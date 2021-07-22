Nomad Foods to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and an accompanying presentation will both be available at Nomad Foods’ website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event. Additionally, participants in North America may dial +1-646-876-9923 and international participants may dial +44-330-088-5830 to access the live call.