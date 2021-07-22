checkAd

Brown-Forman Stockholders Honor Retired Board Chair, Elect Directors, and Approve Cash Dividend

At today’s annual meeting, Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) stockholders celebrated George Garvin Brown IV, who retired from the Board of Directors today after 15 years of board service and 14 years as Board Chair.

Brown-Forman President and Chief Executive Officer Lawson Whiting lauded Brown's tenure. "Under Garvin’s steady hand and visionary leadership, Brown-Forman has transformed into a global premium spirits company," stated Whiting. "More importantly, he has positioned Brown-Forman for continued growth and prosperity in the future."

Additionally, Brown-Forman’s stockholders met today at the regularly scheduled annual meeting of stockholders and elected the slate of directors recommended by the Board of Directors as submitted in the company’s 2021 Proxy Statement.

Campbell P. Brown, newly elected Board Chair, thanked the company’s stockholders for their commitment to Brown-Forman and its strategy, as well as for their long-term ownership and support.

In a subsequent meeting, the Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1795 on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. Stockholders of record on September 3, 2021, will receive the cash dividend on October 1, 2021. Brown-Forman, a member of the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 77 years and has increased the dividend 37 consecutive years.

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Benriach, GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

