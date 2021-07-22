checkAd

SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 22:05  |  12   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.3033 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2021, SL Green held interests in 77 buildings totaling 35.3 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the duration and impact it will have on our business and the industry as a whole and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

SLG – DIV

Matt DiLiberto
Chief Financial Officer
212.594.2700





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock Dividend NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.3033 per share of common stock. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, ...
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory ...
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Triterras Announces Collaboration with essDOCS to Digitize Bulk Cargo Trade Operations
Glatfelter to Acquire Jacob Holm for an Enterprise Value of ~$308 Million
ThreeD Capital Inc. Provides Update on Legal Action
Press release// Capgemini and CONA Services LLC form strategic partnership to develop tomorrow’s ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board