MP Materials Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a press release and post a slide presentation on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

Conference Call Details

Event: MP Materials Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Webcast: https://investors.mpmaterials.com/
Live Call Pre-Registration: Callers who pre-register will be given access details and a unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go here.
Replay: A recording will be available until Thursday, August 19, 2021. To access the replay, please go here and enter the access code: 604366.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With over 300 employees, the Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility (“Mountain Pass”), an iconic American industrial asset, which is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere. MP Materials produced approximately 15% of the rare earth content consumed in the global market in 2020. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass combine low production costs with high environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/

Join the MP Materials community on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

