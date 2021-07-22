checkAd

The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss second quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Second Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (800) 395-6236. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3270.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or http://www.streetevents.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

15.07.21Hackett Survey: Pandemic Drives Significant Changes In Working Capital Performance in 2020
13.07.21The Hackett Group Announces 2021 Digital Award Winners
