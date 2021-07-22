CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported its results for the second quarter of 2021, with net income of $15.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and year-to-date net income of $27.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.

"During the second quarter, we achieved the strongest profitability in the Company's history and I am extremely proud of our team for executing on several key strategic initiatives that provides a foundation for future growth and success," said CrossFirst’s CEO and President, Mike Maddox. "The Company took several steps to improve the efficiency of the balance sheet and reduce excess liquidity, which resulted in stronger performance metrics, improved margin, and stronger core earnings power. We grew our operating revenue 6% from the previous quarter and our asset quality metrics improved with the strengthening of the loan portfolio and economic recovery. We made great progress on our expansion efforts in Arizona and Frisco, which we believe will create long term value for the organization."

2021 Second Quarter Highlights:

$5.3 billion of assets with 10% operating revenue growth compared to the second quarter of 2020

Return on Average Assets of 1.10% and a Return on Equity of 9.86%

Efficiency ratio of 53.61% for the second quarter of 2021 and a non-GAAP core efficiency ratio of 53.34% after adjusting for nonrecurring or non-core items and tax equivalent interest

Net Interest Margin (Fully Tax-Equivalent) of 3.12% compared to 3.00% in the previous quarter

Demand deposit growth of 3% from the previous quarter and 9% from same quarter last year; increased to 19% of total deposits

Completed the $20 million share repurchase program at a weighted average price of $12.68

Book value per share of $12.50 at June 30, 2021 compared to $11.66 at June 30, 2020

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions except per share data) 2020 2021 2020 2021 Operating revenue(1) $ 43.8 $ 48.2 $ 84.1 $ 93.4 Net income (loss) $ (7.4 ) $ 15.6 $ (3.5 ) $ 27.6 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.53 Return on average assets (0.54 ) % 1.10 % (0.14 ) % 0.97 % Return on average common equity (4.84 ) % 9.86 % (1.15 ) % 8.84 % Non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity(2) 0.03 % 9.02 % 1.30 % 8.42 % Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.07 % 3.16 % 3.01 % Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(3) 3.19 % 3.12 % 3.22 % 3.06 % Efficiency ratio 70.81 % 53.61 % 63.29 % 52.06 % Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio, tax-equivalent(2)(3) 53.09 % 53.34 % 53.61 % 51.51 % (1) Net interest income plus non-interest income. (2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these measures. (3) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental federal income tax rate used is 21.0%.

COVID-19 and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Programs Update



During the second quarter of 2021, the Company operated with open lobbies to the public, and it opened offices for employees, but remains flexible to respond to possible changes to federal, state and local requirements in the event of the COVID-19 pandemic's resurgence. As of June 30, 2021, the Company retained $197 million in loans produced through the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and the Company will continue to work through the forgiveness process for those loans with the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). In addition to PPP loans, we granted loan modifications and payment deferrals for many customers who requested additional relief. As of June 30, 2021, the Company still had several modified loans related to COVID-19, mostly in industries such as hospitality, entertainment, travel or other recreational activities directly impacted from the lockdowns.

Income from Operations

Net Interest Income

The Company produced interest income of $48.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5% from the second quarter of 2020 and a slight increase from the previous quarter. Interest income was down from the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to the impact of lower market interest rates and increased competition for loans, which led to lower loan and bond yields. Average earning assets totaled $5.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $264 million or 5% from the same quarter in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets increased from 3.50% to 3.57% during the second quarter of 2021, and was down from 3.96% recorded in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the movement of variable rate assets indexed to lower market rates. Year-to-date, the Company produced interest income of $96.6 million, which declined compared to the same period in 2020 primarily with the yield movements on earning assets.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million, or 39% lower than the second quarter of 2020 and 13% lower than the previous quarter. While average interest-bearing deposits increased to $3.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, or a 11% increase from the same prior year period, overall interest expense on interest-bearing deposits continued to decline as a result of repricing due to lower market interest rates. Non-deposit funding costs for the second quarter of 2021 remained at 1.79%, while overall cost of funds for the quarter was 0.49%, compared to 0.56% for the first quarter of 2021. Year-to-date, the Company incurred interest expense of $13.2 million, a decrease of 49% from the same period in the prior year.

Net interest income totaled $42.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 or 3% higher than the first quarter of 2021, and 3% higher than the second quarter of 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.12% in the current quarter, from 3.00% in the previous quarter, and declined from 3.19% in the same quarter in 2020. The lower year-over-year yields reflect the repricing impact from a lower rate environment and lower priced new loans originated in the first quarter of 2021. The reduction of excess cash on the balance sheet improved overall margin during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, CrossFirst realized $2.1 million in fees primarily from the forgiveness of $139 million of PPP loans. The PPP loans yielded 3.84% for the current quarter and the Company will continue to recognize fees over the life of the loans or as the loans are forgiven. The tax-equivalent adjustment, which accounts for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans, was $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Year-to-date net interest income grew to $83.4 million, an increase of 5% from the same period in the prior year, while tax-equivalent net interest margin declined to 3.06% from 3.22%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 or 121% compared to the same quarter of 2020 and increased $1.7 million or 41% compared to the first quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded an increase of $0.6 million in credit card fees, $0.5 million in service charge income, and recognized a one-time $1.8 million benefit in bank-owned life insurance proceeds compared to the same quarter in 2020, which were the primary drivers of quarterly and year-to-date non-interest income growth. Year-to-date non-interest income was up $5.2 million or 111% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $25.8 million, which decreased 17% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased 13% from the first quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefit costs were higher in the current quarter by $2.1 million compared to the prior quarter and $1.7 million higher than the same quarter in the prior year mainly due to increased hiring for planned expansion efforts and a one-time $0.7 million dollar compensation benefit to a former executive. In addition, the Company recorded a $0.6 million valuation write-down on a foreclosed property held for sale on the balance sheet that increased non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021. Year-to-date non-interest expense also decreased from the same period in the prior year primarily due to a one-time non-cash expense recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Overall, the Company continues to benefit from reduced travel, entertainment, and other discretionary spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CrossFirst’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 17% as compared to 10% for the second quarter of 2020. The 2021 quarter-to-date income tax expense was impacted by a $27.1 million increase in income before income taxes that increased taxes at the statutory rate by $5.7 million. For both of the comparable periods, the Company continued to benefit from the tax-exempt municipal bond portfolio and bank-owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet Performance & Analysis

During the second quarter of 2021, total assets decreased by $687 million or 11% compared to March 31, 2021 and $151 million or 3% compared to June 30, 2020. As part of the Company's efforts to improve the efficiency of its balance sheet, $162 million in PPP loans were forgiven and the Company reduced its first quarter cash position by over $400 million through a reduction of non-core wholesale, brokered, and institutional deposits. During the second quarter of 2021, available-for-sale investment securities increased $27 million to $712 million compared to March 31, 2021, while the overall average for the second quarter was $720 million. The securities yields increased 4 basis points to a tax equivalent yield of 2.93% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior quarter.

Loan Results

The Company experienced a decrease in average loans of 2% since March 31, 2021, but increased average loans 1% year-over-year from June 30, 2020. The reduction in average loans was primarily a result of PPP forgiveness and pay downs of lower yielding commercial and industrial lines drawn on through the pandemic, which enhanced the previous quarter loan yields. Loan yields increased 5 basis points to 3.99% during the second quarter and declined 29 basis points over the last twelve months, commensurate with adjustable rate loan movements during 2020, competitive pricing from persistently low interest rates and related loan repricing.

(Dollars in millions) 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 % of

Total QoQ

Growth

($) QoQ

Growth

(%)(1) YoY

Growth

($) YoY

Growth

(%)(1) Average loans (gross) Commercial and industrial $ 1,381 $ 1,308 $ 1,367 $ 1,329 $ 1,221 28 % $ (108 ) (8 ) % $ (160 ) (12 ) % Energy 404 393 381 351 341 8 (10 ) (3 ) (63 ) (16 ) Commercial real estate 1,115 1,169 1,194 1,183 1,203 27 20 2 88 8 Construction and land development 651 617 585 598 633 14 35 6 (18 ) (3 ) Residential real estate 517 583 664 688 659 15 (29 ) (4 ) 142 27 Paycheck Protection Program 245 362 258 308 296 7 (12 ) (4 ) 51 21 Consumer 44 45 45 50 56 1 6 12 12 27 Total $ 4,357 $ 4,477 $ 4,494 $ 4,507 $ 4,409 100 % $ (98 ) (2 ) % $ 52 1 % Yield on average loans for the period ending 4.28 % 3.90 % 4.00 % 3.94 % 3.99 % (1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

Deposit & Other Borrowing Results



The Company experienced an average reduction in deposits of 2% since March 31, 2021, and increased average deposits 10% year-over-year from June 30, 2020. After improving the efficiency of the balance sheet, the Company ended the quarter with a loan to deposit ratio of 97% at the end of the quarter compared to 89% at the end of the previous quarter. The deposit decrease for the quarter was primarily driven by a reduction in wholesale and institutional funded time deposits, transaction deposits, and money market accounts. In addition, the Company continued to improve the overall cost of deposits as the cost of interest bearing deposits declined 7 basis points during the second quarter of 2021, reflective of changes made to deposit pricing. The cost of interest bearing deposits has declined 45 basis points over the last twelve months primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment.

(Dollars in millions) 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 % of

Total QoQ

Growth

($) QoQ

Growth

(%)(1) YoY Growth

($) YoY

Growth

(%)(1) Average deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 746 $ 714 $ 732 $ 731 $ 802 17 % $ 71 10 % $ 56 8 % Transaction deposits 414 460 575 717 665 14 % (52 ) (7 ) % 251 61 % Savings and money market deposits 1,933 1,995 2,158 2,422 2,385 51 % (37 ) (2 ) % 452 23 % Time deposits 1,195 1,175 1,087 972 869 18 % (103 ) (11 ) % (326 ) (27 ) % Total $ 4,288 $ 4,344 $ 4,552 $ 4,842 $ 4,721 100 % $ (121 ) (2 ) % $ 433 10 % Cost of deposits for the period ending 0.79 % 0.67 % 0.58 % 0.48 % 0.41 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits for the period ending 0.95 % 0.80 % 0.69 % 0.57 % 0.50 % (1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

At June 30, 2021, other borrowings totaled $284 million, as compared to $287 million at March 31, 2021, and $501 million at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality Position

Credit quality metrics generally improved during the second quarter of 2021 as classified assets decreased nearly $100 million and nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 1.09% from 1.15% in the previous quarter. The improvement in credit metrics were primarily derived from upgrades in COVID-19 impacted segments and the Energy portfolio. Net charge-offs were $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. The charge-offs for the current quarter were primarily related to several commercial and industrial credits partially impacted by COVID-19.

Overall credit risk remained elevated as the Company added $3.5 million to the allowance for loan loss due to changes in risk factors, charge-off activity, and the continued economic uncertainty regarding the recovery speed from the pandemic. The following table provides information regarding asset quality.

Asset quality (Dollars in millions) 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Non-accrual loans $ 37.5 $ 75.6 $ 75.1 $ 63.3 $ 54.7 Other real estate owned 2.5 2.3 2.3 2.3 1.7 Nonperforming assets 40.3 82.2 78.4 68.9 58.1 Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing 0.2 4.3 1.0 3.2 1.8 Loans 30 - 89 days past due 34.9 45.4 18.1 11.0 18.8 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1.3 6.0 11.6 8.2 2.6





Asset quality metrics (%) 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.74 % 1.49 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.09 % Allowance for loan loss to total loans 1.61 1.70 1.70 1.65 1.78 Allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans 189 95 99 112 134 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.12 0.54 1.03 0.74 0.23 Provision to average loans(1) 1.94 0.97 0.96 0.67 0.32 Classified Loans / (Total Capital + ALLL) 34.9 43.2 40.9 38.2 24.0 (1) Interim periods annualized.

Capital Position



At June 30, 2021, stockholders' equity totaled $637 million, or $12.50 per share, compared to $624 million, or $12.08 per share, at December 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, CrossFirst completed its $20 million share repurchase program by purchasing 1,573,806 shares of common stock under the program at a weighted average price of $12.68 per share.

The ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 12% and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 14% at June 30, 2021. The Company remains well-capitalized.

Conference Call and Webcast

CrossFirst will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 4 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. EDT. The conference call and webcast may also include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. Investors, news media, and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at https://investors.CrossFirstBankshares.com. Participants may dial into the call toll-free at (877) 621-5851 from anywhere in the U.S. or (470) 495-9492 internationally, using conference ID no. 9690426. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the close of the call until July 29, 2021, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 9690426.

Cautionary Notice about Forward-Looking Statements

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is filed. This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. Any statements about management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About CrossFirst

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offer products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families.

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. CONTACT:

Matt Needham, Investor Relations / Media Contact

matt@crossfirst.com / (913) 312-6822

https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com





Unaudited Financial Tables

Table 1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

Table 2. Consolidated Statements of Operations

Table 3. 2020 - 2021 Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

Table 4. 2020 - 2021 Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures





TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2020 June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 408,810 $ 220,814 Available-for-sale securities - taxable 177,238 187,553 Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt 477,350 524,664 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $75,295 and $75,493 at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively 4,366,602 4,162,451 Premises and equipment, net 70,509 67,918 Restricted equity securities 15,543 13,329 Interest receivable 17,236 15,816 Foreclosed assets held for sale 2,347 1,718 Bank-owned life insurance 67,498 66,676 Other 56,170 50,495 Total assets $ 5,659,303 $ 5,311,434 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 718,459 $ 818,887 Savings, NOW and money market 2,932,799 2,733,693 Time 1,043,482 804,047 Total deposits 4,694,740 4,356,627 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,306 — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 293,100 283,100 Other borrowings 963 986 Interest payable and other liabilities 43,766 33,531 Total liabilities 5,034,875 4,674,244 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized - 200,000,000 shares, issued - 52,289,129 and 52,532,486 shares at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively 523 525 Treasury stock, at cost: 609,613 and 1,573,806 shares held at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively (6,061 ) (20,000 ) Additional paid-in capital 522,911 524,637 Retained earnings 77,652 105,299 Accumulated other comprehensive income 29,403 26,729 Total stockholders’ equity 624,428 637,190 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,659,303 $ 5,311,434





TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 46,323 $ 43,846 $ 94,662 $ 87,604 Available for sale securities - Taxable 1,358 869 3,132 1,620 Available for sale securities - Tax-exempt 3,260 3,497 6,572 6,848 Deposits with financial institutions 45 110 536 238 Dividends on bank stocks 268 162 560 327 Total interest income 51,254 48,484 105,462 96,637 Interest Expense Deposits 8,405 4,850 22,677 10,578 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 46 2 108 3 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 1,620 1,280 3,231 2,563 Other borrowings 26 24 61 48 Total interest expense 10,097 6,156 26,077 13,192 Net Interest Income 41,157 42,328 79,385 83,445 Provision for Loan Losses 21,000 3,500 34,950 11,000 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 20,157 38,828 44,435 72,445 Non-Interest Income Service charges and fees on customer accounts 647 1,177 1,155 2,134 Realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 320 (13 ) 713 (3 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 453 2,245 909 2,661 Swap fees and credit valuation adjustments, net (32 ) (30 ) (41 ) 125 ATM and credit card interchange income 896 1,506 1,381 3,834 Other non-interest income 350 940 612 1,218 Total non-interest income 2,634 5,825 4,729 9,969 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,004 15,660 28,394 29,213 Occupancy 2,045 2,397 4,130 4,891 Professional fees 1,295 1,138 1,966 1,920 Deposit insurance premiums 1,039 917 2,055 2,068 Data processing 721 720 1,413 1,436 Advertising 223 435 723 738 Software and communication 937 1,034 1,813 2,099 Foreclosed assets, net 1,135 665 1,154 715 Goodwill impairment 7,397 — 7,397 — Other non-interest expense 2,214 2,847 4,188 5,551 Total non-interest expense 31,010 25,813 53,233 48,631 Net Income (Loss) Before Taxes (8,219 ) 18,840 (4,069 ) 33,783 Income tax expense (benefit) (863 ) 3,263 (570 ) 6,171 Net Income (Loss) (7,356 ) 15,577 $ (3,499 ) $ 27,612 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.54 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Share $ (0.14 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.53





TABLE 3. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities - taxable $ 299,456 $ 3,692 2.48 % $ 214,178 $ 1,947 1.83 % Securities - tax-exempt(1) 444,948 7,952 3.59 494,297 8,286 3.38 Federal funds sold 2,057 18 1.74 — — — Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 172,294 518 0.60 429,930 238 0.11 Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) 4,132,279 94,662 4.61 4,457,792 87,604 3.96 Total interest-earning assets(1) 5,051,034 $ 106,842 4.25 % 5,596,197 $ 98,075 3.53 % Allowance for loan losses (59,267 ) (77,552 ) Other non-interest-earning assets 218,043 216,913 Total assets $ 5,209,810 $ 5,735,558 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction deposits $ 377,883 $ 1,131 0.60 % $ 690,514 $ 677 0.20 % Savings and money market deposits 1,909,881 9,388 0.99 2,403,318 4,495 0.38 Time deposits 1,180,704 12,158 2.07 920,307 5,406 1.18 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,468,468 22,677 1.31 4,014,139 10,578 0.53 FHLB and short-term borrowings 444,141 3,342 1.51 289,039 2,566 1.79 Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 928 58 12.64 971 48 9.89 Non-interest-bearing deposits 643,659 — — 766,725 — — Cost of funds 4,557,196 $ 26,077 1.15 % 5,070,874 $ 13,192 0.52 % Other liabilities 40,406 35,017 Stockholders’ equity 612,208 629,667 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,209,810 $ 5,735,558 Net interest income(1) $ 80,765 $ 84,883 Net interest spread(1) 3.10 % 3.01 % Net interest margin(1) 3.22 % 3.06 % (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.





YEAR-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 over 2020 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2) (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Securities - taxable $ (909 ) $ (836 ) $ (1,745 ) Securities - tax-exempt(1) 825 (491 ) 334 Federal funds sold (18 ) — (18 ) Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 361 (641 ) (280 ) Gross loans, net of unearned income 7,019 (14,077 ) (7,058 ) Total interest income(1) 7,278 (16,045 ) (8,767 ) Interest Expense Transaction deposits 579 (1,033 ) (454 ) Savings and money market deposits 1,968 (6,861 ) (4,893 ) Time deposits (2,289 ) (4,463 ) (6,752 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 258 (12,357 ) (12,099 ) FHLB and short-term borrowings (1,312 ) 536 (776 ) Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 3 (13 ) (10 ) Total interest expense (1,051 ) (11,834 ) (12,885 ) Net interest income(1) $ 8,329 $ (4,211 ) $ 4,118 (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income income taxes. The incremental income income tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.





TABLE 4. 2020 - 2021 QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities - taxable $ 290,342 $ 1,626 2.25 % $ 211,158 $ 1,031 1.96 % Securities - tax-exempt(1) 438,525 3,945 3.62 508,483 4,231 3.34 Federal funds sold — — — — — — Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 186,388 45 0.10 407,801 110 0.11 Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3) 4,357,055 46,323 4.28 4,409,280 43,846 3.99 Total interest-earning assets(1) 5,272,310 $ 51,939 3.96 % 5,536,722 $ 49,218 3.57 % Allowance for loan losses (60,889 ) (76,741 ) Other non-interest-earning assets 230,092 213,657 Total assets $ 5,441,513 $ 5,673,638 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction deposits $ 413,870 $ 266 0.26 % $ 664,552 $ 313 0.19 % Savings and money market deposits 1,932,723 2,653 0.55 2,385,074 2,107 0.35 Time deposits 1,195,445 5,486 1.85 869,176 2,430 1.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,542,038 8,405 0.95 3,918,802 4,850 0.50 FHLB and short-term borrowings 496,556 1,668 1.35 287,904 1,282 1.79 Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 933 24 10.61 976 24 9.82 Non-interest-bearing deposits 745,864 — — 801,591 — — Cost of funds 4,785,391 $ 10,097 0.85 % 5,009,273 $ 6,156 0.49 % Other liabilities 44,656 30,948 Total stockholders' equity 611,466 633,417 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,441,513 $ 5,673,638 Net interest income(1) $ 41,842 $ 43,062 Net interest spread(1) 3.11 % 3.08 % Net interest margin(1) 3.19 % 3.12 % (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) Average gross loan balances include non-accrual loans. (3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.





QUARTER-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 over 2020 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2) (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Securities - taxable $ (404 ) $ (191 ) $ (595 ) Securities - tax-exempt(1) 604 (318 ) 286 Federal funds sold — — — Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 59 6 65 Gross loans, net of unearned income 575 (3,052 ) (2,477 ) Total interest income(1) 834 (3,555 ) (2,721 ) Interest Expense Transaction deposits 133 (86 ) 47 Savings and money market deposits 541 (1,087 ) (546 ) Time deposits (1,249 ) (1,807 ) (3,056 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (575 ) (2,980 ) (3,555 ) FHLB and short-term borrowings (831 ) 445 (386 ) Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 1 (1 ) — Total interest expense (1,405 ) (2,536 ) (3,941 ) Net interest income(1) $ 2,239 $ (1,019 ) $ 1,220 (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.





TABLE 5. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release reflect industry conventions, or standard measures within the industry, and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors and other parties interested in the Company's operating performance. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use in this release, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.

CrossFirst provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures below. The measures used in this release include the following:

We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating income’’ as net income (loss) adjusted to remove non-recurring or non-core income and expense items related to:

Goodwill impairment - We performed an interim review of goodwill as of June 30, 2020. The book value of goodwill exceeded its fair market value and resulted in a full $7.4 million impairment.

Charges and adjustments associated with the full vesting of a former executive - We incurred additional charges in the second quarter of 2021 related to the acceleration of $0.7 million of certain cash, stock-based compensation, and employee costs.

Bank Owned Life Insurance - We obtain bank owned life insurance on key employees throughout the organization and received a $1.8 million benefit in the second quarter of 2021.



The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for non-GAAP core operating income is net income (loss).

We calculate "core return on average tangible common equity" as Non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) divided by average tangible common equity. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common equity less average goodwill and intangibles and average preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average common equity.





We calculate "Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets" as non-GAAP core operating income (loss) (as defined above) divided by average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average assets, which is calculated as net income (loss) divided by average assets.





We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating return on average common equity’’ as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) less preferred dividends divided by average common equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average common equity, which is calculated as net income less preferred dividends divided by average common equity.





We calculate "tangible common stockholders' equity" as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangibles and preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is total stockholders' equity.





We calculate ‘‘tangible book value per share’’ as tangible common stockholders' equity (as defined above) divided by the total number of shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is book value per share.





We calculate "non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - fully tax equivalent (FTE)" as non-interest expense adjusted to remove non-recurring, or non-core, non-interest expenses as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income divided by net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis plus non-interest income adjusted to remove non-recurring, or non-core, non-interest income as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income. The most directly comparable financial measure is the efficiency ratio.





We calculate "non-GAAP pre-tax pre-provision profit" as net income (loss) before taxes plus the provision for loan losses.

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 06/30/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core operating income: Net income (loss) $ (7,356 ) $ 8,006 $ 8,094 $ 12,035 $ 15,577 $ (3,499 ) $ 27,612 Add: Goodwill impairment(1) 7,397 — — — — 7,397 — Add: Accelerated employee benefits — — — — 719 — 719 Less: Tax effect(2) — — — — 210 — 210 Accelerated employee benefits, net of tax — — — — 509 — 509 Less: BOLI settlement benefits(1) — — — — 1,841 — 1,841 Non-GAAP core operating income $ 41 $ 8,006 $ 8,094 $ 12,035 $ 14,245 $ 3,898 $ 26,280 (1) No tax effect. (2) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments above at a tax rate of 21.0%, plus a permanent tax benefit associated with stock-based grants.





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 06/30/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (7,356 ) $ 8,006 $ 8,094 $ 12,035 $ 15,577 $ (3,499 ) $ 27,612 Non-GAAP core operating income 41 8,006 8,094 12,035 14,245 3,898 26,280 Average common equity 611,466 613,910 620,496 625,875 633,417 612,208 629,667 Less: average goodwill and intangibles 7,576 238 218 199 179 7,629 189 Average tangible common equity 603,890 613,672 620,278 625,676 633,238 604,579 629,478 Return on average common equity (4.84 ) % 5.19 % 5.19 % 7.80 % 9.86 % (1.15 ) % 8.84 % Non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity 0.03 % 5.19 % 5.19 % 7.80 % 9.02 % 1.30 % 8.42 %





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 06/30/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets: Net income (loss) $ (7,356 ) $ 8,006 $ 8,094 $ 12,035 $ 15,577 $ (3,499 ) $ 27,612 Non-GAAP core operating income 41 8,006 8,094 12,035 14,245 3,898 26,280 Average assets $ 5,441,513 $ 5,486,252 $ 5,523,196 $ 5,798,167 $ 5,673,638 $ 5,209,810 $ 5,735,558 Return on average assets (0.54 ) % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.84 % 1.10 % (0.14 ) % 0.97 % Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets — % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.84 % 1.01 % 0.15 % 0.92 %





Quarter Ended 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 06/30/2021 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Tangible common stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 608,092 $ 617,883 $ 624,428 $ 628,834 $ 637,190 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 247 227 208 188 169 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 607,845 $ 617,656 $ 624,220 $ 628,646 $ 637,021 Tangible book value per share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 607,845 $ 617,656 $ 624,220 $ 628,646 $ 637,021 Shares outstanding at end of period 52,167,573 52,195,778 51,679,516 51,678,669 50,958,680 Book value per share $ 11.66 $ 11.84 $ 12.08 $ 12.17 $ 12.50 Tangible book value per share $ 11.65 $ 11.83 $ 12.08 $ 12.16 $ 12.50





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 06/30/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE) Non-interest expense $ 31,010 $ 23,011 $ 23,732 $ 22,818 $ 25,813 $ 53,233 $ 48,631 Less: Accelerated employee benefits — — — — 719 — 719 Less: goodwill impairment 7,397 — — — — 7,397 — Adjusted Non-interest expense (numerator) $ 23,613 $ 23,011 $ 23,732 $ 22,818 $ 25,094 $ 45,836 $ 47,912 Net interest income 41,157 39,327 41,537 41,117 42,328 79,385 83,445 Tax-equivalent interest income(1) 685 669 683 704 734 1,380 1,438 Non-interest income 2,634 4,063 2,949 4,144 5,825 4,729 9,969 Less: BOLI settlement benefits — — — — 1,841 — 1,841 Total tax-equivalent income (denominator) $ 44,476 $ 44,059 $ 45,169 $ 45,965 $ 47,046 $ 85,494 $ 93,011 Efficiency Ratio 70.81 % 53.03 % 53.35 % 50.41 % 53.61 % 63.29 % 52.06 % Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE) 53.09 % 52.23 % 52.54 % 49.64 % 53.34 % 53.61 % 51.51 % (1) Tax exempt income (tax-free municipal securities) is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments above at a tax rate of 21.0%, plus a permanent tax benefit associated with stock-based grants.





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 06/30/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Profit Net income (loss) before taxes $ (8,219 ) $ 9,504 $ 9,879 $ 14,943 $ 18,840 $ (4,069 ) $ 33,783 Add: Provision for loan losses 21,000 10,875 10,875 7,500 3,500 34,950 11,000 Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Profit $ 12,781 $ 20,379 $ 20,754 $ 22,443 $ 22,340 $ 30,881 $ 44,783



