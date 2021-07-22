Nomad Foods to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
A live audio webcast of the conference call and an accompanying presentation will both be available at Nomad Foods’ website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event. Additionally, participants in North America may dial +1-646-876-9923 and international participants may dial +44-330-088-5830 to access the live call.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen food company. The Company’s portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s, have been a part of consumers’ meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.
