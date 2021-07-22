checkAd

Mackinac Financial Corporation Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

MANISTIQUE, Mich., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mackinac Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: MFNC) (“we”, or the “Corporation”) the bank holding company for mBank (“the Bank”) today announced 2021 second quarter net income of $2.94 million, or $.28 per share, compared to 2020 second quarter net income of $3.45 million, or $.33 per share. The 2021 second quarter results included expenses related to the pending merger with Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (Green Bay, WI) (“Nicolet”), which had an estimated after-tax impact of $391 thousand on earnings. Adjusted net income (net of transaction related expenses) for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.34 million, or $.32 per share. Weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter of 2021 were 10,550,393 compared to 10,533,589 for the same period of 2020.

Total assets of the Corporation at June 30, 2021 were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.52 billion at June 30, 2020. Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 totaled $171.92 million, compared to $164.16 million at June 30, 2020. Book value per share outstanding equated to $16.30 at the end of the second quarter 2021, compared to $15.58 per share outstanding a year ago. Tangible book value at quarter-end was $148.31 million, or $14.06 per share outstanding, compared to $139.88 million, or $13.28 per share outstanding at the end of the second quarter 2020.

Additional notes:

  • mBank, the Corporation’s primary asset, recorded net income of $3.82 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.88 million for the second quarter of 2020. Transaction expenses were minimal at the bank level for the period and did not meaningfully impact mBank net income.

  • Non-interest income remained solid for the quarter, including secondary market mortgage fees and gains on sale of $982 thousand and premiums on the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed loans of $869 thousand.

  • Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fees, was 4.16%.

  • On April 12, 2021 the Board of Directors of MFNC announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Nicolet to acquire the Corporation. On July 15, 2021 the shareholders of MFNC voted (either in-person or via proxy) to approve the transaction at a Special Shareholder meeting of the Corporation. The transaction is still expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. Specific information regarding the transaction can be found at www.bankmbank.com.

Revenue & PPP Recognition

Total revenue of the Corporation for second quarter 2021 was $16.61 million, compared to $18.81 million for the second quarter of 2020. The majority of the variance is due to the higher levels of FASB (GAAP) recognition of PPP loan fee income in the 2020 period. Total interest income for the second quarter 2021 was $14.19 million, compared to $16.44 million for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year variance in interest income, once again, was related to the aforementioned timing of PPP recognition in 2020. The 2021 second quarter interest income also included accretive yield of $642 thousand from combined credit mark accretion associated with acquisitions, compared to $320 thousand in the same period of 2020.  

PPP fee income for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.43 million, compared to $2.13 million for the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation has $2.166 million of PPP fee income that has been received but not recognized. Recognition of the remaining PPP fees will occur in accordance with FASB guidance based on normal amortization or acceleration upon the forgiveness of the PPP loan by the SBA. Current monthly amortization / recognition is approximately $163 thousand.

Loan Production and Portfolio Mix

Total balance sheet loans at June 30, 2021 were $978 million, compared to June 30, 2020 balances of $1.15 billion. Total loans under management reside at $1.215 billion, which includes $236.88 million of service retained loans. Overall loan production for the first six months of 2021 was $218.90 million, which included $57.67 million of PPP loans. The remaining $161.22 million was inclusive of, but not limited to, $67.99 million of secondary market loans, $63.3 million of commercial loans and $16.97 million of conventional balance sheet mortgage loans.  

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $4.93 million, or .50% of total loans (.53% when excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2021, compared to $6.12 million, or .53% of total loans at June 30, 2020. Total loan delinquencies greater than 30 days resided at .46% (.49% when excluding PPP loans), compared to .54% in 2020.  The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio resided at .41% (.41% when excluding PPP loans) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to .55% for the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation currently has no commercial loans in principal deferral and a nominal $2.08 million that remain in the interest only portion of their COVID-19 loan modification period. There are no consumer loans that remain in full payment deferral. Total loans in some type of COVID-19 payment modification are a minimal .21% of total loans. There remains no sign of any adverse systemic issues or deterioration in the loan portfolio.  

Margin Analysis, Funding and Liquidity

Net interest income for second quarter 2021 was $13.22 million, resulting in a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 4.56%, compared to $14.36 million in the second quarter 2020 and a NIM of 4.51%. Net interest income was impacted by the aforementioned PPP recognition for the 2020 period. Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments as well as PPP impact, was 4.16% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.75% for the same period of 2020.

Total bank deposits were $1.29 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.14 billion at first quarter-end 2020, an increase of approximately $150 million. Total brokered deposits have decreased significantly and were $13.35 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $90.48 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $77 million. FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) borrowings have also decreased from $63.31 million at June 30, 2020 to $28.11 million at June 30, 2021.   Overall access to short-term functional liquidity remains very strong through multiple sources, if needed.

Noninterest Income / Expense

Second quarter 2021 Noninterest Income was $2.42 million, compared to $2.37 million for the same period of 2020. Noninterest Expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $11.91 million, compared to $12.35 million for the same period of 2020. When giving effect to the $495 thousand of pre-tax transaction expenses ($391 thousand after-tax), noninterest expense was $11.42 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Capital

Both the Corporation and the Bank are “well-capitalized” with total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.64% and 15.76% and tier 1 capital to total tier 1 average assets at the Corporation of 9.68% and at the Bank of 9.38%. The leverage ratio is calculated inclusive of PPP loan balances.

Paul D. Tobias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Chairman of mBank concluded, “With the recent MFNC shareholder approval of the Nicolet transaction, we have moved one step closer to the consummation of the merger. As we approach the closing of the transaction, the company continues to work on behalf of all constituencies to make the transition as smooth as possible, while maintaining best-in-class service to our valued clients. We thank all of our shareholders, clients and employees for being a part of Mackinac Financial.”

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $1.5 billion and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as “MFNC.” The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank. Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 28 branch locations; ten in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The Corporation’s banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements: as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs as to expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates and banking regulations; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources; and the possibility that anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements from mergers and acquisitions, bank consolidations, and other sources may not be fully realized at all or within specified time frames as well as other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Mackinac Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

                       
            As of and For the   As of and For the   As of and For the  
            Period Ending   Year Ending   Period Ending  
            June 30,   December 31,   June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2021     2020     2020  
            (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)  
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):            
Assets           $ 1,518,952   $ 1,501,730   $ 1,518,473  
Loans             978,055     1,077,592     1,153,790  
Investment securities         101,955     111,836     108,703  
Deposits             1,307,154     1,258,776     1,227,552  
Borrowings           28,441     63,479     114,466  
Shareholders' equity         171,919     167,864     164,157  
                       
Selected Statements of Income Data (six months and year ended)          
Net interest income         $ 27,044   $ 54,806   $ 27,855  
Income before taxes         8,006     17,056     8,235  
Net income           6,825     13,473     6,505  
Income per common share - Basic       .65     1.27     .61  
Income per common share - Diluted       .64     1.27     .61  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic     10,536,722     10,580,044     10,625,778  
Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted     10,582,597     10,580,044     10,552,581  
                       
Three Months Ended:                  
Net interest income         $ 13,266   $ 13,899   $ 14,458  
Income before taxes         3,728     4,614     4,373  
Net income           2,945     3,644     3,454  
Income per common share - Basic       .28     .35     .33  
Income per common share - Diluted       .28     .35     .33  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic     10,550,393     10,536,023     10,533,589  
Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted     10,617,422     10,536,023     10,460,802  
                       
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:              
Performance Ratios:                  
Net interest margin           4.54 %   4.37 %   4.55 %
Efficiency ratio           74.09     71.84     73.23  
Return on average assets         .91     .92     .93  
Return on average equity         8.09     8.19     8.05  
                       
Average total assets         $ 1,517,185   $ 1,464,674   $ 1,411,081  
Average total shareholders' equity       170,217     164,505     162,556  
Average loans to average deposits ratio       81.71 %   93.34 %   95.91 %
                       
Common Share Data at end of period:                
Market price per common share     $ 19.76   $ 12.76   $ 10.37  
Book value per common share       16.30     15.99     15.58  
Tangible book value per share       14.06     13.71     13.28  
Dividends paid per share, annualized       .56     .56     .56  
Common shares outstanding         10,550,393     10,500,758     10,533,589  
                       
Other Data at end of period:                  
Allowance for loan losses       $ 5,651   $ 5,816   $ 5,355  
Non-performing assets         6,276     7,210     8,350  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans       .58 %   .54 %   .46 %
Non-performing assets to total assets       .41 %   .48 %   .55 %
Texas ratio           4.08 %   4.82 %   4.22 %
                       
Number of:                    
     Branch locations           28     28     29  
     FTE Employees           291     315     315  
                       

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    June 30,   December 31,   June 30,  
    2021     2020     2020    
    (Unaudited)         (Unaudited)  
ASSETS                    
                     
Cash and due from banks   $ 341,436     $ 218,901     $ 126,398    
Federal funds sold     10,041       76       28,110    
Cash and cash equivalents     351,477       218,977       154,508    
                     
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     2,427       2,917       7,831    
Securities available for sale     101,955       111,836       108,703    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     4,473       4,924       4,924    
                     
Loans:                    
Commercial     738,429       819,907       878,521    
Mortgage     221,388       238,705       255,524    
Consumer     18,238       18,980       19,745    
Total Loans     978,055       1,077,592       1,153,790    
Allowance for loan losses     (5,651 )     (5,816 )     (5,355 )  
Net loans     972,404       1,071,776       1,148,435    
                     
Premises and equipment     24,533       25,518       25,448    
Other real estate held for sale     1,343       1,752       2,226    
Deferred tax asset     2,496       3,303       1,727    
Deposit based intangibles     4,031       4,368       4,706    
Goodwill     19,574       19,574       19,574    
Other assets     34,239       36,785       40,391    
                     
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,518,952     $ 1,501,730     $ 1,518,473    
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY                    
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest bearing deposits   $ 459,716     $ 414,804     $ 385,811    
NOW, money market, interest checking     501,251       450,556       386,029    
Savings     141,729       130,755       123,771    
CDs<$250,000     178,723       202,266       226,971    
CDs>$250,000     12,384       15,224       14,488    
Brokered     13,351       45,171       90,482    
Total deposits     1,307,154       1,258,776       1,227,552    
                     
Federal funds purchased                    
Borrowings     28,441       63,479       114,466    
Other liabilities     11,438       11,611       12,298    
Total liabilities     1,347,033       1,333,866       1,354,316    
                     
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY:                    
Common stock and additional paid in capital - No par value Authorized - 18,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 10,550,393; 10,500,758 and 10,533,589 respectively     127,624       127,164       127,213    
Retained earnings     43,189       39,318       35,295    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)                    
Unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities     1,689       1,965       2,059    
Minimum pension liability     (583 )     (583 )     (410 )  
Total shareholders equity     171,919       167,864       164,157    
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY   $ 1,518,952     $ 1,501,730     $ 1,518,473    
                           

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2021     2020     2021     2020
         
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:                
     Interest and fees on loans:                
          Taxable   $ 13,414   $ 15,549   $ 27,535   $ 30,162
          Tax-exempt     20     55     40     129
     Interest on securities:                
          Taxable     503     560     1,028     1,180
          Tax-exempt     132     152     274     240
     Other interest income     120     125     204     395
          Total interest income     14,189     16,441     29,081     32,106
                 
INTEREST EXPENSE:                
     Deposits     723     1,707     1,612     3,634
     Borrowings     200     276     425     617
          Total interest expense     923     1,983     2,037     4,251
                 
Net interest income     13,266     14,458     27,044     27,855
Provision for loan losses     50     100     100     200
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     13,216     14,358     26,944     27,655
                 
OTHER INCOME:                
     Deposit service fees     265     236     522     640
     Income from loans sold on the secondary market     982     1,511     2,284     2,049
     SBA/USDA loan sale gains     869     274     1,302     984
     Mortgage servicing amortization     154     204     395     393
     Net security gains     0     0     36     0
     Other     154     142     283     238
          Total other income     2,424     2,367     4,822     4,304
                 
OTHER EXPENSE:                
     Salaries and employee benefits     6,306     7,009     13,130     13,060
     Occupancy     1,092     1,008     2,275     2,132
     Furniture and equipment     818     804     1,660     1,606
     Data processing     707     852     1,477     1,677
     Advertising     176     312     289     524
     Professional service fees     515     574     1,013     1,072
     Loan origination expenses and deposit and card related fees     419     406     869     787
     Writedowns and losses on other real estate held for sale     84     30     32     34
     FDIC insurance assessment     150     165     290     315
     Communications expense     259     224     500     437
     Transaction related expenses     495     -     495     -
     Other     891     968     1,730     2,080
          Total other expenses     11,912     12,352     23,760     23,724
                 
Income before provision for income taxes     3,728     4,373     8,006     8,235
Provision for income taxes     783     919     1,181     1,730
                 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS   $ 2,945   $ 3,454   $ 6,825   $ 6,505
                 
INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:                
     Basic   $ .28   $ .33   $ .65   $ .61
     Diluted   $ .28   $ .33   $ .64   $ .61
                 

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN PORTFOLIO AND CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

Loan Portfolio Balances (at end of period):

  June 30,   December 31,   June 30,  
    2021     2020     2020  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)  
Commercial Loans:            
Real estate - operators of nonresidential buildings $ 130,222   $ 138,992   $ 136,299  
Hospitality and tourism   100,162     100,237     98,981  
Lessors of residential buildings   53,016     52,035     48,852  
Gasoline stations and convenience stores   26,583     29,046     28,463  
Logging   17,408     18,651     22,283  
Commercial construction   48,205     47,698     38,712  
Other   362,833     433,248     504,931  
   Total Commercial Loans   738,429     819,907     878,521  
             
1-4 family residential real estate   210,364     227,044     235,467  
Consumer   18,238     18,980     19,745  
Consumer construction   11,024     11,661     20,057  
             
   Total Loans $ 978,055   $ 1,077,592   $ 1,153,790  
             

Credit Quality (at end of period):

  June 30,   December 31,   June 30,  
    2021     2020     2020  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)  
Nonperforming Assets :            
Nonaccrual loans $ 4,927   $ 5,458   $ 6,124  
Loans past due 90 days or more   6     -     -  
Restructured loans   -     -     -  
   Total nonperforming loans   4,933     5,458     6,124  
Other real estate owned   1,343     1,752     2,226  
   Total nonperforming assets $ 6,276   $ 7,210   $ 8,350  
Nonperforming loans as a % of loans   .50 %   .51 %   .53 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of assets   .41 %   .48 %   .55 %
Reserve for Loan Losses:            
At period end $ 5,651   $ 5,816   $ 5,355  
As a % of outstanding loans   .58 %   .54 %   .46 %
As a % of nonperforming loans   114.56 %   106.56 %   87.44 %
As a % of nonaccrual loans   114.69 %   106.56 %   87.44 %
Texas Ratio   4.08 %   4.82 %   4.22 %
             
Charge-off Information (year to date):          
   Average loans $ 1,051,518   $ 1,117,132   $ 1,097,382  
   Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 264   $ 492   $ 153  
   Charge-offs as a % of average            
       loans, annualized   .05 %   .04 %   .03 %
                   

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

                       
  QUARTER ENDED    
  (Unaudited)    
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
    2021       2021       2020       2020       2020      
BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in thousands)                      
                       
Total loans $ 978,055     $ 1,063,756     $ 1,077,592     $ 1,144,325     $ 1,153,790      
Allowance for loan losses   (5,651 )     (5,842 )     (5,816 )     (5,832 )     (5,355 )    
Total loans, net   972,404       1,057,914       1,071,776       1,138,493       1,148,435      
Total assets   1,518,952       1,508,248       1,501,730       1,522,917       1,518,473      
Core deposits   1,281,419       1,249,591       1,198,381       1,195,062       1,122,582      
Noncore deposits   25,735       23,688       60,395       85,825       104,970      
Total deposits   1,307,154       1,273,279       1,258,776       1,280,887       1,227,552      
Total borrowings   28,441       53,459       63,479       63,505       114,466      
Total shareholders' equity   171,919       170,176       167,864       166,168       164,157      
Total tangible equity   148,314       146,402       143,922       142,057       139,877      
Total shares outstanding   10,550,393       10,550,393       10,500,758       10,533,589       10,533,589      
Weighted average shares outstanding   10,550,393       10,522,899       10,536,023       10,533,589       10,533,589      
                       
AVERAGE BALANCES (Dollars in thousands)                    
                       
Assets $ 1,522,548     $ 1,512,496     $ 1,505,869     $ 1,536,128     $ 1,501,423      
Earning assets   1,168,006       1,235,235       1,252,038       1,303,102       1,290,012      
Loans   1,025,306       1,078,022       1,118,665       1,154,670       1,147,620      
Noninterest bearing deposits   452,881       426,890       422,081       422,134       346,180      
Deposits   1,295,982       1,279,362       1,255,669       1,269,658       1,211,694      
Equity   171,411       169,023       167,459       165,450       161,811      
                       
INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in thousands)                    
                       
Net interest income $ 13,266     $ 13,778     $ 13,898     $ 13,052     $ 14,458      
Provision for loan losses   50       50       400       400       100      
Net interest income after provision   13,216       13,728       13,498       12,652       14,358      
Total noninterest income   2,424       2,398       2,779       3,116       2,367      
Total noninterest expense   11,912       11,848       11,663       11,561       12,352      
Income before taxes   3,728       4,278       4,614       4,207       4,373      
Provision for income taxes   783       398       970       883       919      
Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,945     $ 3,880     $ 3,644     $ 3,324     $ 3,454      
Income pre-tax, pre-provision $ 3,778     $ 4,328     $ 5,014     $ 4,607     $ 4,473      
                       
PER SHARE DATA                      
                       
Earnings per common share $ .28     $ .37     $ .35     $ .32     $ .33      
Book value per common share   16.30       16.13       15.99       15.78       15.58      
Tangible book value per share   14.06       13.88       13.71       13.49       13.28      
Market value, closing price   19.76       14.02       12.76       9.65       10.37      
Dividends per share   .14       .14       .14       .14       .14      
                       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                      
                       
Nonperforming loans/total loans   .50   %   .47   %   .51   %   .47   %   .53   %  
Nonperforming assets/total assets   .41       .45       .48       .48       .55      
Allowance for loan losses/total loans   .58       .55       .54       .51       .46      
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans   114.56       116.28       106.56       107.72       87.44      
Texas ratio   4.08       4.41       4.82       4.91       4.22      
                       
PROFITABILITY RATIOS                      
                       
Return on average assets   .78   %   1.04   %   .96   %   .86   %   .93   %  
Return on average equity   6.89       9.31       8.66       7.99       8.58      
Net interest margin   4.56       4.52       4.42       3.98       4.51      
Average loans/average deposits   79.11       84.26       89.09       90.94       94.71      
                       
CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS                      
                       
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.68   %   9.63   %   9.63   %   9.20   %   9.45   %  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   15.64       14.74       14.48       13.91       13.27      
Total capital to risk weighted assets   16.25       15.34       15.07       14.49       13.79      
Average equity/average assets (for the quarter)   11.26       11.18       11.12       10.77       10.78      
                       

Contact:        Jesse A. Deering, EVP & Chief Financial Officer (248) 290-5906 /jdeering@bankmbank.com
Website:        www.bankmbank.com

 





