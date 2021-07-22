Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, following the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results.

The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-709-8150 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8354 (international). Please dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and inform the operator that you would like to join the “Puma Biotechnology Conference Call.” A live webcast of the conference call and presentation slides may be accessed on the Investors section of the Puma Biotechnology website at http://www.pumabiotechnology.com. A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the call and will be archived on Puma’s website for 90 days.