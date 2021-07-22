U.S. Xpress Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenue $ 475,021 $ 422,477 $ 925,781 $ 855,045 Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge $ 437,533 $ 393,964 $ 855,174 $ 786,784 Operating income $ 8,906 $ 16,277 $ 16,904 $ 12,609 Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 19,096 $ 9,498 $ 21,634 $ 282 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.37 $ 0.18 $ 0.42 $ (0.00 ) Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest1 $ 4,185 $ 9,498 $ 6,723 $ 2,282 Adjusted earnings per diluted share1 $ 0.08 $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 Operating Ratio Truckload operating ratio 97.7 % 94.6 % 97.9 % 97.1 % Brokerage operating ratio 99.8 % 109.0 % 99.2 % 109.3 % Operating ratio 98.1 % 96.1 % 98.2 % 98.5 % Adjusted operating ratio1 98.0 % 95.9 % 98.0 % 98.4 %

Eric Fuller, President and CEO, commented, “From a strategic perspective, we continued to effectively execute our digital transformation plan, which underpins our goal to double revenue and significantly expand margins over the next four years. The key foundation points of our plan are to grow our Variant fleet, expand our digital brokerage, and continually optimize our freight selection algorithms. Over time, we expect these goals to lead to higher revenue and lower cost per transaction. For the second quarter, we were successful in each of these areas. Variant’s fleet grew to 1,160 tractors and remains on track to meet our goal of 1,500 tractors by the end of this year, Brokerage segment revenue more than doubled, and revenue per tractor in our OTR Truckload operations increased approximately 8% compared with the second quarter of 2020 on a healthy mix of 23% higher revenue per mile and 12% fewer miles per tractor.”

“Operationally, second-quarter results in our Brokerage and Dedicated divisions were positive. Brokerage revenue increased 110% year-over-year while gross margin expanded, and the percentage of digital transactions increased to 74.7%, and the segment swung to profitability versus a loss in the second quarter last year. Meanwhile, average revenue per tractor in Dedicated improved 5% to a new second-quarter record of $4,336 per week.”

Mr. Fuller continued, “While the freight market has been robust, our financial results are being impacted by a lower overall tractor count, tight driver market, and the duplicative cost structure required to build and develop Variant while reducing underperforming portions of our legacy OTR fleet. Exiting the second quarter, we believe we have hit the inflection point where Variant’s fleet has achieved the scale to grow at a pace faster than the expected remaining contraction of our legacy OTR fleet, and we believe we can grow overall tractor count sequentially. A larger fleet comprised of a higher percentage of more profitable Variant tractors is consistent with our long-term vision of revenue and margin expansion.”

Enterprise Update

Operating revenue was $475.0 million, an increase of $52.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating revenue was primarily attributable to revenue growth in the Company’s Brokerage segment and increased fuel surcharge revenue compared to the second quarter of 2020 offset by lower Truckload segment revenues. Excluding the impact of fuel surcharges, second-quarter revenue increased $43.6 million to $437.5 million, an increase of 11.1% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.9 million compared to $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decline in operating income was primarily driven by lower fixed cost coverage resulting from lower tractor count and increases in technology and personnel expenses as well as higher net fuel costs. These factors more than offset improved Brokerage margin and continued improvement in claims experience. Operating ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 98.1% compared to 96.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to controlling interest for the second quarter of 2021 was $19.1 million compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the $14.9 million net of tax, unrealized gain on the Company’s investment in TuSimple, adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest1 for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.2 million, compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Earnings per diluted share were $0.37 compared to $0.18 in the second quarter of 2020, and adjusted earnings per diluted share1 were $0.08 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.18 in the second quarter of 2020.

Truckload Segment

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Over the road Average revenue per tractor per week* $ 3,837 $ 3,558 $ 3,778 $ 3,511 Average revenue per mile* $ 2.278 $ 1.855 $ 2.223 $ 1.863 Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,684 1,918 1,699 1,884 Average tractors 3,318 3,825 3,369 3,830 Dedicated Average revenue per tractor per week* $ 4,336 $ 4,122 $ 4,243 $ 4,095 Average revenue per mile* $ 2.448 $ 2.351 $ 2.420 $ 2.363 Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,772 1,753 1,753 1,733 Average tractors 2,531 2,739 2,603 2,721 Consolidated Average revenue per tractor per week* $ 4,053 $ 3,793 $ 3,981 $ 3,753 Average revenue per mile* $ 2.354 $ 2.051 $ 2.311 $ 2.061 Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,722 1,849 1,723 1,821 Average tractors 5,849 6,564 5,972 6,551 * Excluding fuel surcharge revenues

The Truckload segment achieved an operating ratio of 97.7% and an adjusted operating ratio1 of 97.4% for the second quarter of 2021, a 310 and 330 basis point deterioration, respectively, compared to the operating ratio of 94.6% and the adjusted operating ratio1 of 94.1% achieved in the second quarter of 2020. Truckload revenue declined modestly, primarily due to a lower average tractor count, which more than offset higher average revenue per tractor per week. The increase in revenue per tractor per week, a key measure of asset utilization, was primarily the result of a more favorable freight market, along with the implementation of Variant’s Optimizer 2.0, which optimizes for revenue per total mile in addition to total miles per tractor.

In the OTR division, average revenue per tractor per week increased $279 or 7.8% compared to the second quarter of 2020. This improvement primarily reflected a 22.8% increase in average revenue per mile, partially offset by a 12.2% reduction in average miles per tractor.

The Dedicated division’s average revenue per tractor per week increased $214 or 5.2% compared to the second quarter of 2020 on 4.1% higher average revenue per mile and 1.1% higher revenue miles per tractor.

Mr. Fuller commented, “During the second quarter, we continued to execute on our plan as we successfully eliminated approximately 300 tractors in our underperforming legacy OTR fleet while growing Variant by approximately 200 tractors. In our Dedicated division, our team continues to successfully address pricing in certain Dedicated accounts as a result of driver and capacity cost inflation. I am pleased with our progress to date; however, we have more work to do in the second half of the year. I am optimistic that our Dedicated division is on track to deliver sequential margin improvement in the second half of the year.”

Variant Update

The Company continues to execute on its plan to have 1,500 tractors in the Variant fleet by the end of the year. The average number of tractors in this division increased approximately 25% to 1,015 tractors sequentially from the first quarter of 2021. This growth in tractor count combined with improved revenue per tractor compared to the Company’s legacy OTR division allowed Variant’s revenue to grow to 15.5% of Truckload revenues compared to 4.7% in the second quarter of 2020 and up sequentially from 11.8% in the first quarter of 2021. The Variant fleet continues to outperform the legacy OTR fleet in average revenue per tractor per week, turnover, average revenue miles per tractor per week, and preventable accidents per million miles.

Mr. Fuller noted, “At its current scale, Variant is generating an annualized revenue run rate of more than $200 million. Looking forward, we remain on track to grow Variant to 1,500 tractors by the end of the year, which would represent an annualized revenue run rate of $300 million, and approximately 25% of Truckload revenues.”

Brokerage Segment

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Brokerage revenue $ 96,488 $ 46,029 $ 178,328 $ 96,505 Gross margin % 12.0 % 8.1 % 12.9 % 5.8 % Load Count 44,676 40,933 86,861 84,426 Percentage of loads processed on digital platform 74.7 % 21.6 % 70.6 % 18.2 %

Brokerage segment revenue increased to $96.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $46.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of the better rate environment, higher fuel costs, and the conversion of the Company’s portfolio from 77.3% contract and 22.7% spot in the second quarter of 2020 to 52.6% and 47.4%, respectively in the second quarter of 2021. Brokerage operating income was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to an operating loss of $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Mr. Fuller said, “I’m pleased with the progress in our Brokerage segment as we grew both the top line and the percentage of transactions processed digitally. Growing our Brokerage segment is a key component of our goal to double total revenues over the next four years because it offers our customers additional transportation solutions as we scale our capabilities. Looking ahead, we remain focused on growing load count and building out our network density, which we expect will lead to operating margin improvement at scale.”

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At the end of the second quarter 2021, the Company had $181.0 million of liquidity (defined as cash plus availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility), $328.0 million of net debt (defined as long-term debt, including current maturities, less cash balances), and $284.2 million of total stockholders' equity.

The Company continues to expect net capital expenditures between $130.0 million and $150.0 million for the full year 2021. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and may change its planned capital expenditures as prudent. Through June 30, 2021, net capital expenditures were $15.2 million.

Outlook

The Company continues to expect strong freight demand for the balance of 2021 given the broader economic recovery and tailwinds from the Federal Government’s stimulus package, which had a notable impact on the Company’s operations in the first half of 2021. On the supply side, the market for professional drivers remains challenging, which is helping to keep supply tight. These conditions are expected to continue to support a strong spot market and contract renewal environment through the remainder of 2021.

From a cost perspective, inflationary pressure and higher fixed costs will continue to pressure margins until Variant growth exceeds legacy OTR decline. The Company believes the overall fleet reached its low point towards the end of second quarter of 2021 and expects total fleet size to begin growing in the third quarter, with Variant becoming an increasing percentage of the fleet.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second-quarter results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on July 22, 2021. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or, for international callers, 1-201-689-8573 and requesting to be joined to the U.S. Xpress Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on July 22, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or, for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13720615. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on July 29, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.usxpress.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time, beginning immediately following the call. Supplementary information for the conference call will also be available on this website.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our net income determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (‘‘GAAP’’), we evaluate operating performance using certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS (on a consolidated and, as applicable, segment basis). Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the ongoing operating performance of our business by allowing more effective comparison between periods. Further, management uses non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS measures on a supplemental basis to remove items that may not be an indicator of performance from period-to-period. The non-GAAP information provided is used by our management and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The non-GAAP measures used herein have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered measures of income generated by our business or discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. You should not consider the non-GAAP measures used herein in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G and Regulation S-K, we have provided reconciliations of Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS to the most comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “outlook,” “strategy,” “optimistic,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. In this press release, such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements in the "Outlook" section, statements regarding future unit, revenue and profit growth of our Variant fleet and Brokerage segment, our ability to scale our digital businesses, statements regarding the profitability of our Dedicated division, and any other statements concerning: any projections of earnings, revenues, cash flows, capital expenditures, operating ratio, operating margin, compliance with financial covenants, or other financial items; any statement of plans, strategies, or objectives for future operations; any statements regarding future economic or industry conditions or performance; and any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: general economic conditions, including inflation and consumer spending; political conditions and regulations, including future changes thereto; changes in tax laws or in their interpretations and changes in tax rates; future insurance and claims experience, including adverse changes in claims experience and loss development factors, or additional changes in management's estimates of liability based upon such experience and development factors that cause our expectations of insurance and claims expense to be inaccurate or otherwise impacts our results; impact of pending or future legal proceedings; future market for used revenue equipment and real estate; future revenue equipment prices; future capital expenditures, including equipment purchasing and leasing plans and equipment turnover (including expected trade-ins); fleet age; future depreciation and amortization; changes in management’s estimates of the need for new tractors and trailers; future ability to generate sufficient cash from operations and obtain financing on favorable terms to meet our significant ongoing capital requirements; our ability to maintain compliance with the provisions of our credit agreement; freight environment, including freight demand, rates, capacity, and volumes; future asset utilization; loss of one or more of our major customers; our ability to renew dedicated service offering contracts on the terms and schedule we expect; surplus inventories, recessionary economic cycles, and downturns in customers' business cycles; strikes, work slowdowns, or work stoppages at the Company, customers, ports, or other shipping related facilities; increases or rapid fluctuations in fuel prices, as well as fluctuations in surcharge collection, including, but not limited to, changes in customer fuel surcharge policies and increases in fuel surcharge bases by customers; interest rates, fuel taxes, tolls, and license and registration fees; increases in compensation for and difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified professional drivers and independent contractors; classification of independent contractors; seasonal factors such as harsh weather conditions that increase operating costs; competition from trucking, rail, intermodal, and brokerage (including digital brokerage) competitors; regulatory requirements that increase costs, decrease efficiency, or reduce the availability of drivers, including revised hours-of-service requirements for drivers and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Compliance, Safety, Accountability program that implemented new driver standards and modified the methodology for determining a carrier’s Department of Transportation safety rating; future safety performance; our ability to reduce, or control increases in, operating costs; future third-party service provider relationships and availability; execution of the Company’s current business strategy or changes in the Company’s business strategy, including whether implementation of such strategies will improve profitability; the ability of the Company’s infrastructure to support future organic or inorganic growth; our ability to identify acceptable acquisition candidates, consummate acquisitions, and integrate acquired operations; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and technologies, including the future use of autonomous tractors; disruptions to our information technology; the cost of and our ability to effectively and efficiently implement technology initiatives; costs, diversion of management’s attention, and potential payments made in connection with the multiple class action lawsuits a stockholder derivative lawsuit arising out of our IPO; credit, reputational and relationship risks of certain of our current and former equity investments; our ability to maintain effective internal controls without material weaknesses; our voting control is concentrated with certain members of the Fuller and Quinn families, which limits the ability of other stockholders to influence corporate matters; and the impact of the recent coronavirus outbreak or other similar outbreaks. Readers should review and consider these factors along with the various disclosures by the Company in its press releases, stockholder reports, and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

USX Financial

Source: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Revenue: Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge $ 437,533 $ 393,964 $ 855,174 $ 786,784 Fuel surcharge 37,488 28,513 70,607 68,261 Total operating revenue 475,021 422,477 925,781 855,045 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 144,500 139,970 286,503 275,348 Fuel and fuel taxes 43,783 29,850 84,187 70,057 Vehicle rents 21,547 21,335 43,010 43,212 Depreciation and amortization, net of (gain) loss 23,205 26,283 45,587 52,086 Purchased transportation 157,489 117,366 299,150 247,120 Operating expense and supplies 34,443 31,592 66,958 67,322 Insurance premiums and claims 18,933 21,283 40,710 47,306 Operating taxes and licenses 3,247 3,720 6,516 7,397 Communications and utilities 2,964 2,256 5,352 4,708 General and other operating 16,004 12,545 30,904 27,880 Total operating expenses 466,115 406,200 908,877 842,436 Operating Income 8,906 16,277 16,904 12,609 Other Expenses (Income): Interest expense, net 3,557 4,862 7,244 10,283 Other, net (20,191 ) - (20,191 ) 2,000 (16,634 ) 4,862 (12,947 ) 12,283 Income Before Income Taxes 25,540 11,415 29,851 326 Income Tax Provision 6,443 2,387 8,093 530 Net Income (Loss) 19,097 9,028 21,758 (204 ) Net Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1 (470 ) 124 (486 ) Net Income attributable to controlling interest $ 19,096 $ 9,498 $ 21,634 $ 282 Income Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.19 $ 0.43 $ 0.01 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 50,334 49,499 50,156 49,358 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.18 $ 0.42 $ (0.00 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 51,848 50,215 51,705 49,518

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,275 $ 5,505 Customer receivables, net of allowance of $150 and $157, respectively 220,264 189,869 Other receivables 17,198 19,203 Prepaid insurance and licenses 9,685 14,265 Operating supplies 9,729 8,953 Assets held for sale 18,188 12,382 Other current assets 27,379 16,263 Total current assets 307,718 266,440 Property and equipment, at cost 863,459 896,264 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (391,669 ) (394,603 ) Net property and equipment 471,790 501,661 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 263,099 287,251 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Intangible assets, net 24,723 25,513 Other 50,576 39,504 Total other assets 397,619 411,489 Total assets $ 1,177,127 $ 1,179,590 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 100,864 $ 83,621 Book overdraft 5,873 - Accrued wages and benefits 40,866 40,095 Claims and insurance accruals 45,674 47,667 Other accrued liabilities 5,639 5,986 Current portion of operating leases 76,512 78,193 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases 76,616 103,690 Total current liabilities 352,044 359,252 Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 257,088 255,287 Less debt issuance costs (381 ) (314 ) Net long-term debt and finance leases 256,707 254,973 Deferred income taxes 32,786 25,162 Other long-term liabilities 14,809 14,615 Claims and insurance accruals, long-term 47,472 55,420 Noncurrent operating lease liability 187,576 209,311 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 503 497 Additional paid-in capital 264,450 261,338 Retained earnings (deficit) 19,204 (2,430 ) Stockholders' equity 284,157 259,405 Noncontrolling interest 1,576 1,452 Total stockholders' equity 285,733 260,857 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,177,127 $ 1,179,590

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 21,758 $ (204 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax provision 7,624 301 Depreciation and amortization 41,036 45,683 Losses on sale of property and equipment 4,551 6,403 Share based compensation 3,791 2,000 Other 381 2,967 Unrealized gain on investment (20,191 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Receivables (27,163 ) (3,027 ) Prepaid insurance and licenses 4,580 1,933 Operating supplies (724 ) 95 Other assets (1,967 ) 1,085 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 5,954 11,822 Accrued wages and benefits 771 2,738 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,401 71,796 Investing activities Payments for purchases of property and equipment (62,851 ) (87,270 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 47,660 24,101 Other - (1,880 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,191 ) (65,049 ) Financing activities Borrowings under lines of credit 138,812 180,254 Payments under lines of credit (123,812 ) (180,254 ) Borrowings under long-term debt 38,116 183,662 Payments of long-term debt and finance leases (83,961 ) (196,742 ) Payments of financing costs (100 ) (1,276 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 538 420 Tax withholding related to net share settlement of restricted stock awards (1,211 ) (93 ) Payments of long-term consideration for business acquisition - (1,000 ) Proceeds from long-term consideration for sale of subsidiary 305 290 Book overdraft 5,873 3,631 Net cash used in financing activities (25,440 ) (11,108 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (230 ) (4,361 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of year 5,505 5,687 End of period $ 5,275 $ 1,326

Key Operating Factors & Truckload Statistics (unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, % Six Months Ended June 30, % 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Operating Revenue: Truckload1 $ 341,045 $ 347,935 -2.0 % $ 676,846 $ 690,279 -1.9 % Fuel Surcharge 37,488 28,513 31.5 % 70,607 68,261 3.4 % Brokerage 96,488 46,029 109.6 % 178,328 96,505 84.8 % Total Operating Revenue $ 475,021 $ 422,477 12.4 % $ 925,781 $ 855,045 8.3 % Operating Income (Loss): Truckload $ 8,745 $ 20,428 -57.2 % $ 15,472 $ 21,628 -28.5 % Brokerage $ 161 $ (4,151 ) -103.9 % $ 1,432 $ (9,019 ) -115.9 % $ 8,906 $ 16,277 -45.3 % $ 16,904 $ 12,609 34.1 % Operating Ratio: Operating Ratio 98.1 % 96.1 % 2.1 % 98.2 % 98.5 % -0.3 % Adjusted Operating Ratio2 98.0 % 95.9 % 2.2 % 98.0 % 98.4 % -0.4 % Truckload Operating Ratio 97.7 % 94.6 % 3.3 % 97.9 % 97.1 % 0.8 % Adjusted Truckload Operating Ratio2 97.4 % 94.1 % 3.5 % 97.7 % 96.9 % 0.9 % Brokerage Operating Ratio 99.8 % 109.0 % -8.4 % 99.2 % 109.3 % -9.2 % Truckload Statistics: Revenue Per Mile1 $ 2.354 $ 2.051 14.8 % $ 2.311 $ 2.061 12.1 % Average Tractors - Company Owned 4,517 4,777 -5.4 % 4,556 4,762 -4.3 % Owner Operators 1,332 1,787 -25.5 % 1,417 1,789 -20.8 % Total Average Tractors 5,849 6,564 -10.9 % 5,973 6,551 -8.8 % Average Revenue Miles Per Tractor

Per Week 1,722 1,849 -6.9 % 1,723 1,821 -5.4 % Average Revenue Per Tractor

Per Week1 $ 4,053 $ 3,793 6.9 % $ 3,981 $ 3,753 6.1 % Total Miles 145,405 175,833 -17.3 % 294,968 345,020 -14.5 % Total Company Miles 111,558 125,743 -11.3 % 223,263 243,869 -8.4 % Total Independent Contractor Miles 33,847 50,090 -32.4 % 71,705 101,151 -29.1 % Independent Contractor fuel surcharge 8,422 7,311 15.2 % 16,082 18,522 -13.2 % 1 Excluding fuel surcharge revenues 2 See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this release

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Presentation: Total revenue $ 475,021 $ 422,477 $ 925,781 $ 855,045 Total operating expenses (466,115 ) (406,200 ) (908,877 ) (842,436 ) Operating income $ 8,906 $ 16,277 $ 16,904 $ 12,609 Operating ratio 98.1 % 96.1 % 98.2 % 98.5 % Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 475,021 $ 422,477 $ 925,781 $ 855,045 Fuel surcharge (37,488 ) (28,513 ) (70,607 ) (68,261 ) Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 437,533 393,964 855,174 786,784 Total operating expenses 466,115 406,200 908,877 842,436 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge (37,488 ) (28,513 ) (70,607 ) (68,261 ) Adjusted operating expenses 428,627 377,687 838,270 774,175 Adjusted Operating Income $ 8,906 $ 16,277 $ 16,904 $ 12,609 Adjusted operating ratio 98.0 % 95.9 % 98.0 % 98.4 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Truckload Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Truckload GAAP Presentation: Total Truckload revenue $ 378,533 $ 376,448 $ 747,453 $ 758,540 Total Truckload operating expenses (369,788 ) (356,020 ) (731,981 ) (736,912 ) Truckload operating income $ 8,745 $ 20,428 $ 15,472 $ 21,628 Truckload operating ratio 97.7 % 94.6 % 97.9 % 97.1 % Truckload Non-GAAP Presentation Total Truckload revenue $ 378,533 $ 376,448 $ 747,453 $ 758,540 Fuel surcharge (37,488 ) (28,513 ) (70,607 ) (68,261 ) Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 341,045 347,935 676,846 690,279 Total Truckload operating expenses 369,788 356,020 731,981 736,912 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge (37,488 ) (28,513 ) (70,607 ) (68,261 ) Truckload Adjusted operating expenses 332,300 327,507 661,374 668,651 Truckload Adjusted operating income $ 8,745 $ 20,428 $ 15,472 $ 21,628 Truckload Adjusted operating ratio 97.4 % 94.1 % 97.7 % 96.9 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Net Income and EPS (unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP: Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 19,096 $ 9,498 $ 21,634 $ 282 Adjusted for: Income tax provision 6,443 2,387 8,093 530 Income before income taxes attributable to controlling interest $ 25,539 $ 11,885 $ 29,727 $ 812 Unrealized gain on equity investment1 (20,191 ) - (20,191 ) - Loss on sale of equity method investment2 - - 2,000 Adjusted income before income taxes 5,348 11,885 9,536 2,812 Adjusted income tax provision 1,163 2,387 2,813 530 Non-GAAP: Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest $ 4,185 $ 9,498 $ 6,723 $ 2,282 GAAP: Earnings per diluted share $ 0.37 $ 0.18 $ 0.42 $ (0.00 ) Adjusted for: Income tax expense attributable to controlling interest 0.12 0.05 0.15 0.01 Income before income taxes attributable to controlling interest $ 0.49 $ 0.23 $ 0.57 $ 0.01 Unrealized gain on equity investment1 (0.39 ) - (0.39 ) - Loss on sale of equity method investment2 - - - 0.04 Adjusted income before income taxes 0.10 0.23 0.18 0.05 Adjusted income tax provision 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.01 Non-GAAP: Adjusted earnings per diluted share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.08 $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 1During the second quarter of 2021, we recognized an unrealized gain on our TuSimple equity investment 2During the first quarter of 2020, we incurred loss on sale related to an equity method investment in a former wholly owned subsidiary

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005925/en/