Adverum Provides Update on ADVM-022 and the INFINITY Trial in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today provided an update on the ADVM-022 development program following a thorough review of data available from the INFINITY clinical trial in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and the OPTIC clinical trial in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The data from the studies show marked differences in the safety profile between the two patient populations and between the low (2 x 10^11 vg/eye) versus high (6 x 10^11 vg/eye) doses. Adverum no longer plans future development for DME after a dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) not seen before in ocular gene therapy or anti-VEGF treatment has been observed at the high dose (6 x 10^11 vg/eye) in patients with DME. The company is planning to evaluate ADVM-022, a single intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy, at low doses (2 x 10^11 vg/eye and lower) and with alternative prophylactic regimens in a future Phase 2 clinical trial in wet AMD.

Wet AMD and DME have different pathophysiological causes with different risk factors. While the root cause of the DLT is not yet known, diabetic patients with DME typically have multiple underlying comorbidities, such as severe vascular disease, which can contribute to inflammatory factors that may induce an increase in vascular permeability and disrupt the blood-ocular barrier in DME patients.i

As disclosed in late April 2021, Adverum immediately unmasked INFINITY and began closely monitoring all patients treated to date with ADVM-022 following a Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) of hypotony in the treated eye of a patient with DME who received a single high dose of ADVM-022. Additional patients in INFINITY treated with a single high dose of ADVM-022 have, despite close monitoring and aggressive treatment, experienced adverse events that have included rapid, clinically-relevant decreases in intraocular pressure refractory to steroids and requiring subsequent additional treatment. These events occurred 16-36 weeks after treatment with the high dose. No similar clinically-relevant events have been observed to date in DME patients in INFINITY treated with the low dose or to date in any wet AMD patients in OPTIC treated at either the high or low dose. The company is closely managing patient care working with the data monitoring committee (DMC), its scientific advisory board (SAB), leading retina specialists, and investigators. All clinical trial sites and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been advised of these cases.