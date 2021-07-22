EVERTEC Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on July 22, 2021 to be paid on September 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

EVERTEC’s Board anticipates declaring this dividend in future quarters on a regular basis; however, future declarations are subject to the Board's approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.