Ethan Allen Provides Business Updates and Announces Earnings Release Date for its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “In a difficult year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, macroeconomic uncertainty and supply chain disruption, we delivered strong results. Demonstrating the strength of our brand in the marketplace combined with heightened demand for our product offerings and design services, we grew our retail segment written orders by 105.0%, leading to a record high order backlog at quarter-end.”

DANBURY, CT, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETH) today provided several updates on its business and announced its earnings release date for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full fiscal year.

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company expects to report the following financial results for its fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021:

(comparisons are to the prior fiscal year fourth quarter)

Consolidated net sales of $178.3 million increased 94.7%

Retail segment written orders increased 105.0%

Wholesale net sales of $106.4 million increased 106.2%; Retail net sales of $150.7 million rose 113.0%

Wholesale segment orders increased 82.3%; Excluding GSA and other government orders, wholesale segment orders increased 87.0%

Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $0.72 to $0.74

Strong cash flow generation; Cash on hand of $104.6 million and no debt outstanding

Paid a special cash dividend and regular quarterly dividend totaling $31.7 million during the quarter





Mr. Kathwari continued, “The start of our fiscal 2021 year was during the unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19 and our foremost focus was and has continued to be operating safely for our associates and clients. During fiscal 2021, we progressed strongly and in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we delivered consolidated adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $0.72 to $0.74. This compared to the prior year adjusted EPS of ($0.15) due to pandemic-related closures. For the full fiscal 2021 year, consolidated net sales were $685.2 million, up 16.2%, and we ended the year with a strong balance sheet, including $104.6 million in cash and no debt. Additionally, we strengthened our business by growing operating margin through disciplined cost and expense controls. Retail written orders, which increased 105.0% over the prior year and 40.2% to the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, reflect the strength of our offerings and interior design professionals increasingly combining technology with their personal service and continued consumer interest in the home.”