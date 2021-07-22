Intel Q2 Earnings Beats Estimates; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – Intel Q2 revenue USD 19,600 million vs. estimate USD 17,800 million.Q2 gross margin 57.1% vs. estimate 56.9%Q2 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,200 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.24 vs. estimate USD 1.03Outlook FY revenue USD 77,600 …
- (PLX AI) – Intel Q2 revenue USD 19,600 million vs. estimate USD 17,800 million.
- Q2 gross margin 57.1% vs. estimate 56.9%
- Q2 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,200 million
- Q2 EPS USD 1.24 vs. estimate USD 1.03
- Outlook FY revenue USD 77,600 million
- Outlook FY EPS USD 4.09
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.8
