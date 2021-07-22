South Plains Financial, Inc. Announces $0.02 Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains”), the parent company of City Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock, an increase of $0.02 per share of common stock over the most recent quarterly cash dividend declared in April 2021. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021.



About South Plains Financial, Inc.