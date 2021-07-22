Intersect ENT Announces Preliminary Revenue for Second Quarter of 2021 and Closing of $60 Million Term Loan

Preliminary and unaudited revenue of approximately $27.3 million.

Record quarterly SINUVA revenue of approximately $2.7 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of approximately $76.2 million as of June 30, 2021.

Company reiterates full year 2021 revenue guidance of $117 million - $121 million

"As the broader economy opens up, our preliminary second quarter results reflect strong sequential performance across our business, growth relative to the second quarter of 2019, and record SINUVA revenues,” said Thomas A. West, President and CEO of Intersect ENT. “While elective sinus procedures continue to trend positively, the recovery in procedures has only returned to approximately 90%-95% of pre-COVID levels. Looking ahead, we expect a return to normalized procedure rates in the second half of 2021. These improving market conditions, combined with our commercial execution and upcoming product launches, reinforce our confidence that we will achieve our 2021 full-year revenue guidance.”

Debt Financing

Intersect ENT announced today that it entered into a $60 million secured term loan agreement with a fund managed by Deerfield Management Company L.P. (“Deerfield”). The term loan is structured in three $20 million tranches to provide funding for the remaining Fiagon acquisition payment over the next three years, and, in doing so, improves overall liquidity. With a coupon of 7.5% and five-year maturity, the term loan provides the Company with greater flexibility in meeting its capital needs for the future. The Company intends to use the remaining proceeds from this financing for general corporate purposes.

“With this financing we are well-positioned to invest in our future while establishing Intersect ENT as a predictable double-digit grower. We appreciate the continued support of Deerfield in helping us drive long-term growth,” added Mr. West.

Guidance

Based on the current COVID-19 environment, the positive trend in elective procedures, the national launch of its VenSure sinus balloon and CUBE navigation system, and the opportunity to maximize its broader portfolio, Intersect ENT reiterates its full year 2021 revenue guidance in a range of $117 million - $121 million. The Company’s full year 2021 guidance reflects the expected further recovery of COVID-impacted elective sinus procedures supported by a significant increase in the number of individuals vaccinated against COVID-19. Full year 2021 gross margin is expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s.