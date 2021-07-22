checkAd

Zeta to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021

Zeta (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, today announced the planned release of its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta
 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

