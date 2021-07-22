Colony Bankcorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $8.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. The Company reported operating net income of $9.7 million, or $1.02 adjusted earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.44 adjusted earnings per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today reported net income of $4.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $2.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company reported operating net income of $4.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $2.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Operating net income for June 30, 2021 and 2020 excludes pre-tax acquisition related expenses, and the net income tax benefit for these adjustments.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Net income was $4.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share compared to $2.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020.

Operating net income of $4.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, (see Non-GAAP reconciliation).

No provision for loan losses was recorded in second quarter, a decrease of $500,000, or 100%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Mortgage production was $151.4 million, with $37.7 million in refinances, $103.4 million in purchases, and $10.3 million in construction related loans.

Small Business Specialty Lending (“SBSL”) closed $15.1 million in SBA loans and sold $9.3 million in SBA loans.

The Company also announced that on July 22, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1025 per share, to be paid on its common stock on August 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2021. Outstanding shares as of July 1, 2021 were 9,686,383.

Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As we moved to a more open economy from the global pandemic, we delivered strong growth in earnings for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share increased 81% for the second quarter year over year to $0.42 per diluted share. Our team continued to do a great job serving clients as shown by increased levels of our non-interest income for the period mentioned. Mortgage fee income increased 65% year over year as a result of historically low interest rates and consumer demand, a tribute also to our strategic vision to diversify our revenues. Diluted earnings per share decreased on a sequential quarter basis primarily due to acquisition costs related to our proposed acquisitions of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (PK: SCSG) (“SouthCrest”) and The Barnes Agency (“Barnes”), both with anticipated closings on or before August 1, 2021. Adjusted earnings also increased for the year over year period to $0.49 from $0.25, and decreased 8% from the prior quarter primarily due to increased operating expenses.

“Building a world class organization and recruiting the best of people, we have been very busy at Colony these last several months. The recently announced acquisition of SouthCrest allows us to optimize our balance sheet, further invest in Colony and become a more efficient organization due to the synergies we will experience. In furtherance of our strategic plan, we believe our newly formed Colony Insurance subsidiary operating as an Allstate agency, diversifies our revenue stream by increasing non interest income as well as cross-selling of product lines. Furthermore, I am pleased that R. Dallis ‘D’ Copeland, Jr., agreed to join our organization as Special Advisor. D has over 27 years of banking experience at a $45 billion balance sheet financial institution in all areas including commercial real estate, corporate and retail banking, private wealth, credit card, treasury management and strategy. We anticipate leveraging his many skills to continue to build our organization.

“Our balance sheet remains solid with strong credit metrics, as evidenced by no provision for loan losses as well as net recoveries in our loan portfolio for the period ended June 30, 2021. We experienced solid core loan growth while total deposits increased to $1.5 billion, a record for the company. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $77.0 million year over year with most of the increase in lower-yielding demand and savings accounts. Total assets were fairly flat from last year with the prior year period having strong demand for Paycheck Protection Program (‘PPP’) loans.

“Net interest income increased 11% year-over-year primarily due to loan fee income recognized on PPP loans forgiven, as well as lower costs of interest bearing liabilities. Our cost related to demand and savings deposits rate was down 15 basis points to 0.07% and total average deposits cost this quarter decreased 33 basis points to 0.20% from the same period last year. The team has done a great job of attracting more deposits while maintaining a strong cost discipline. Moreover, while many banks are reporting decreases in their net interest margin, I am pleased to report our net interest margin increased to 3.68% from 3.46% year over year attributable to lower costs of interest bearing liabilities. While we have experienced inflation across many sectors of the economy, the Federal Reserve Board has so far not increased interest rates and we continue to closely monitor the situation.

“Noninterest income saw very strong growth, increasing 60% year over year, with mortgage fee income increasing to $3.0 million in the current quarter compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Service charges on deposits had a strong quarter increasing 16% over the same period last year. The increase in noninterest income was offset by increases in noninterest expense, such as salaries and employee benefits, information technology expenses as well as elevated acquisition related expenses.

“Our allowance for loan and lease losses now represents 1.26% of total loans outstanding, an increase from 0.92% in the year-earlier quarter and 1.19% on a sequential-quarter basis. Total nonperforming assets decreased to 0.54% of total assets from 0.75% in the year-earlier quarter and from 0.62% on a sequential-quarter basis.

“Average interest earning assets of $1.7 billion increased $80.0 million, or 5%, while total assets remained stable at $1.8 billion. Total loans, including acquisition activity and loans from the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (‘PPP’), decreased 8% year-over-year, while organic loan growth increased 6%.

In closing, Fountain added, “Our management team and Board are always focused on investing, innovating and making strategic decisions to better serve our customers, employees and communities. The acquisitions of SouthCrest and The Barnes Agency will make us the number one community bank in Georgia as well as expand our reach into consumer insurance. We welcome new customers by offering a wide range of financial products and services as well as demonstrating new product lines to our existing customers. All of us at Colony look forward to integrating the SouthCrest and Barnes acquisitions, while continuing to reward our shareholders.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets totaled $1.8 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $22.1 million, or 1.2%, compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily related to PPP loans being forgiven beginning in the third quarter of 2020.

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold at June 30, 2021, totaled $129.4 million, a decrease of $44.4 million, or 25.5% compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease is primarily attributable to the deployment of funds that came from PPP loans and the repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPLF”).

Total loans, including loans held for sale, totaled $1.05 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $77.0 million, or 6.81% from the same period in 2020. Legacy loan growth was up $50.3 million or 5.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

Deposits totaled $1.54 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $120.5 million, or 8.5%, compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in deposits was primarily in noninterest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits as a result of the PPP loan activity during 2020 and 2021.

Total borrowings at June 30, 2021, totaled $59.8 million, a decrease of $149.5 million, or 71.4%, compared to the same period in 2020. At June 30, 2021, the PPPLF was completely paid off in the second quarter of 2021.

Capital

Colony continues to maintain a strong capital position, with ratios that exceed regulatory minimums required to be classified as “well-capitalized.”

Preliminary tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 8.45%, 13.41%, 14.56%, and 11.31%, respectively at June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Results of Operations

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the second quarter 2021 totaled $15.2 million, compared to $13.6 million for the second quarter 2020. The increase during the quarter is primarily attributable to loan fee income recognized on PPP loans forgiven and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin was up 18 basis points over the sequential quarter primarily driven by an increase in deferred fee income recognized on PPP loans partially offset by reductions in loan rates driven by Federal Reserve interest rate decreases during 2020. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, PPP loans totaling approximately $44.6 million were forgiven through the SBA.

Noninterest income totaled $7.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.9 million, or 60.05%, compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in mortgage production income as a result of increased loan demand resulting from a historically low interest rate environment.

Noninterest expense totaled $17.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $13.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in noninterest expense primarily resulted from a $2.4 million increase in salary expense largely related to the increase in mortgage and SBSL loan production.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $9.5 million and $11.2 million at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

OREO and repossessed assets totaled $299,000 at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $248,000, or 45% compared to March 31, 2021.

Net loan recoveries were $244,000, or (0.09%) of average loans for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $66,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

The loan loss reserve was $12.9 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $12.7 million, or 1.14% of total loans, at March 31, 2021.

Asset quality remains strong as indicated by the overall improvement in asset quality ratios as of the second quarter 2021 on a year-over-year comparison along with a decrease in nonperforming assets. .

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 29 locations throughout Georgia. The Homebuilder Finance Division helps the local construction industry with building and construction loans, and the Small Business Specialty Lending Division assists small businesses with government guaranteed loans. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, certain statements may be contained in the Company’s future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by or with the approval of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections and/or expectations of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statement of plans and objectives of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; (iv) statements regarding growth strategy, capital management, liquidity and funding, and future profitability; (v) statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions; (vi) statements relating to the timing, benefits, costs, and synergies of the proposed merger with SouthCrest (the “Merger”) and the proposed acquisition of Barnes; and (vii) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; economic conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts operations being less favorable than expected; interest rate risk; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger and the acquisition of Barnes may not be realized or take longer than anticipated; disruption from the Merger and the acquisition of Barnes with customers, suppliers, employee or other business partners relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with SouthCrest; the risk of successful integration of SouthCrest’s and Barnes’ businesses into the Company; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger and the acquisition of Barnes; reputation risk and the reaction of each of the Company’s and SouthCrest’s customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement with SouthCrest to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing of the Merger; the risk that the integration of SouthCrest’s operations into the operations of the Company will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the dilution caused by the Company’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the Merger; the risks associated with the Company’s pursuit of future acquisitions; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. . These and other factors, risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company’s management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors,” and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled operating net income; adjusted earnings per diluted share; tangible book value per common share and operating efficiency ratio are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures are net income, diluted earnings per share, book value per common share and efficiency ratio, respectively.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance, and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently.

These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The computations of operating net income; adjusted earnings per diluted share; tangible book value per common share and operating efficiency ratio and the reconciliation of these measures to net income, diluted earnings per share, book value per common share and efficiency ratio are set forth in the table below.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter Operating net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 3,997 $ 4,919 $ 4,900 $ 3,098 $ 2,214 Acquisition-related expenses 865 176 148 207 220 Thomaston building write down — — — 582 — Gain on sale of Thomaston branch — — (1,026 ) — — Income tax expense (benefit) (225 ) (46 ) 184 (166 ) (46 ) Operating net income $ 4,637 $ 5,049 $ 4,206 $ 3,721 $ 2,388 Weighted average diluted shares 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 0.25 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 15.46 $ 15.11 $ 15.21 $ 14.78 $ 14.59 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (1.97 ) (1.97 ) (1.95 ) (1.96 ) (1.96 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 13.50 $ 13.14 $ 13.26 $ 12.82 $ 12.63 Operating efficiency ratio calculation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 76.53 % 69.04 % 68.93 % 76.22 % 72.75 % Acquisition-related expenses (3.44 ) (0.46 ) (0.64 ) (0.97 ) (1.20 ) Gain on sale of Thomaston branch — % — % 3.19 % — % — % Thomaston building write down — % — % — % (2.72 )% — % Operating efficiency ratio 73.10 % 68.58 % 71.49 % 72.53 % 71.55 %

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 15,069 $ 14,283 $ 15,151 $ 13,848 $ 13,541 Provision for loan losses — 500 1,296 1,106 2,200 Non-interest income 7,751 8,576 8,039 6,930 4,843 Non-interest expense 17,465 15,782 15,986 15,690 13,375 Income taxes 1,358 1,658 1,008 884 595 Net income 3,997 4,919 4,900 3,098 2,214 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Common shares outstanding 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 Weighted average basic shares 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 Weighted average diluted shares 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 Earnings per basic share $ 0.42 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.33 $ 0.23 Earnings per diluted share 0.42 0.52 0.52 0.33 0.23 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(b) 0.49 0.53 0.44 0.39 0.25 Cash dividends declared per share 0.1025 0.1025 0.1000 0.1000 0.1000 Common book value per share 15.46 15.11 15.21 14.78 14.59 Tangible common book value per share(b) 13.50 13.14 13.26 12.82 12.63 Performance ratios: Net interest margin (a) 3.68 % 3.50 % 3.58 % 3.34 % 3.46 % Return on average assets 0.91 1.12 1.08 0.70 0.52 Return on average total equity 11.14 13.71 13.73 8.80 6.47 Efficiency ratio 76.53 69.04 68.93 76.22 72.75 Operating efficiency ratio (b) 73.10 68.58 71.49 72.53 71.55 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 9,184 $ 10,676 $ 9,128 $ 9,926 $ 11,459 Other real estate owned 270 518 1,006 1,875 1,769 Repossessed assets 29 29 30 11 17 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) 9,483 11,223 10,164 11,812 13,245 Classified loans 30,852 35,182 30,404 21,388 20,619 Criticized loans 64,818 80,288 75,633 72,076 52,200 Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs (244 ) (66 ) 189 375 295 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.26 % 1.19 % 1.14 % 1.00 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses to total NPLs 140.15 118.89 132.85 111.02 89.79 Allowance for loan losses to total NPAs 135.73 113.10 119.31 93.29 77.68 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans 0.09 (0.02 ) 0.07 0.13 0.12 NPLs to total loans 0.90 1.00 0.86 0.90 1.03 NPAs to total assets 0.54 0.62 0.58 0.67 0.75 NPAs to total loans and other real estate owned 0.93 1.06 0.96 1.07 1.19 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 1,774,122 $ 1,774,123 $ 1,797,749 $ 1,766,717 $ 1,702,902 Loans, net 1,076,784 1,079,007 1,151,872 1,130,231 1,094,299 Deposits 1,547,139 1,475,944 1,456,287 1,140,487 1,384,739 Total stockholders’ equity 145,515 145,515 141,570 139,721 137,213

(a) Computed using fully taxable-equivalent net income. (b) Non-GAAP measure - see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and reconciliation to GAAP

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average Balances Income/ Expense Yields/ Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yields/ Rates Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income 1 $ 1,076,784 $ 14,165 5.34 % $ 1,094,299 $ 13,763 5.10 % Investment securities, taxable 417,343 1,794 1.74 % 330,649 1,757 2.16 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 2 33,156 160 1.96 % 8,959 46 2.08 % Deposits in banks and short term investments 146,591 45 0.12 % 159,902 48 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 1,673,874 16,164 3.92 % 1,593,809 15,614 3.97 % Noninterest-earning assets 100,248 109,093 Total assets $ 1,774,122 $ 1,702,902 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-earning demand and savings $ 901,978 $ 146 0.07 % $ 766,692 $ 407 0.22 % Other time 253,944 423 0.68 % 311,334 996 1.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,155,922 569 0.20 % 1,078,026 1,403 0.53 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,500 115 2.09 % 36,500 211 2.34 % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 19,031 25 0.53 % 99,124 87 0.36 % Other borrowings 37,536 258 2.78 % 38,694 299 3.13 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 79,067 398 2.04 % 174,318 597 1.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,234,989 967 0.32 % 1,252,344 2,000 0.65 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 391,217 $ 306,713 Other liabilities 2,401 6,632 Stockholders' equity 145,515 137,213 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity 539,133 450,558 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,774,122 $ 1,702,902 Interest rate spread 3.60 % 3.33 % Net interest income $ 15,197 $ 13,614 Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.46 %

_________________________________________________ 1 The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $67,000 and $62,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $104,000 and $82,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are also included in income and fees on loans. 2 Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $43,000 and $12,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities. The adjustments are based on federal tax rate of 21% and a Georgia state tax rate of 5.75% with appropriate reductions for the effect of disallowed interest expense incurred in carrying tax-exempt obligations.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average Balances Income/ Expense Yields/ Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yields/ Rates Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income3 $ 1,077,859 $ 27,805 5.20 % $ 1,037,242 $ 27,114 5.27 % Investment securities, taxable 394,431 3,401 1.74 % 335,107 3,649 2.20 % Investment securities, tax-exempt4 32,887 314 1.93 % 4,941 54 2.20 % Deposits in banks and short term investments 164,882 97 0.12 % 122,885 332 0.54 % Total interest-earning assets 1,670,059 31,617 3.82 % 1,500,175 31,149 4.19 % Noninterest-earning assets 105,746 107,661 Total assets $ 1,775,805 $ 1,607,836 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-earning demand and savings $ 880,838 $ 311 0.07 % $ 747,273 $ 1,342 0.36 % Other time 257,173 912 0.72 % 323,073 2,279 1.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,138,011 1,223 0.22 % 1,070,346 3,621 0.68 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,500 230 2.06 % 41,038 468 2.30 % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 51,516 205 0.80 % 49,561 87 0.35 % Other borrowings 37,715 402 2.15 % 38,745 688 3.58 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 111,731 837 1.51 % 129,344 1,243 1.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,249,742 2,060 0.33 % 1,199,690 4,864 0.82 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 373,728 $ 266,163 Other liabilities 7,201 6,223 Stockholders' equity 145,136 135,760 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity 526,065 408,146 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,775,807 $ 1,607,836 Interest rate spread 3.49 % 3.37 % Net interest income $ 29,557 $ 26,285 Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.53 %

_________________________________________________ 3 The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $133,000 and $124,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $313,000 and $264,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are also included in income and fees on loans. 4 Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $84,000 and $14,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities. The adjustments are based on federal tax rate of 21% and a Georgia state tax rate of 5.75% with appropriate reductions for the effect of disallowed interest expense incurred in carrying tax-exempt obligations.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Segment Reporting 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter Banking Division Net interest income $ 14,864 $ 13,985 $ 14,752 $ 13,631 $ 13,440 Provision for loan losses — 500 1,296 1,106 2,200 Noninterest income 3,354 3,005 3,952 3,515 2,901 Noninterest expenses 14,366 11,960 11,656 11,792 10,158 Income taxes 1,241 1,160 973 940 842 Segment income $ 2,611 $ 3,370 $ 4,779 $ 3,308 $ 3,141 Total segment assets $ 1,710,345 $ 1,755,667 $ 1,709,696 $ 1,666,742 $ 1,726,219 Full time employees 287 291 305 312 321 Mortgage Banking Division Net interest income $ 123 $ 168 $ 299 $ 188 $ 82 Provision for loan losses — — — — — Noninterest income 2,997 3,986 3,420 2,612 1,821 Noninterest expenses 1,887 2,793 2,835 2,410 1,697 Income taxes 60 354 188 82 43 Segment income $ 1,173 $ 1,007 $ 696 $ 308 $ 163 Total segment assets $ 25,149 $ 27,478 $ 50,266 $ 50,265 $ 17,578 Full time employees 53 51 43 41 40 Small Business Specialty Lending Division Net interest income $ 82 $ 130 $ 100 $ 29 $ 19 Provision for loan losses — — — — — Noninterest income 1,400 1,585 667 803 121 Noninterest expenses 1,212 1,029 1,495 1,488 1,520 Income taxes 57 144 (153 ) (138 ) (290 ) Segment income $ 213 $ 542 $ (575 ) $ (518 ) $ (1,090 ) Total segment assets $ 20,024 $ 15,901 $ 4,012 $ 42,439 $ 33,771 Full time employees 24 23 21 15 13 Total Consolidated Net interest income $ 15,069 $ 14,283 $ 15,151 $ 13,848 $ 13,541 Provision for loan losses — 500 1,296 1,106 2,200 Noninterest income 7,751 8,576 8,039 6,930 4,843 Noninterest expenses 17,465 15,782 15,986 15,690 13,375 Income taxes 1,358 1,658 1,008 884 595 Segment income $ 3,997 $ 4,919 $ 4,900 3,098 $ 2,214 Total segment assets $ 1,755,518 $ 1,799,046 $ 1,763,974 $ 1,759,446 $ 1,777,568 Full time employees 364 365 369 368 374

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 16,897 $ 17,218 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold 129,369 166,288 Cash and cash equivalents 146,266 183,506 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 469,714 380,814 Other investments, at cost 2,703 3,296 Loans held for sale 30,910 52,386 Loans, net of unearned income 1,022,618 1,059,503 Allowance for loan losses (12,871 ) (12,127 ) Loans, net 1,009,747 1,047,376 Premises and equipment 32,689 32,057 Other real estate 270 1,006 Goodwill and other intangible assets 18,701 18,558 Bank owned life insurance 31,805 31,547 Other assets 12,713 13,428 Total assets $ 1,755,518 $ 1,763,974 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 393,677 $ 326,999 Interest-bearing 1,148,537 1,118,028 Total deposits 1,542,214 1,445,027 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,500 22,500 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility — 106,789 Other borrowed money 37,292 37,792 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,618 7,378 Total liabilities $ 1,608,624 $ 1,619,486 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $1 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 9,498,783 issued and outstanding, respectively $ 9,499 $ 9,499 Paid in capital 43,232 43,215 Retained earnings 91,963 84,993 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,200 6,781 Total stockholders’ equity 146,894 144,488 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,755,518 $ 1,763,974

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 14,099 13,699 $ 27,672 26,989 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $126, $37, $248 and $43, respectively 1,893 1,794 3,591 3,788 Deposits in banks and short term investments 44 48 98 332 Total interest income 16,036 15,541 31,361 31,109 Interest expense: Deposits 569 1,403 1,223 3,622 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 115 211 230 468 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 25 87 93 87 Other borrowings 258 299 515 688 Total interest expense 967 2,000 2,061 4,865 Net interest income 15,069 13,541 29,300 26,244 Provision for loan losses — 2,200 500 4,156 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,069 11,341 28,800 22,088 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,264 1,091 2,486 2,590 Mortgage fee income 3,005 1,827 7,000 3,089 Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,263 46 2,735 255 (Loss)/Gain on sale of securities 141 — 137 293 (Loss)/Gain on sale of assets — 56 — 56 Interchange fees 1,667 1,250 3,197 2,283 BOLI Income 222 160 430 311 Other 189 413 367 212 Total noninterest income 7,751 4,843 16,352 9,089 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,126 7,729 20,081 15,227 Occupancy and equipment 1,245 1,316 2,571 2,634 Acquisition related 865 220 1,040 507 Information technology expenses 1,856 1,380 3,448 2,696 Professional fees 690 480 1,177 862 Advertising and public relations 566 385 1,146 1,020 Communications 308 527 527 420 Other 1,809 1,338 3,232 3,387 Total noninterest expense 17,465 13,375 33,222 26,753 Income before income taxes 5,355 2,809 11,930 4,424 Income taxes 1,358 595 3,016 923 Net income $ 3,997 $ 2,214 $ 8,914 $ 3,501 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.23 $ 0.94 $ 0.40 Diluted 0.42 0.23 0.94 0.40 Dividends declared per share 0.10 0.10 0.21 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 Diluted 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783 9,498,783

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Comparison 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter Assets $ 1,755,518 $ 1,799,047 $ 1,763,974 $ 1,759,446 $ 1,777,568 Loans, net 1,009,747 1,050,082 1,047,376 1,090,586 1,103,688 Deposits 1,542,214 1,525,884 1,445,027 1,416,401 1,421,758 Total equity 146,894 143,487 144,488 140,346 138,594 Net income 3,997 4,919 4,900 3,099 2,214 Earnings per basic share $ 0.42 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.33 $ 0.23 Key Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.91 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 0.70 % 0.52 % Return on average total equity 11.14 % 13.71 % 13.73 % 8.80 % 6.47 % Total equity to total assets 8.37 % 7.98 % 8.19 % 7.98 % 7.80 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.38 % 7.01 % 7.21 % 7.00 % 6.82 % Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.50 % 3.58 % 3.34 % 3.41 %

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Loan Comparison 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter Core $ 905,850 $ 888,800 $ 873,426 $ 871,416 $ 855,556 PPP 58,769 102,633 101,147 133,756 133,158 Purchased 57,999 71,342 84,930 96,434 125,263 Total $ 1,022,618 $ 1,062,775 $ 1,059,503 $ 1,101,606 $ 1,113,977

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly Loans by Location Comparison 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter Atlanta $ 436 $ 492 $ 562 $ 7,025 $ 7,425 Augusta 30,521 23,982 20,432 22,931 25,140 Middle Georgia 73,458 73,543 68,838 60,275 56,209 Northwest Georgia 2,703 1,698 — — — Coastal Georgia 236,985 235,094 230,184 224,604 223,746 South Central Georgia 361,821 371,227 372,947 391,702 398,107 Southwest Georgia 95,870 97,575 104,132 101,247 108,070 West Georgia 148,271 148,457 154,819 152,159 154,979 Small Business Specialty Lending 14,923 7,906 4,537 9,281 1,903 Paycheck Protection Program 55,425 102,633 101,147 133,756 133,158 Purchase Accounting (565 ) (668 ) (876 ) (1,262 ) (1,196 ) Other 2,770 836 2,781 5,948 6,436 Total $ 1,022,618 $ 1,062,775 $ 1,059,503 $ 1,107,666 $ 1,113,977

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quarterly PPP Fees Comparison 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter PPP loan fee income $ 1,581 $ 1,212 $ 1,324 $ 508 $ 576 Unearned income on PPP loans 2,573 3,077 2,072 3,396 3,904

