Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 6, 2021

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUTH) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8470. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the password is 13721345. The replay will be available until Friday, August 13, 2021. The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website at www.rhgi.com under the Investor Relations section.