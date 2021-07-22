checkAd

Intel Q2 Earnings Beats Estimates; Guidance Raised

Autor: PLX AI
22.07.2021, 22:01  |  49   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Intel Q2 revenue USD 19,600 million vs. estimate USD 17,800 million.Q2 gross margin 57.1% vs. estimate 56.9%Q2 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,200 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.24 vs. estimate USD 1.03Outlook FY revenue USD 77,600 …

  • (PLX AI) – Intel Q2 revenue USD 19,600 million vs. estimate USD 17,800 million.
  • Q2 gross margin 57.1% vs. estimate 56.9%
  • Q2 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,200 million
  • Q2 EPS USD 1.24 vs. estimate USD 1.03
  • Outlook FY revenue USD 77,600 million
  • Outlook FY EPS USD 4.09
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.8
Intel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intel Q2 Earnings Beats Estimates; Guidance Raised (PLX AI) – Intel Q2 revenue USD 19,600 million vs. estimate USD 17,800 million.Q2 gross margin 57.1% vs. estimate 56.9%Q2 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,200 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.24 vs. estimate USD 1.03Outlook FY revenue USD 77,600 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
Saab Rises 4% After Analyst Upgrades at Bank of America, Nordea
Faurecia Establishes Sustainable Materials Division
RWE Building 117 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Visa, Mastercard May Significantly Beat Q2 Estimates, Bank of America Says
Givaudan Half Year Revenue CHF 3,373 Million vs. Estimate CHF 3,392 Million
Givaudan Targets 4-5% Organic Growth by 2025
Adevinta Falls 2% After UBS Downgrades to Sell
Cembra Keeps Mid-Term Targets Unchanged after 5% Revenue Decline
Titel
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Swedbank Jumps 3% as Earnings Boosted by Strong Fees, Lower Costs
NKT Outlook Now Seen in Upper End of Range; Restarts Photonics Review
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Ericsson Shares Fall 3% as Company Takes SEK 2 Billion Sales Hit in China
Telecom Italia Cuts EBITDA Guidance After DAZN Agreement
Autoliv Guidance Cut May Signal Risk to Other Auto Suppliers, Analysts Say
Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
Buy Getinge as Order Momentum Remains Strong, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23:05 UhrNotebook-Boom in der Corona-Pandemie treibt Intel-Geschäft weiter an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16:40 UhrDidi Global, Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Crocs, Biogen, Tal Education, Xpeng, C3.ai - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
15:27 UhrTech-Market Report: Manz (M5Z) und Nordex (NDX1) erneut stark; Nvidia (NVD) vorbörslich fest
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Intel and Airtel Collaborate to Accelerate 5G
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21ROUNDUP: Chipindustrie-Ausrüster ASML erhöht erneut Prognose - Aktienrückkauf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Intel Elects Andrea Goldsmith to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Hätte man 2015 nur 5.000 US-Dollar in AMD investiert, hätte man heute so viel(1) 
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft INTEL CORP auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
16.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwächer - Doch Rekorde bleiben in Reichweite
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21Aktien New York: US-Börsen etwas schwächer - Dow-Rekordhoch bleibt in Reichweite
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte