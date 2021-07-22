Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Acquires Iconic Jekyll Island Club Resort and Executes Contract to Sell Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it acquired the Jekyll Island Club Resort for $94.0 million. The 200-room resort is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is located in the heart of Jekyll Island, one of the renowned Golden Isles off the coast of Georgia. The Company retained Noble House Hotels & Resorts (“Noble House”) to manage the resort.

Jekyll Island Club Resort includes the Jekyll Island Club, located on the East River, which features 159 guest rooms and suites inspired by late 19th-century charm and décor across four landmarked buildings, each with a custom design and layout including three unique Victorian-style private mansions. The resort also features the Jekyll Ocean Club, an oceanfront oasis opened in 2017, featuring 41 guestrooms, including 40 spacious suites, with breathtaking ocean views and access to the Atlantic Ocean. Jekyll Island Club Resort boasts over 14,000 square feet of unique indoor meeting space, 5 restaurants and lounges, including the acclaimed Grand Dining Room, the extremely popular Wharf Restaurant and the ocean front and open-air Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar, 2 outdoor pools, numerous outdoor verandas and dramatic event lawns, access to pristine beaches, and a quintessential 19th-century style croquet lawn.

“We’re very excited to acquire this iconic resort on historic Jekyll Island,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “This regional drive-to retreat is the island’s premier destination, strategically located in the center of the Jekyll Island National Landmark Historic District. There are many opportunities at the resort to increase the property’s financial performance through operational enhancements and physical improvements, including elevating the entire guest experience, expanding the restaurant and bar offerings, reimagining the merchandising and quality of the retail space, and creating many more revenue-generating venues. Our redevelopment expertise combined with our asset management initiatives should generate tremendous value creation at this storied resort.”

When initially established in 1888, the Jekyll Island Club Resort was positioned as an exclusive retreat and playground for the nation’s wealthiest families, including the Vanderbilts, Morgans, Pulitzers, and Rockefellers, who built the resort’s Victorian mansions. For more than 100 years, Jekyll Island Club Resort has been famed for its elegant design, unrivaled surroundings, island stewardship, and environmental sustainability.