iRhythm Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.