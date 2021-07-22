Verisign Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Verisign”) reported revenue of $329 million for the second quarter of 2021, up 4.8 percent from the same quarter in 2020. Verisign reported net income of $148 million and diluted earnings per share (diluted “EPS”) of $1.31 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $152 million and diluted EPS of $1.32 for the same quarter in 2020. The operating margin was 64.7 percent for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 65.8 percent for the same quarter in 2020.

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

“We’re pleased with the operational and financial results of the quarter as well as the continued efforts of our dedicated team. Last week we reached a new milestone for our critical internet infrastructure by marking 24 years of 100% availability in the .com/.net domain name resolution system,” said Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

On June 8, 2021, VeriSign, Inc. issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.700% Senior Notes due 2031. On June 23, 2021, VeriSign, Inc. used the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding $750 million, 4.625% Senior Notes due 2023; as part of this redemption, Verisign recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $2.1 million related to the unamortized debt issuance costs on the notes.

Verisign ended the second quarter of 2021 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.12 billion, a decrease of $44 million from the end of 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities was $143 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $215 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Deferred revenues as of June 30, 2021 totaled $1.11 billion, an increase of $50 million from the end of 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021, Verisign repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of $172 million. As of June 30, 2021, there was $737 million remaining for future share repurchases under the share repurchase program which has no expiration date.

Business Highlights

Verisign ended the second quarter of 2021 with 170.6 million .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name base, a 5.2 percent increase from the end of the second quarter of 2020, and a net increase of 2.59 million during the second quarter of 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021, Verisign processed 11.7 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net, compared to 11.1 million for the same quarter in 2020.

The final .com and .net renewal rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 76.0 percent compared to 75.4 percent for the same quarter in 2020. Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter.

Today’s Conference Call

Verisign will host a live conference call today at 4:30 p.m. (EDT) to review the second quarter 2021 results. The call will be accessible by direct dial at (888) 676-VRSN (U.S.) or (786) 789-4772 (international), conference ID: Verisign. A listen-only live web cast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be available at https://investor.Verisign.com. An audio archive of the call will be available at https://investor.Verisign.com/events.cfm. This news release and the financial information discussed on today’s conference call are available at https://investor.Verisign.com.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, attempted security breaches, cyber-attacks, and DDoS attacks against our systems and services; the introduction of undetected or unknown defects in our systems; vulnerabilities in the global routing system; system interruptions or system failures; damage to our data centers; risks arising from our operation of root servers and our performance of the Root Zone Maintainer functions; any loss or modification of our right to operate the .com and .net gTLDs; changes or challenges to the pricing provisions of the .com Registry Agreement; new or existing governmental laws and regulations in the U.S. or other applicable foreign jurisdictions; economic, legal and political risks associated with our international operations; the impact of unfavorable tax rules and regulations; risks from the adoption of ICANN’s consensus and temporary policies, technical standards and other processes; the uncertainty of the impact of changes to the multi-stakeholder model of internet governance; the outcome of claims, lawsuits, audits or investigations; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to compete in the highly competitive business environment in which we operate; changes in internet practices and behavior and the adoption of substitute technologies, or the negative impact of wholesale price increases; our ability to expand our services into developing and emerging economies; our ability to maintain strong relationships with registrars and their resellers; our ability to attract, retain and motivate our highly skilled employees; and our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Verisign undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this announcement.

2021 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

VERISIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,497 $ 401,194 Marketable securities 906,492 765,713 Other current assets 66,078 51,033 Total current assets 1,189,067 1,217,940 Property and equipment, net 247,694 245,571 Goodwill 52,527 52,527 Deferred tax assets 66,441 67,914 Deposits to acquire intangible assets 145,000 145,000 Other long-term assets 40,651 37,958 Total long-term assets 552,313 548,970 Total assets $ 1,741,380 $ 1,766,910 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 175,350 $ 208,642 Deferred revenues 822,984 780,051 Total current liabilities 998,334 988,693 Long-term deferred revenues 289,881 282,838 Senior notes 1,784,654 1,790,083 Long-term tax and other liabilities 86,296 95,494 Total long-term liabilities 2,160,831 2,168,415 Total liabilities 3,159,165 3,157,108 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock—par value $.001 per share; Authorized shares: 5,000; Issued and outstanding shares: none — — Common stock and additional paid-in capital—par value $.001 per share; Authorized shares: 1,000,000; Issued shares: 354,071 at June 30, 2021 and 353,789 at December 31, 2020; Outstanding shares: 112,001 at June 30, 2021 and 113,470 at December 31, 2020 13,949,525 14,275,160 Accumulated deficit (15,364,476 ) (15,662,602 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,834 ) (2,756 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (1,417,785 ) (1,390,198 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,741,380 $ 1,766,910

VERISIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 329,405 $ 314,365 $ 653,026 $ 626,889 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 47,796 43,608 94,764 89,181 Sales and marketing 10,221 8,890 18,705 15,494 Research and development 19,808 18,202 40,119 35,560 General and administrative 38,601 36,885 76,052 73,610 Total costs and expenses 116,426 107,585 229,640 213,845 Operating income 212,979 206,780 423,386 413,044 Interest expense (23,064 ) (22,535 ) (45,598 ) (45,070 ) Non-operating (loss) income, net (2,041 ) 7,403 (1,597 ) 14,487 Income before income taxes 187,874 191,648 376,191 382,461 Income tax (expense) benefit (40,102 ) (39,169 ) (78,065 ) 104,134 Net income 147,772 152,479 298,126 486,595 Other comprehensive (loss) income (87 ) (2,000 ) (78 ) 263 Comprehensive income $ 147,685 $ 150,479 $ 298,048 $ 486,858 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.31 $ 1.32 $ 2.64 $ 4.20 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.32 $ 2.64 $ 4.19 Shares used to compute earnings per share Basic 112,387 115,347 112,757 115,861 Diluted 112,517 115,544 112,905 116,137

VERISIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 298,126 $ 486,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 23,577 22,841 Stock-based compensation 26,591 23,428 Other, net 4,398 (8,101 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other assets (18,602 ) (10,146 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (36,787 ) 25,796 Deferred revenues 49,976 30,430 Net deferred income taxes and other long-term tax liabilities (6,435 ) (175,471 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 340,844 395,372 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 1,482,952 995,194 Purchases of marketable securities (1,623,566 ) (1,167,680 ) Purchases of property and equipment (24,270 ) (21,891 ) Proceeds received related to sale of business — 20,009 Net cash used in investing activities (164,884 ) (174,368 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings (750,000 ) — Proceeds from senior note issuance, net of issuance costs 742,329 — Repurchases of common stock (361,199 ) (429,826 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 8,101 8,296 Net cash used in financing activities (360,769 ) (421,530 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (364 ) (965 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (185,173 ) (201,491 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 410,601 517,601 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 225,428 $ 316,110 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 48,718 $ 43,708 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 98,993 $ 26,472

