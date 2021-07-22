Hawkins, Inc. to Participate In Seaport’s 10th Annual Summer Investor Conference

Roseville, Minn., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical company, today announced that it will participate in Seaport’s 10th Annual Summer Investor Conference to be held August 24th and 25th. Hawkins will join nearly 60 other public companies in this virtual conference which will include over 200 institutional buy-side investors. The conference, hosted by Seaport Research Partners, will feature one-on-one and small group meetings.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact your Seaport representative or Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.