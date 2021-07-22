RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $456.8 Million; Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders of $278.1 Million in the Second Quarter of 2021. Reports Strong Growth in Gross Premiums Written.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (“RenaissanceRe” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders per Diluted Common Share*: $5.64

Underwriting Income $329.0M Fee Income $46.2M Net Investment Income $80.9M

Change in Book Value per Common Share: 6.3% Change in Tangible Book Value per Common Share Plus Change in Accum. Dividends*: 6.7%

* Annualized Operating Return on Average Common Equity, Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders, Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders per Diluted Common Share and Change in Tangible Book Value per Common Share Plus Change in Accumulated Dividends are non-GAAP financial measures; see “Comments on Regulation G” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Kevin J. O’Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered a solid quarter for our shareholders, characterized by strong underwriting growth, high quality fee income and robust investment returns. Our Casualty and Specialty team extended its leadership by continuing to find opportunities to support our customers and our Property segment deployed capital in attractive business at the mid-year renewals. I am pleased with the continued execution of our strategy and resulting growth in tangible book value per share, and remain confident in our ability to provide superior shareholder returns over the long term.”

Consolidated Financial Results - Second Quarter

Consolidated Highlights Three months ended June 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) 2021 2020 Gross premiums written $ 2,094,158 $ 1,701,872 Underwriting income 328,976 217,137 Combined ratio 72.4 % 78.5 % Net Income Available to common shareholders 456,818 575,845 Available to common shareholders per diluted common share $ 9.35 $ 12.63 Operating income (1) Available to common shareholders 278,050 190,076 Available to common shareholders per diluted common share $ 5.64 $ 4.06 Book value per common share $ 139.35 $ 134.27 Change in book value per share 6.3 % 14.6 % Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends (1) $ 156.55 $ 150.09 Change in tangible book value per common share plus change in accumulated dividends (1) 6.7 % 16.6 % Return on average common equity - annualized 27.6 % 38.5 % Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1) 16.8 % 12.7 %

(1) See “Comments on Regulation G” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Three Drivers of Profit: Underwriting, Fee and Investment Income

Underwriting Results - Property Segment: Grew gross premiums written by 13.5%; combined ratio of 43.8%

Property Segment Three months ended June 30 Q/Q Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Gross premiums written $ 1,183,556 $ 1,042,536 13.5 % Underwriting income 315,122 200,682 Underwriting Ratios Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 26.4 % 34.7 % (8.3 ) pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (9.1 ) % (1.3 ) % (7.8 ) pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 17.3 % 33.4 % (16.1 ) pts Underwriting expense ratio 26.5 % 25.7 % 0.8 pts Combined ratio 43.8 % 59.1 % (15.3 ) pts

Gross premiums written increased 13.5%, driven by:



– Growth in the property catastrophe class of business of $49.5 million, or 7.0%, primarily driven by rate improvements, combined with increased shares on existing deals and new opportunities across underwriting platforms.



– Growth in the other property class of business of $91.5 million, or 27.7%, principally driven by rate improvements, which contributed to growth in new and existing business written in the current and prior periods across underwriting platforms, notably within catastrophe exposed U.S. property excess and surplus lines.

Ceded premiums written were $380.2 million, an increase of $41.8 million, or 12.4%. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in gross premiums written which were ceded to third-party investors in RenaissanceRe’s managed vehicles, principally RenaissanceRe Upsilon Fund Ltd.



were $380.2 million, an increase of $41.8 million, or 12.4%. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in gross premiums written which were ceded to third-party investors in RenaissanceRe’s managed vehicles, principally RenaissanceRe Upsilon Fund Ltd. Net claims and claim expense ratio decreased 16.1 percentage points, driven by lower current accident year net losses due to the relatively low level of catastrophe activity in the period and higher prior accident year net favorable development in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020. This decrease in the net claims and claim expense ratio resulted in a lower combined ratio in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020.



16.1 percentage points, driven by lower current accident year net losses due to the relatively low level of catastrophe activity in the period and higher prior accident year net favorable development in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020. This decrease in the net claims and claim expense ratio resulted in a lower combined ratio in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Underwriting income of $315.1 million, primarily driven by growth in net earned premiums as well as lower current accident year net incurred losses and higher prior accident year net favorable development.

Underwriting Results - Casualty and Specialty Segment: Grew gross premiums written by 38.1%

Casualty and Specialty Segment Three months ended June 30 Q/Q Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Gross premiums written $ 910,602 $ 659,336 38.1 % Underwriting income 13,854 16,455 Underwriting Ratios Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 67.0 % 68.4 % (1.4 ) pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (0.1) % (1.7) % 1.6 pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 66.9 % 66.7 % 0.2 pts Underwriting expense ratio 30.9 % 30.1 % 0.8 pts Combined ratio 97.8 % 96.8 % 1.0 pts

Gross premiums written increased 38.1 %, primarily driven by growth in the general casualty, professional liability and other specialty lines of business. This growth was principally driven by increases in new and existing business written in the current and prior periods, combined with rate improvements.

%, primarily driven by growth in the general casualty, professional liability and other specialty lines of business. This growth was principally driven by increases in new and existing business written in the current and prior periods, combined with rate improvements. Net claims and claim expense ratio was comparable to the second quarter of 2020, as the decrease in the current accident year net claims and claim expense ratio, which resulted from lower attritional losses, was offset by lower favorable prior accident year loss development in the second quarter of 2021.

was comparable to the second quarter of 2020, as the decrease in the current accident year net claims and claim expense ratio, which resulted from lower attritional losses, was offset by lower favorable prior accident year loss development in the second quarter of 2021. The underwriting expense ratio increased 0.8 percentage points driven by an increase in the net acquisition expense ratio, principally due to the effects of purchase accounting amortization related to the acquisition of TMR, which favorably impacted the ratio in the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by improved operating leverage in the second quarter of 2021.

Fee Income: Continued growth in management fee income related to increased capital under management

Fee Income Three months ended June 30 Q/Q Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Total management fee income $ 31,970 $ 27,437 $ 4,533 Total performance fee income (1) 14,187 18,073 (3,886 ) Total fee income $ 46,157 $ 45,510 $ 647

(1) Performance fees are based on the performance of the individual vehicles or products, and may be negative in a particular period if, for example, large losses occur, which can potentially result in no performance fees or the reversal of previously accrued performance fees.

Total fee income increased by $0.6 million due to higher management fees related to increased capital under management compared to the second quarter of 2020. This was partially offset by lower performance fee income, primarily driven by the decrease in profit commissions resulting from underwriting losses from Winter Storm Uri in the first quarter of 2021.

Investment Results: Performance primarily driven by net realized and unrealized gains in fixed maturity and equity trading portfolios

Investment Results Three months ended June 30 Q/Q Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Net investment income $ 80,925 $ 89,305 $ (8,380) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 191,018 448,390 (257,372) Total investment result 271,943 537,695 (265,752) Total investment return - annualized 5.2 % 11.8 % (6.6) pts

Total investment result decreased $265.8 million due to lower net realized and unrealized gains on investments in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. The investment result in the second quarter of 2020 was favorably impacted by the market recovery following the disruption in global financial markets associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



The total investment result in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $191.0 million, principally within fixed maturity and equity investments, including:

– Net realized and unrealized gains on fixed maturity investments, net of investments-related derivatives of $87.8 million, primarily as a result of decreasing yields on longer duration U.S. treasuries and a general decline in credit spreads.

– Net realized and unrealized gains on equity investments, net of investments-related derivatives of $65.6 million, principally from realized and unrealized gains in the Company’s strategic investment portfolio.

– Net realized and unrealized gains on other investments of $37.6 million, principally from fund investments as a result of fair value appreciation of the underlying investments.

Managed fixed maturity and short-term investment weighted average yield to maturity was 1.0% and average duration was 3.0 years on total consolidated fixed maturity and short-term investments, at fair value of $17.8 billion at June 30, 2021.

Other Items of Note

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests was $113.5 million compared to $118.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting strong overall results across the Company’s consolidated joint ventures and managed funds in both periods.

Income tax expense of $13.9 million compared to $29.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The income tax expense in both periods was principally driven by net realized and unrealized gains on investments, primarily in the Company’s U.S.-based operations, with significantly higher gains in the second quarter of 2020.

Raised capital totaling over $200 million in the second quarter of 2021 through RenaissanceRe Medici Fund Ltd. (“Medici”) and Upsilon RFO Re Ltd. (“Upsilon RFO”).

Raised gross proceeds of $500.0 million in July 2021 through the issuance of 20,000,000 Depositary Shares, each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Company’s 4.20% Series G Preference Shares, $1.00 par value and $25,000 liquidation preference per share (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share). A portion of the proceeds from the issuance of the Series G Preference Shares will be used to redeem all of the outstanding 5.375% Series E Preference Shares, and the remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Announced the redemption of all 11,000,000 outstanding 5.375% Series E Preference Shares in July 2021. The 5.375% Series E Preference Shares are anticipated to be redeemed on August 11, 2021 for $275.0 million plus accrued and unpaid dividends thereon. Following the redemption, no 5.375% Series E Preference Shares will remain outstanding.

RenaissanceRe continues to monitor COVID-19 and expects that there may be significant industry losses

RenaissanceRe continues to evaluate industry trends and potential exposure associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and expects historically significant industry losses to emerge over time as the full impact of the pandemic and its effects on the global economy are realized. Net claims and claim expenses incurred associated with the COVID-19 pandemic were not significant in the second quarter of 2021.

RenaissanceRe continues to actively monitor information received from or reported by clients, brokers, industry actuaries, regulators, courts, and others, and to assess that information in the context of its own portfolio. Loss estimates represent RenaissanceRe’s best estimate based on currently available information, and actual losses may vary materially from these estimates.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements made in this Press Release reflect RenaissanceRe’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following: the uncertainty of the continuing and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including measures taken in response thereto and the effect of legislative, regulatory and judicial influences on the Company’s financial performance and the Company’s ability to conduct its business; the frequency and severity of catastrophic and other events the Company covers; the effectiveness of the Company’s claims and claim expense reserving process; the effect of climate change on the Company’s business, including the trend towards increasingly frequent and severe climate events; the Company’s ability to maintain its financial strength ratings; the effect of emerging claims and coverage issues; collection on claimed retrocessional coverage, and new retrocessional reinsurance being available on acceptable terms and providing the coverage that the Company intended to obtain; the highly competitive nature of the Company’s industry, resulting in consolidation of competitors, customers and insurance and reinsurance brokers, and the Company’s reliance on a small and decreasing number of brokers for the preponderance of its revenue; the Company’s exposure to credit loss from counterparties in the normal course of business; the effect of continued challenging economic conditions throughout the world; the performance of the Company’s investment portfolio and financial market volatility; a contention by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service that Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. or any of the Company’s other Bermuda subsidiaries is subject to taxation in the U.S.; the effects of U.S. tax reform legislation, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development or European Union (“EU”) measures and possible future tax reform legislation and regulations, including changes to the tax treatment of the Company’s shareholders or investors in its joint ventures or other entities the Company manages; the effect of cybersecurity risks, including technology breaches or failure, on the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business strategies and initiatives, and the success of any of the Company’s strategic investments or acquisitions, including its ability to manage its operations as its product and geographical diversity increases; the Company’s ability to retain its key senior officers and to attract or retain the executives and employees necessary to manage its business; the Company’s ability to effectively manage capital on behalf of investors in joint ventures or other entities it manages; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; soft reinsurance underwriting market conditions; changes in the method for determining the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and the replacement of LIBOR; losses the Company could face from terrorism, political unrest or war; the Company’s ability to determine any impairments taken on its investments; the effects of inflation; the ability of the Company’s ceding companies and delegated authority counterparties to accurately assess the risks they underwrite; the effect of operational risks, including system or human failures; the Company’s ability to raise capital if necessary; the Company’s ability to comply with covenants in its debt agreements; changes to the accounting rules and regulatory systems applicable to the Company’s business, including changes in Bermuda laws or regulations or as a result of increased global regulation of the insurance and reinsurance industries; the Company’s dependence on the ability of its operating subsidiaries to declare and pay dividends; aspects of the Company’s corporate structure that may discourage third-party takeovers and other transactions; difficulties investors may have in serving process or enforcing judgments against the Company in the U.S.; the cyclical nature of the reinsurance and insurance industries; adverse legislative developments that reduce the size of the private markets the Company serves or impede their future growth and other political, regulatory or industry initiatives adversely impacting the Company; the Company’s ability to comply with applicable sanctions and foreign corrupt practices laws; international restrictions on the writing of reinsurance by foreign companies and government intervention in the natural catastrophe market; the Company’s need to make many estimates and judgments in the preparation of its financial statements; the effect of the exit by the United Kingdom from the EU; and other factors affecting future results disclosed in RenaissanceRe’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and prospectus supplement dated July 7, 2021.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Summary Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of United States Dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Revenues Gross premiums written $ 2,094,158 $ 1,701,872 $ 4,746,600 $ 3,727,593 Net premiums written $ 1,512,292 $ 1,180,803 $ 3,336,375 $ 2,450,611 Increase in unearned premiums (319,502 ) (170,707 ) (989,749 ) (527,417 ) Net premiums earned 1,192,790 1,010,096 2,346,626 1,923,194 Net investment income 80,925 89,305 160,729 188,778 Net foreign exchange gains (losses) 3,234 (7,195 ) (19,554 ) (12,923 ) Equity in earnings of other ventures 8,732 9,041 3,174 13,605 Other income (loss) 586 (1,201 ) 2,757 (5,637 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 191,018 448,390 (154,545 ) 337,683 Total revenues 1,477,285 1,548,436 2,339,187 2,444,700 Expenses Net claims and claim expenses incurred 520,021 510,272 1,387,072 1,081,226 Acquisition expenses 285,590 233,610 552,824 444,214 Operational expenses 58,203 49,077 113,514 116,538 Corporate expenses 10,125 11,898 20,530 27,889 Interest expense 11,833 11,842 23,745 26,769 Total expenses 885,772 816,699 2,097,685 1,696,636 Income before taxes 591,513 731,737 241,502 748,064 Income tax (expense) benefit (13,862 ) (29,875 ) 5,654 (21,029 ) Net income 577,651 701,862 247,156 727,035 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (113,544 ) (118,728 ) (66,694 ) (216,819 ) Net income available to RenaissanceRe 464,107 583,134 180,462 510,216 Dividends on preference shares (7,289 ) (7,289 ) (14,578 ) (16,345 ) Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 456,818 $ 575,845 $ 165,884 $ 493,871 Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share – basic $ 9.36 $ 12.64 $ 3.36 $ 11.04 Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share – diluted $ 9.35 $ 12.63 $ 3.35 $ 11.02 Operating income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted (1) $ 5.64 $ 4.06 $ 5.73 $ 4.91 Average shares outstanding - basic 48,163 44,939 48,871 44,190 Average shares outstanding - diluted 48,226 45,003 48,940 44,253 Net claims and claim expense ratio 43.6 % 50.5 % 59.1 % 56.2 % Underwriting expense ratio 28.8 % 28.0 % 28.4 % 29.2 % Combined ratio 72.4 % 78.5 % 87.5 % 85.4 % Return on average common equity - annualized 27.6 % 38.5 % 4.9 % 17.1 % Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1) 16.8 % 12.7 % 8.4 % 7.8 %

(1) See Comments on Regulation G for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of United States Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Fixed maturity investments trading, at fair value $ 13,418,389 $ 13,506,503 Short term investments, at fair value 4,392,652 4,993,735 Equity investments trading, at fair value 577,090 702,617 Other investments, at fair value 1,585,036 1,256,948 Investments in other ventures, under equity method 91,938 98,373 Total investments 20,065,105 20,558,176 Cash and cash equivalents 1,789,756 1,736,813 Premiums receivable 4,481,492 2,894,631 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 1,361,041 823,582 Reinsurance recoverable 3,187,638 2,926,010 Accrued investment income 56,804 66,743 Deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired 883,926 633,521 Receivable for investments sold 457,458 568,293 Other assets 196,959 363,170 Goodwill and other intangible assets 246,576 249,641 Total assets $ 32,726,755 $ 30,820,580 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Reserve for claims and claim expenses $ 10,944,742 $ 10,381,138 Unearned premiums 4,284,260 2,763,599 Debt 1,137,304 1,136,265 Reinsurance balances payable 4,489,841 3,488,352 Payable for investments purchased 795,185 1,132,538 Other liabilities 201,398 970,121 Total liabilities 21,852,730 19,872,013 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,656,419 3,388,319 Shareholders’ Equity Preference shares 525,000 525,000 Common shares 48,026 50,811 Additional paid-in capital 1,153,881 1,623,206 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,061 ) (12,642 ) Retained earnings 5,504,760 5,373,873 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to RenaissanceRe 7,217,606 7,560,248 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders’ equity $ 32,726,755 $ 30,820,580 Book value per common share $ 139.35 $ 138.46

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Segment Information (in thousands of United States Dollars, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Property Casualty and Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 1,183,556 $ 910,602 $ — $ 2,094,158 Net premiums written $ 803,335 $ 708,957 $ — $ 1,512,292 Net premiums earned $ 560,397 $ 632,393 $ — $ 1,192,790 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 97,150 422,871 — 520,021 Acquisition expenses 109,238 176,352 — 285,590 Operational expenses 38,887 19,316 — 58,203 Underwriting income $ 315,122 $ 13,854 $ — 328,976 Net investment income 80,925 80,925 Net foreign exchange gains 3,234 3,234 Equity in earnings of other ventures 8,732 8,732 Other income 586 586 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 191,018 191,018 Corporate expenses (10,125 ) (10,125 ) Interest expense (11,833 ) (11,833 ) Income before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 591,513 Income tax expense (13,862 ) (13,862 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (113,544 ) (113,544 ) Dividends on preference shares (7,289 ) (7,289 ) Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 456,818 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 148,133 $ 423,917 $ — $ 572,050 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years (50,983 ) (1,046 ) — (52,029 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 97,150 $ 422,871 $ — $ 520,021 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 26.4 % 67.0 % 48.0 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years (9.1 )% (0.1 )% (4.4 )% Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 17.3 % 66.9 % 43.6 % Underwriting expense ratio 26.5 % 30.9 % 28.8 % Combined ratio 43.8 % 97.8 % 72.4 % Three months ended June 30, 2020 Property Casualty and Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 1,042,536 $ 659,336 $ — $ 1,701,872 Net premiums written $ 704,138 $ 476,665 $ — $ 1,180,803 Net premiums earned $ 491,116 $ 518,980 $ — $ 1,010,096 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 164,006 346,266 — 510,272 Acquisition expenses 94,773 138,837 — 233,610 Operational expenses 31,655 17,422 — 49,077 Underwriting income $ 200,682 $ 16,455 $ — 217,137 Net investment income 89,305 89,305 Net foreign exchange losses (7,195 ) (7,195 ) Equity in earnings of other ventures 9,041 9,041 Other loss (1,201 ) (1,201 ) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 448,390 448,390 Corporate expenses (11,898 ) (11,898 ) Interest expense (11,842 ) (11,842 ) Income before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 731,737 Income tax expense (29,875 ) (29,875 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (118,728 ) (118,728 ) Dividends on preference shares (7,289 ) (7,289 ) Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 575,845 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 170,614 $ 355,064 $ — $ 525,678 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years (6,608 ) (8,798 ) — (15,406 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 164,006 $ 346,266 $ — $ 510,272 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 34.7 % 68.4 % 52.0 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years (1.3 )% (1.7 )% (1.5 )% Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 33.4 % 66.7 % 50.5 % Underwriting expense ratio 25.7 % 30.1 % 28.0 % Combined ratio 59.1 % 96.8 % 78.5 %

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Segment Information (in thousands of United States Dollars, except percentages) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2021 Property Casualty and Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 2,800,375 $ 1,946,225 $ — $ 4,746,600 Net premiums written $ 1,811,795 $ 1,524,580 $ — $ 3,336,375 Net premiums earned $ 1,165,563 $ 1,181,063 $ — $ 2,346,626 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 595,982 791,090 — 1,387,072 Acquisition expenses 221,992 330,832 — 552,824 Operational expenses 74,262 39,252 — 113,514 Underwriting income $ 273,327 $ 19,889 $ — 293,216 Net investment income 160,729 160,729 Net foreign exchange losses (19,554 ) (19,554 ) Equity in earnings of other ventures 3,174 3,174 Other income 2,757 2,757 Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (154,545 ) (154,545 ) Corporate expenses (20,530 ) (20,530 ) Interest expense (23,745 ) (23,745 ) Income before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 241,502 Income tax benefit 5,654 5,654 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (66,694 ) (66,694 ) Dividends on preference shares (14,578 ) (14,578 ) Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 165,884 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 652,127 $ 796,006 $ — $ 1,448,133 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years (56,145 ) (4,916 ) — (61,061 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 595,982 $ 791,090 $ — $ 1,387,072 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 55.9 % 67.4 % 61.7 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years (4.8 )% (0.4 )% (2.6 )% Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 51.1 % 67.0 % 59.1 % Underwriting expense ratio 25.4 % 31.3 % 28.4 % Combined ratio 76.5 % 98.3 % 87.5 % Six months ended June 30, 2020 Property Casualty and Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 2,263,062 $ 1,464,531 $ — $ 3,727,593 Net premiums written $ 1,378,719 $ 1,071,892 $ — $ 2,450,611 Net premiums earned $ 912,451 $ 1,010,743 $ — $ 1,923,194 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 308,751 772,475 — 1,081,226 Acquisition expenses 180,124 264,090 — 444,214 Operational expenses 75,662 40,876 — 116,538 Underwriting income (loss) $ 347,914 $ (66,698 ) $ — 281,216 Net investment income 188,778 188,778 Net foreign exchange losses (12,923 ) (12,923 ) Equity in earnings of other ventures 13,605 13,605 Other loss (5,637 ) (5,637 ) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 337,683 337,683 Corporate expenses (27,889 ) (27,889 ) Interest expense (26,769 ) (26,769 ) Income before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 748,064 Income tax expense (21,029 ) (21,029 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (216,819 ) (216,819 ) Dividends on preference shares (16,345 ) (16,345 ) Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 493,871 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 301,458 $ 781,274 $ — $ 1,082,732 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years 7,293 (8,799 ) — (1,506 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 308,751 $ 772,475 $ — $ 1,081,226 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 33.0 % 77.3 % 56.3 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years 0.8 % (0.9 )% (0.1 )% Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 33.8 % 76.4 % 56.2 % Underwriting expense ratio 28.1 % 30.2 % 29.2 % Combined ratio 61.9 % 106.6 % 85.4 %

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Gross Premiums Written (in thousands of United States Dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Property Segment Catastrophe $ 761,323 $ 711,786 $ 1,892,448 $ 1,647,976 Other property 422,233 330,750 907,927 615,086 Property segment gross premiums written $ 1,183,556 $ 1,042,536 $ 2,800,375 $ 2,263,062 Casualty and Specialty Segment General casualty (1) $ 286,686 $ 206,666 $ 629,856 $ 453,333 Professional liability (2) 306,387 222,737 620,759 453,224 Financial lines (3) 86,175 101,635 230,561 248,714 Other (4) 231,354 128,298 465,049 309,260 Casualty and Specialty segment gross premiums written $ 910,602 $ 659,336 $ 1,946,225 $ 1,464,531

(1) Includes automobile liability, casualty clash, employer’s liability, umbrella or excess casualty, workers’ compensation and general liability. (2) Includes directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity. (3) Includes financial guaranty, mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety and trade credit. (4) Includes accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite and terrorism. Lines of business such as regional multi-line and whole account may have characteristics of various other classes of business, and are allocated accordingly.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Total Investment Result (in thousands of United States Dollars, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Fixed maturity investments trading $ 59,510 $ 69,943 $ 122,443 $ 143,281 Short term investments 782 6,049 1,355 18,141 Equity investments trading 1,626 1,666 3,117 3,217 Other investments Catastrophe bonds 16,681 13,519 31,149 27,658 Other 9,339 1,107 13,140 2,736 Cash and cash equivalents 159 837 261 2,341 88,097 93,121 171,465 197,374 Investment expenses (7,172 ) (3,816 ) (10,736 ) (8,596 ) Net investment income 80,925 89,305 160,729 188,778 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on: Fixed maturity investments trading, net of investments-related derivatives (1) 87,847 322,711 (173,912 ) 423,932 Equity investments trading, net of investments-related derivatives (1) 65,566 113,506 (2,356 ) (38,376 ) Other investments Catastrophe bonds 2 4,452 (19,081 ) (9,900 ) Other 37,603 7,721 40,804 (37,973 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 191,018 448,390 (154,545 ) 337,683 Total investment result $ 271,943 $ 537,695 $ 6,184 $ 526,461 Total investment return - annualized 5.2 % 11.8 % 0.1 % 5.8 %

(1) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments trading includes the impacts of interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps. Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments trading includes the impact of equity futures.

Comments on Regulation G

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this Press Release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G. The Company has provided these financial measures in previous investor communications and the Company’s management believes that these measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that investors and such other persons benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and for comparison with other companies within the industry. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies outside of the insurance industry. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance.

Operating Income (Loss) Available (Attributable) to RenaissanceRe Common Shareholders and Operating Return on Average Common Equity - Annualized

The Company uses “operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders” as a measure to evaluate the underlying fundamentals of its operations and believes it to be a useful measure of its corporate performance. “Operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders” as used herein differs from “net income (loss) attributable to RenaissanceRe common shareholders,” which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, by the exclusion of net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds, net foreign exchange gains and losses, corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe (UK) Limited (“RenaissanceRe UK”), the income tax expense or benefit associated with these adjustments and the portion of these adjustments attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests. The Company’s management believes that “operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders” is useful to investors because it more accurately measures and predicts the Company’s results of operations by removing the variability arising from: fluctuations in the fair value of the Company’s fixed maturity investment portfolio, equity investments trading, other investments (excluding catastrophe bonds) and investments-related derivatives; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK; the associated income tax expense or benefit of these adjustments; and the portion of these adjustments attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests. The Company also uses “operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders” to calculate “operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted” and “operating return on average common equity - annualized.” The following table is a reconciliation of: (1) net income (loss) attributable to RenaissanceRe common shareholders to “operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders”; (2) net income (loss) attributable to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted to “operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted”; and (3) return on average common equity - annualized to “operating return on average common equity - annualized.” Comparative information for all prior periods has been updated to conform to the current methodology and presentation.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of United States Dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 456,818 $ 575,845 $ 165,884 $ 493,871 Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds (191,016 ) (443,938 ) 135,464 (347,583 ) Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses (3,234 ) 7,195 19,554 12,923 Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK — 2,279 135 6,702 Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (1) 11,786 21,223 (8,179 ) 17,082 Adjustment for net income (loss) available (attributable) to redeemable noncontrolling interests (2) 3,696 27,472 (30,413 ) 40,491 Operating income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 278,050 $ 190,076 $ 282,445 $ 223,486 Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted $ 9.35 $ 12.63 $ 3.35 $ 11.02 Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds (3.96 ) (9.86 ) 2.77 (7.85 ) Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses (0.07 ) 0.16 0.40 0.29 Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK — 0.05 — 0.15 Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (1) 0.24 0.47 (0.17 ) 0.39 Adjustment for net income (loss) available (attributable) to redeemable noncontrolling interests (2) 0.08 0.61 (0.62 ) 0.91 Operating income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted $ 5.64 $ 4.06 $ 5.73 $ 4.91 Return on average common equity - annualized 27.6 % 38.5 % 4.9 % 17.1 % Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds (11.5 )% (29.7 )% 4.0 % (11.9 )% Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses (0.2 )% 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.4 % Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK — % 0.2 % — % 0.2 % Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (1) 0.7 % 1.4 % (0.2 )% 0.6 % Adjustment for net income (loss) available (attributable) to redeemable noncontrolling interests (2) 0.2 % 1.8 % (0.9 )% 1.4 % Operating return on average common equity - annualized 16.8 % 12.7 % 8.4 % 7.8 %

(1) Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) represents the income tax (expense) benefit associated with the adjustments to net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The income tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of other relevant factors. (2) Represents the portion of these adjustments that are attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests, including the income tax impact of those adjustments.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Plus Accumulated Dividends

The Company has included in this Press Release “tangible book value per common share” and “tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends.” “Tangible book value per common share” is defined as book value per common share excluding goodwill and intangible assets per share. “Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends” is defined as book value per common share excluding goodwill and intangible assets per share, plus accumulated dividends. The Company’s management believes “tangible book value per common share” and “tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends” are useful to investors because they provide a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill and intangible assets. The following table is a reconciliation of book value per common share to “tangible book value per common share” and “tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends.”

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Book value per common share $ 139.35 $ 131.15 $ 138.46 $ 135.13 $ 134.27 Adjustment for goodwill and other intangibles (1) (5.60 ) (5.42 ) (5.37 ) (5.53 ) (5.56 ) Tangible book value per common share 133.75 125.73 133.09 129.60 128.71 Adjustment for accumulated dividends 22.80 22.44 22.08 21.73 21.38 Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends $ 156.55 $ 148.17 $ 155.17 $ 151.33 $ 150.09 Quarterly change in book value per common share 6.3 % (5.3 )% 2.5 % 0.6 % 14.6 % Quarterly change in tangible book value per common share plus change in accumulated dividends 6.7 % (5.3 )% 3.0 % 1.0 % 16.6 % Year to date change in book value per common share 0.6 % (5.3 )% 14.9 % 12.1 % 11.4 % Year to date change in tangible book value per common share plus change in accumulated dividends 1.0 % (5.3 )% 17.9 % 14.6 % 13.5 %

(1) At June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, goodwill and other intangibles included $22.4 million, $22.7 million, $23.0 million, $23.2 million, and $23.5 million, respectively, of goodwill and other intangibles included in investments in other ventures, under equity method.

