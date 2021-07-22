Spok Sets Date to Report 2021 Second Quarter Results

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will report operating results for the 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after market close, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2021 second quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Dial-in numbers for the call are 1-334-323-0501 or 800-353-6461. The confirmation code for the call is 1286071. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on July 29, 2021, until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2021Q2earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.