Bowman Consulting Group Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Bowman will host a webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Bowman Chairman and CEO, Gary Bowman and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Labovitz will host the call followed by a question and answer session. Links to the live webcast of the event and subsequent replay of the event will be available on the Bowman Investor Relations website at https://investors.bowman.com.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.