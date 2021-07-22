The Manitowoc Company Schedules Second-quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the close of market. The company will host a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) to discuss its results and outlook.
The conference call will be available via webcast on the Manitowoc website at http://ir.manitowoc.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the conference call will also be available at the same location on the website.
About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 118-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brand names.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005957/en/Manitowoc Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare