Inotiv, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”) , a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced that the Company will issue its financial results press release for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after the close of the stock market and host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

(877) 407-9753 (Domestic)

(201) 493-6739 (International)

The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company’s web site and directly via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/bas2/mediaframe/ ....

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investors section of Inotiv’s web site at: https://www.inotivco.com/investors/investor-information/.

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.