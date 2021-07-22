NeuroPace To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time /4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 955-2173 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7949 for international callers, using conference ID: 2975459. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.neuropace.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.