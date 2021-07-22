Primerica Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced today that it will hold a webcast on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as other business-related matters, including future expectations. A news release announcing the quarter’s results will be distributed on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the close of the market.

The earnings news release, financial supplement and live webcast will be available on the Primerica Investors website at https://investors.primerica.com. A replay of the call will be available for approximately 30 days.