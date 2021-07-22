checkAd

NGM Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2 CATALINA Study of NGM621 in Patients with Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration

  • Geographic atrophy is a progressive, irreversible retinal degenerative disease that can lead to blindness, with no currently approved treatments
  • NGM621 is a monoclonal antibody against complement C3, a protein implicated in the pathophysiology of geographic atrophy, and is engineered with the goal of potently inhibiting the central component of the complement cascade by blocking all of its initiating pathways to reduce disease progression
  • Multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled study enrolled 320 patients
  • NGM anticipates Phase 2 CATALINA study topline data readout in the second half of 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced it has completed enrollment in the Phase 2 CATALINA study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of intravitreal (IVT) injections of NGM621 in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. Geographic atrophy is characterized by progressive retinal cell loss that results in irreversible loss of vision, and the disease affects approximately 1 million patients in the U.S. and 5 million patients globally. There are no approved treatments for geographic atrophy.

“Patients living with geographic atrophy, like those enrolled in CATALINA, may face significant and progressive vision loss that has far-reaching implications, including a loss of independence, depression and an increased risk of falls and fractures. Completing enrollment in CATALINA is an important milestone for NGM and the patients with geographic atrophy that we hope to serve. NGM621, as a monoclonal antibody with a high potency targeting C3 and the potential for every-eight-week dosing, may offer an innovative treatment option for this underserved patient population,” said Hsiao D. Lieu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at NGM. “We are highly encouraged by the program’s progress to date and for the potential of NGM621 to change the disease trajectory for geographic atrophy patients.”

The Phase 2 CATALINA study enrolled a total of 320 patients with geographic atrophy, more than the originally planned 240 patients. Patients were enrolled and randomized to receive IVT injections of NGM621 or sham every four or eight weeks. The primary efficacy endpoint is the rate of change in geographic atrophy lesion area, as measured by fundus autofluorescence (FAF) imaging, over 52 weeks of treatment. NGM621 Phase 1 study results, which were first presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology in November 2020, supported the advancement of the drug to the ongoing Phase 2 study.

