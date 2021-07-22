T2 Biosystems to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.t2biosystems.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The call will also be available by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6784 (International) five to ten minutes prior to the start time.