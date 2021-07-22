Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that on July 16, 2021, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted to 17 new employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 45,200 shares of its common stock and 20,235 inducement restricted stock units ("RSUs"). The inducement stock options and RSUs have a grant date and vesting commencement date of July 16, 2021 and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering employment with Arena in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options are non-qualified stock options, have a seven-year term, have an exercise price of $64.33 per share, the closing price of Arena's common stock on the grant date, and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in substantially equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the new employee's continued service with Arena through the applicable vesting dates. The inducement RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first designated quarterly vesting date on or following the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in 12 substantially equal quarterly installments occurring on the following 12 quarterly vesting dates, subject to the new employee's continued service with Arena through the applicable vesting dates. The inducement stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of Arena's Amended and Restated 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan.