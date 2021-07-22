checkAd

RBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company", announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of March 31, 2021, the company had total assets of $3.7 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, and in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, two branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey and two branches in the Chicago, Illinois. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

20.07.21RBB Bancorp to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
12.07.21RBB Bancorp Announces Agreement to Purchase and Assume Certain Assets and Liabilities of the Honolulu, Hawaii Branch Office of Bank of the Orient
