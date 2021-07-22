Motorsport Games to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MIAMI, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after market close. Motorsport Games will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.



Management suggests investors access the call via the IR website, where they will simultaneously be able to access an investor video providing highlights of the Company’s second quarter 2021.