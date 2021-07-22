checkAd

Adverum Provides Update on ADVM-022 and the INFINITY Trial in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 22:05  |  53   |   |   

-- Based on latest analyses, company is revising ADVM-022 development plan to focus on wet AMD and low doses (2 x 10^11 vg/eye and lower); no longer planning development for DME --

-- Company to host conference call and webcast today at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today provided an update on the ADVM-022 development program following a thorough review of data available from the INFINITY clinical trial in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and the OPTIC clinical trial in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The data from the studies show marked differences in the safety profile between the two patient populations and between the low (2 x 10^11 vg/eye) versus high (6 x 10^11 vg/eye) doses. Adverum no longer plans future development for DME after a dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) not seen before in ocular gene therapy or anti-VEGF treatment has been observed at the high dose (6 x 10^11 vg/eye) in patients with DME. The company is planning to evaluate ADVM-022, a single intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy, at low doses (2 x 10^11 vg/eye and lower) and with alternative prophylactic regimens in a future Phase 2 clinical trial in wet AMD.

Wet AMD and DME have different pathophysiological causes with different risk factors. While the root cause of the DLT is not yet known, diabetic patients with DME typically have multiple underlying comorbidities, such as severe vascular disease, which can contribute to inflammatory factors that may induce an increase in vascular permeability and disrupt the blood-ocular barrier in DME patients.i

As disclosed in late April 2021, Adverum immediately unmasked INFINITY and began closely monitoring all patients treated to date with ADVM-022 following a Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) of hypotony in the treated eye of a patient with DME who received a single high dose of ADVM-022. Additional patients in INFINITY treated with a single high dose of ADVM-022 have, despite close monitoring and aggressive treatment, experienced adverse events that have included rapid, clinically-relevant decreases in intraocular pressure refractory to steroids and requiring subsequent additional treatment. These events occurred 16-36 weeks after treatment with the high dose. No similar clinically-relevant events have been observed to date in DME patients in INFINITY treated with the low dose or to date in any wet AMD patients in OPTIC treated at either the high or low dose. The company is closely managing patient care working with the data monitoring committee (DMC), its scientific advisory board (SAB), leading retina specialists, and investigators. All clinical trial sites and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been advised of these cases.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adverum Provides Update on ADVM-022 and the INFINITY Trial in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema - Based on latest analyses, company is revising ADVM-022 development plan to focus on wet AMD and low doses (2 x 10^11 vg/eye and lower); no longer planning development for DME - - Company to host conference call and webcast today at 1:30 pm PT / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, ...
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory ...
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Triterras Announces Collaboration with essDOCS to Digitize Bulk Cargo Trade Operations
Glatfelter to Acquire Jacob Holm for an Enterprise Value of ~$308 Million
ThreeD Capital Inc. Provides Update on Legal Action
Press release// Capgemini and CONA Services LLC form strategic partnership to develop tomorrow’s ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board