

Contact:
ICR
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com
646.677.1827





