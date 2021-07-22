Corcept Therapeutics To Announce Second Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

Conference Call Information To participate, click the link below and enter your information. The link will become active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report second quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on July 29, 2021. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Alternatively, you may dial 1-833-693-0540 from the United States or 1-661-407-1581 internationally approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 1482035.

A replay will be available through August 12, 2021 at 1-855-859-2056 from the United States and 1-404-537-3406 internationally. The passcode will be 1482035.

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.