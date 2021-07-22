Harsco Names Anshooman Aga Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Aga joins Harsco from Cubic Corporation where he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since October 2017. In that capacity, he led all finance functions in addition to manufacturing, procurement, IT, corporate development and real estate. He was also instrumental in the completion of the May 2021 sale of Cubic to Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, in a transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion.

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Anshooman Aga will be appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on August 16. He will succeed Pete Minan who previously announced his planned retirement and will continue in the role of Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, assisting with the transition.

Prior to joining Cubic, Mr. Aga was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AECOM’s multi-billion-dollar Design and Consulting Services business in the Americas. He also held a series of financial leadership positions at Siemens, including Chief Financial Officer roles for the Energy Automation business based in Nuremburg, Germany, Siemen’s Rail Electrification and TurboCare. He was previously named "CFO of the Year," by the San Diego Business Journal for his exceptional financial leadership.

“I could not be more pleased to have Anshooman join us as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Nick Grasberger, Harsco President and Chief Executive Officer. “Anshooman’s financial acumen, multi-function discipline and positive leadership style, will make him a great fit for our organization.”

Mr. Minan, who announced his retirement last December, joined Harsco in 2014 after spending nearly 30 years with KPMG in a series of audit and operational leadership roles.

“I want to thank Pete for his many contributions and dedication to our company, and his willingness to delay his retirement to ensure a smooth and successful transition,” said Mr. Grasberger.

In his new role, Mr. Aga will become a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

