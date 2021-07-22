checkAd

Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 22:05  |  16   |   |   

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com.

Conference Call Details:

What: Alta Equipment Group Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live call: (844) 543-5487
International: (825) 312-2330
Audio Replay: (800) 585-8367
Passcode: 6487339
Webcast: https://investors.altaequipment.com

The audio replay will be archived through August 26, 2021.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 36 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Alta Equipment Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Visa to Acquire Currencycloud
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Sale of U.S. Portfolio
ADOCIA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TechnipFMC Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
Publicis Groupe: First Half 2021 Results
BLUECITY ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the BlueCity Holdings Limited Class ...
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date Return As ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten