Zeta to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021

Zeta (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, today announced the planned release of its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.