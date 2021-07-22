The Manitowoc Company Schedules Second-quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the close of market. The company will host a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) to discuss its results and outlook.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Manitowoc website at http://ir.manitowoc.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the conference call will also be available at the same location on the website.