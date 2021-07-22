Spok Sets Date to Report 2021 Second Quarter Results
Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will report operating results for the 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after market close, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2021 second quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Dial-in numbers for the call are 1-334-323-0501 or 800-353-6461. The confirmation code for the call is 1286071. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on July 29, 2021, until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2021Q2earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.
About Spok
Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients' lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.
Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.
