Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

Summary

  • Net income of $20.1 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share
  • Return on average shareholders’ equity of 12.59%
  • Return on average tangible common equity of 17.85%
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased 45 bps to 7.12%
  • Book value and tangible book value per share increased 1.9% and 2.5%, respectively
  • Acquisition of ATG Trust Company completed in June 2021

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $20.1 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, which included a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance. This compares to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We continue to see strong improvement in our level of profitability resulting from the changes we have made in our operations to generate a more consistent revenue mix and increase our focus on businesses that produce higher returns. The higher level of profitability we are generating is strengthening our capital ratios and enhancing our ability to support organic and acquisitive growth in the future.

“Economic conditions are steadily improving and creating more loan demand. During the second quarter, we saw increased production in our equipment finance, construction, and commercial real estate lending areas, which helped offset continued runoff in PPP loans and a decline in utilization of commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit. Excluding PPP loans and commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, total loans increased at an annualized rate of 6% during the second quarter, which was at the high end of our expected range. The increased economic activity is also leading to higher levels of non-interest income, which increased 18% from the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest income was partially driven by a 10% increase in wealth management revenue resulting from our acquisition of ATG Trust Company in June.

“We continue to expect an increase in loan growth during the second half of the year. The loan pipeline in our Community Banking group is approximately 14% higher than it was at the end of the first quarter, which reflects improving loan demand and the contributions we are seeing from new bankers added over the past several months. As loan growth increases, we expect that we will see further improvement in our level of profitability driven by additional operating leverage and a favorable shift in our mix of earning assets,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the second quarter of 2021 were impacted by a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.8 million of integration and acquisition expenses inclusive of the $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance. Excluding these amounts and certain other income and expense, adjusted earnings were $19.8 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by a $0.4 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) held-for-sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.9 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.29%, compared to 3.45% for the first quarter of 2021. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 9 and 8 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin declined 17 basis points from the first quarter of 2021, due primarily to an unfavorable shift in the mix of earning assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.32%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 12 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin was unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2020.  

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $50.1 million, a decrease of 3.4% from $51.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding accretion income, net interest income decreased $1.9 million from the prior quarter, which was primarily due to lower levels of loan prepayment fees, an unfavorable shift in the mix of earning assets, and the recovery of interest on a previously charged-off loan during the first quarter of 2021. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. PPP loan income totaled $2.5 million, including loan origination fees of $2.0 million, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 million, including loan origination fees of $2.1 million, in the first quarter of 2021.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2.3%. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to organic loan growth and a significant decline in the cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $17.4 million, an increase of 17.6% from $14.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.   Impairment on commercial MSRs impacted noninterest income by $1.1 million and $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impairments, noninterest income increased 15.4% primarily due to higher levels of wealth management and interchange revenue, as well as gains on the sale of investment securities and other real estate owned.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income decreased 10.2% from $19.4 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a lower level of commercial FHA revenue due to the sale of the loan origination platform, partially offset by higher wealth management revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.5 million, an increase of 10.1% from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the one month contribution of ATG Trust Company following its acquisition at the beginning of June. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, wealth management revenue increased 14.6%, primarily due to the increase in assets under administration over the past year and the one month contribution of ATG Trust Company.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $48.9 million, which included $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement of the prior tax issue and $3.7 million in FHLB advance prepayment fees, compared with $39.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, which included $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding the professional fees related to the settlement of the prior tax issue, FHLB advance prepayment fees, and integration and acquisition expenses, noninterest expense increased by $2.5 million, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employees benefit expense resulting from higher incentive compensation.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 18.2% from $41.4 million, which included a $0.4 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding the professional fees related to the settlement of the prior tax issue, FHLB advance prepayment fees, loss on residential MSRs held for sale, and integration and acquisition expenses, noninterest expense increased $0.4 million, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.84 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $4.91 billion at March 31, 2021 and $4.84 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease in total loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to lower end-of-period balances on commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, forgiveness of PPP loans, and runoff in the residential real estate portfolio resulting from refinancings, which was partially offset by higher commercial real estate, construction and consumer loans.

Equipment finance balances increased $12.9 million from March 31, 2021 to $871.5 million at June 30, 2021, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio.  

Compared to loan balances at June 30, 2020, growth in equipment finance balances, commercial real estate, and consumer loans was offset by declines in residential real estate loans and PPP loans held in the commercial portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.20 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $5.34 billion at March 31, 2021, and $4.94 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a decline in commercial FHA servicing deposits and outflows of retail deposits consistent with the increase in economic activity in the Company’s markets.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $61.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared with $52.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans, at March 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to three loans in the hotel/motel portfolio placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. At June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $60.5 million, or 1.25% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $4.0 million, or 0.33% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $1.7 million, or 0.14% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021 and $3.1 million, or 0.26% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020.  

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded due to general improvement in portfolio mix and economic forecasts, while a negative provision of $0.5 million was recorded for credit losses on unfunded commitments and available-for-sale securities.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.21% of total loans and 95.6% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021, compared with 1.28% of total loans and 118.7% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021. Approximately 91.6% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at June 30, 2021 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  Bank Level
Ratios as of
June 30, 2021 		Consolidated
Ratios as of
June 30, 2021 		Minimum
Regulatory
Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.98% 13.11% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.06% 9.64% 8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.19% 8.00% 4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.06% 8.44% 7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 7.12% NA

 

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $5.2 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 23, 2021, to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 6112677. A recorded replay can be accessed through July 30, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 6112677.

A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2021 financial results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation, which contains important information related to the impact of COVID-19. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.63 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.08 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Earnings Summary                                        
Net interest income   $ 50,110     $ 51,868     $ 53,516     $ 49,980     $ 48,989  
Provision for credit losses     (455 )     3,565       10,058       11,728       10,997  
Noninterest income     17,417       14,816       14,336       18,919       19,396  
Noninterest expense     48,941       39,079       47,048       53,901       41,395  
Income before income taxes     19,041       24,040       10,746       3,270       15,993  
Income taxes     (1,083     5,502       2,413       3,184       3,424  
Net income   $ 20,124     $ 18,538     $ 8,333     $ 86     $ 12,569  
                                         
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.88     $ 0.81     $ 0.36     $ -     $ 0.53  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     22,677,515       22,578,553       22,656,343       22,937,837       23,339,964  
Return on average assets     1.20 %     1.11 %     0.49 %     0.01 %     0.77 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     12.59 %     12.04 %     5.32 %     0.05 %     8.00 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     17.85 %     17.28 %     7.68 %     0.08 %     11.84 %
Net interest margin     3.29 %     3.45 %     3.47 %     3.33 %     3.32 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     60.19 %     56.88 %     58.55 %     57.74 %     59.42 %
                                         
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)                                        
Adjusted earnings   $ 19,755     $ 18,662     $ 12,471     $ 12,023     $ 12,884  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.86     $ 0.82     $ 0.54     $ 0.52     $ 0.55  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.17 %     1.12 %     0.73 %     0.72 %     0.78 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     12.36 %     12.12 %     7.97 %     7.56 %     8.20 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     17.52 %     17.39 %     11.50 %     11.04 %     12.14 %
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings   $ 26,967     $ 29,051     $ 28,855     $ 28,751     $ 27,531  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.60 %     1.75 %     1.69 %     1.72 %     1.68 %
                                         
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.  
                                         


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                               
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Net interest income:                              
Interest income   $ 58,397     $ 60,503     $ 62,712     $ 60,314     $ 60,548  
Interest expense     8,287       8,635       9,196       10,334       11,559  
Net interest income     50,110       51,868       53,516       49,980       48,989  
Provision for credit losses:                              
Provision for credit losses on loans     -       3,950       10,000       10,970       11,610  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     (265 )     (535 )     -       577       (665 )
Provision for other credit losses     (190 )     150       58       181       52  
Total provision for credit losses     (455 )     3,565       10,058       11,728       10,997  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     50,565       48,303       43,458       38,252       37,992  
Noninterest income:                              
Wealth management revenue     6,529       5,931       5,868       5,559       5,698  
Commercial FHA revenue     342       292       400       926       3,414  
Residential mortgage banking revenue     1,562       1,574       2,285       3,049       2,723  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,916       1,826       2,149       2,092       1,706  
Interchange revenue     3,797       3,375       3,137       3,283       3,013  
Gain on sales of investment securities, net     377       -       -       1,721       -  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights     (1,148 )     (1,275 )     (2,344 )     (1,418 )     (107 )
Company-owned life insurance     863       860       893       897       892  
Other income     3,179       2,233       1,948       2,810       2,057  
Total noninterest income     17,417       14,816       14,336       18,919       19,396  
Noninterest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits     22,071       20,528       22,636       21,118       20,740  
Occupancy and equipment     3,796       3,940       3,531       4,866       4,286  
Data processing     6,288       5,993       5,987       5,721       5,458  
Professional     5,549       2,185       1,912       1,861       1,606  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,470       1,515       1,556       1,557       1,629  
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     143       -       617       188       391  
Impairment related to facilities optimization     -       -       (10 )     12,651       60  
FHLB advances prepayment fees     3,669       8       4,872       -       -  
Other expense     5,955       4,910       5,947       5,939       7,225  
Total noninterest expense     48,941       39,079       47,048       53,901       41,395  
Income before income taxes     19,041       24,040       10,746       3,270       15,993  
Income taxes     (1,083 )     5,502       2,413       3,184       3,424  
Net income   $ 20,124     $ 18,538     $ 8,333     $ 86     $ 12,569  
                               
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.88     $ 0.81     $ 0.36     $ 0.00     $ 0.53  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.88     $ 0.81     $ 0.36     $ 0.00     $ 0.53  
                               


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                               
    As of
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 425,100     $ 631,219     $ 341,640     $ 461,196     $ 519,868  
Investment securities     756,831       690,390       686,135       618,974       639,693  
Loans     4,835,866       4,910,806       5,103,331       4,941,466       4,839,423  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (58,664 )     (62,687 )     (60,443 )     (52,771 )     (47,093 )
Total loans, net     4,777,202       4,848,119       5,042,888       4,888,695       4,792,330  
Loans held for sale     12,187       55,174       138,090       62,500       32,403  
Premises and equipment, net     71,803       73,255       74,124       74,967       89,046  
Other real estate owned     12,768       20,304       20,247       15,961       12,728  
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value     34,577       36,876       39,276       42,465       44,239  
Goodwill     161,904       161,904       161,904       161,904       172,796  
Other intangible assets, net     27,900       26,867       28,382       29,938       31,495  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies     148,277       146,864       146,004       145,112       144,215  
Other assets     201,461       193,814       189,850       198,333       165,685  
Total assets   $ 6,630,010     $ 6,884,786     $ 6,868,540     $ 6,700,045     $ 6,644,498  
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                              
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,366,453     $ 1,522,433     $ 1,469,579     $ 1,355,188     $ 1,273,267  
Interest-bearing deposits     3,829,898       3,818,080       3,631,437       3,673,548       3,669,840  
Total deposits     5,196,351       5,340,513       5,101,016       5,028,736       4,943,107  
Short-term borrowings     75,985       71,728       68,957       58,625       77,136  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     440,171       529,171       779,171       693,640       693,865  
Subordinated debt     138,906       169,888       169,795       169,702       169,610  
Trust preferred debentures     49,094       48,954       48,814       48,682       48,551  
Other liabilities     81,317       89,065       79,396       78,780       78,640  
Total liabilities     5,981,824       6,249,319       6,247,149       6,078,165       6,010,909  
Total shareholders’ equity     648,186       635,467       621,391       621,880       633,589  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 6,630,010     $ 6,884,786     $ 6,868,540     $ 6,700,045     $ 6,644,498  
                               


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    As of
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Loan Portfolio                                        
Commercial loans and leases   $ 1,831,241     $ 1,977,440     $ 2,095,639     $ 1,938,691     $ 1,856,435  
Commercial real estate     1,540,489       1,494,031       1,525,973       1,496,758       1,495,183  
Construction and land development     212,508       191,870       172,737       177,894       207,593  
Residential real estate     366,612       398,501       442,880       470,829       509,453  
Consumer     885,016       848,964       866,102       857,294       770,759  
Total loans   $ 4,835,866     $ 4,910,806     $ 5,103,331     $ 4,941,466     $ 4,839,423  
                                         
Deposit Portfolio                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,366,453     $ 1,522,433     $ 1,469,579     $ 1,355,188     $ 1,273,267  
Interest-bearing:                                        
Checking     1,619,436       1,601,449       1,568,888       1,581,216       1,484,728  
Money market     787,688       819,455       785,871       826,454       877,675  
Savings     669,277       653,256       597,966       580,748       594,685  
Time     721,502       718,788       655,620       661,872       689,841  
Brokered time     31,995       25,132       23,092       23,258       22,911  
Total deposits   $ 5,196,351     $ 5,340,513     $ 5,101,016     $ 5,028,736     $ 4,943,107  
                                         


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Average Balance Sheets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 509,886     $ 350,061     $ 415,686     $ 491,728     $ 489,941  
Investment securities     734,462       680,202       672,937       628,705       650,356  
Loans     4,826,234       4,992,802       4,998,912       4,803,940       4,696,288  
Loans held for sale     36,299       65,365       45,196       44,880       99,169  
Nonmarketable equity securities     49,388       55,935       51,906       50,765       50,661  
Total interest-earning assets     6,156,269       6,144,365       6,184,637       6,020,018       5,986,415  
Non-earning assets     589,336       602,017       602,716       625,522       619,411  
Total assets   $ 6,745,605     $ 6,746,382     $ 6,787,353     $ 6,645,540     $ 6,605,826  
                                         
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,815,179     $ 3,757,108     $ 3,680,645     $ 3,656,833     $ 3,651,406  
Short-term borrowings     65,727       75,544       62,432       64,010       59,103  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     519,490       617,504       682,981       693,721       692,470  
Subordinated debt     165,155       169,844       169,751       169,657       169,560  
Trust preferred debentures     49,026       48,887       48,751       48,618       48,487  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,614,577       4,668,887       4,644,560       4,632,839       4,621,026  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,411,428       1,370,604       1,446,359       1,303,963       1,280,983  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     78,521       82,230       73,840       75,859       71,853  
Shareholders' equity     641,079       624,661       622,594       632,879       631,964  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,745,605     $ 6,746,382     $ 6,787,353     $ 6,645,540     $ 6,605,826  
                                         
Yields                                        
Earning Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.12 %     0.10 %     0.14 %
Investment securities     2.43 %     2.51 %     2.65 %     2.86 %     3.05 %
Loans     4.43 %     4.50 %     4.58 %     4.57 %     4.64 %
Loans held for sale     2.88 %     2.74 %     3.14 %     2.92 %     4.07 %
Nonmarketable equity securities     4.94 %     4.93 %     5.22 %     5.26 %     5.40 %
Total interest-earning assets     3.83 %     4.02 %     4.06 %     4.01 %     4.10 %
                                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                        
Interest-bearing deposits     0.31 %     0.34 %     0.36 %     0.46 %     0.61 %
Short-term borrowings     0.12 %     0.13 %     0.14 %     0.17 %     0.19 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings     1.91 %     1.69 %     1.71 %     1.85 %     1.69 %
Subordinated debt     5.61 %     5.57 %     5.60 %     5.58 %     5.85 %
Trust preferred debentures     4.00 %     4.08 %     4.03 %     4.16 %     4.86 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.72 %     0.75 %     0.79 %     0.89 %     1.01 %
                                         
Cost of Deposits     0.23 %     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.34 %     0.45 %
                                         
Net Interest Margin     3.29 %     3.45 %     3.47 %     3.33 %     3.32 %
                                         


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Asset Quality                                        
Loans 30-89 days past due   $ 20,224     $ 24,819     $ 31,460     $ 28,188     $ 36,551  
Nonperforming loans     61,363       52,826       54,070       67,443       60,513  
Nonperforming assets     76,926       75,004       75,432       84,795       74,707  
Net charge-offs     4,023       1,706       2,328       5,292       3,062  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans     0.42 %     0.51 %     0.62 %     0.57 %     0.76 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     1.27 %     1.08 %     1.06 %     1.36 %     1.25 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     1.16 %     1.09 %     1.10 %     1.27 %     1.12 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.21 %     1.28 %     1.18 %     1.07 %     0.97 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     95.60 %     118.67 %     111.79 %     78.25 %     77.82 %
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.33 %     0.14 %     0.19 %     0.44 %     0.26 %
                                         
Wealth Management                                        
Trust assets under administration   $ 4,077,581     $ 3,560,427     $ 3,480,759     $ 3,260,893     $ 3,253,784  
                                         
Market Data                                        
Book value per share at period end   $ 28.96     $ 28.43     $ 27.83     $ 27.51     $ 27.62  
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)   $ 20.48     $ 19.98     $ 19.31     $ 19.03     $ 18.72  
Market price at period end   $ 26.27     $ 27.74     $ 17.87     $ 12.85     $ 14.95  
Shares outstanding at period end     22,380,492       22,351,740       22,325,471       22,602,844       22,937,296  
                                         
Capital                                        
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.11 %     13.73 %     13.24 %     13.34 %     13.67 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     9.64 %     9.62 %     9.20 %     9.40 %     9.71 %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     8.44 %     8.39 %     7.99 %     8.18 %     8.44 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.00 %     7.79 %     7.50 %     7.72 %     7.75 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.12 %     6.67 %     6.46 %     6.61 %     6.67 %
                                         
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                  
                                         


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
                                 
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
                                 
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $ 19,041     $ 24,040     $ 10,746     $ 3,270     $ 15,993  
Adjustments to noninterest income:                                
Gain on sales of investment securities, net     377       -       -       1,721       -  
Other income     (27 )     75       3       (17 )     11  
Total adjustments to noninterest income     350       75       3       1,704       11  
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                                
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     143       -       617       188       391  
Impairment related to facilities optimization     -       -       (10 )     12,651       60  
FHLB advances prepayment fees     3,669       8       4,872       -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses     3,771       238       231       1,200       (6 )
Total adjustments to noninterest expense     7,583       246       5,710       14,039       445  
Adjusted earnings pre tax     26,274       24,211       16,453       15,605       16,427  
Adjusted earnings tax     6,519       5,549       3,982       3,582       3,543  
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP   $ 19,755     $ 18,662     $ 12,471     $ 12,023     $ 12,884  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.86     $ 0.82     $ 0.54     $ 0.52     $ 0.55  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.17 %     1.12 %     0.73 %     0.72 %     0.78 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     12.36 %     12.12 %     7.97 %     7.56 %     8.20 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     17.52 %     17.39 %     11.50 %     11.04 %     12.14 %
                                 
                                 
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
                                 
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non- GAAP   $ 26,274     $ 24,211     $ 16,453     $ 15,605     $ 16,427  
Provision for credit losses     (455 )     3,565       10,058       11,728       10,997  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights     1,148       1,275       2,344       1,418       107  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP   $ 26,967     $ 29,051     $ 28,855     $ 28,751     $ 27,531  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.60 %     1.75 %     1.69 %     1.72 %     1.68 %
                                 


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                               
                               
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Noninterest expense - GAAP   $ 48,941     $ 39,079     $ 47,048     $ 53,901     $ 41,395  
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     (143 )     -       (617 )     (188 )     (391 )
Impairment related to facilities optimization     -       -       10       (12,651 )     (60 )
FHLB advances prepayment fees     (3,669 )     (8 )     (4,872 )     -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses     (3,771 )     (238 )     (231 )     (1,200 )     6  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 41,358     $ 38,833     $ 41,338     $ 39,862     $ 40,950  
                               
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 50,110     $ 51,868     $ 53,516     $ 49,980     $ 48,989  
Effect of tax-exempt income     383       386       413       430       438  
Adjusted net interest income     50,493       52,254       53,929       50,410       49,427  
                               
Noninterest income - GAAP     17,417       14,816       14,336       18,919       19,396  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights     1,148       1,275       2,344       1,418       107  
Gain on sales of investment securities, net     (377 )     -       -       (1,721 )     -  
Other     27       (75 )     (3 )     17       (11 )
Adjusted noninterest income     18,215       16,016       16,677       18,633       19,492  
                               
Adjusted total revenue   $ 68,709     $ 68,270     $ 70,607     $ 69,043     $ 68,919  
                               
Efficiency ratio     60.19 %     56.88 %     58.55 %     57.74 %     59.42 %
                               


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                               
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
                               
    As of
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                              
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 648,186     $ 635,467     $ 621,391     $ 621,880     $ 633,589  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (172,796 )
Other intangible assets, net     (27,900 )     (26,867 )     (28,382 )     (29,938 )     (31,495 )
Tangible common equity   $ 458,382     $ 446,696     $ 431,105     $ 430,038     $ 429,298  
                               
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                              
Total assets—GAAP   $ 6,630,010     $ 6,884,786     $ 6,868,540     $ 6,700,045     $ 6,644,498  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (172,796 )
Other intangible assets, net     (27,900 )     (26,867 )     (28,382 )     (29,938 )     (31,495 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,440,206     $ 6,696,015     $ 6,678,254     $ 6,508,203     $ 6,440,207  
                               
Common Shares Outstanding     22,380,492       22,351,740       22,325,471       22,602,844       22,937,296  
                               
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     7.12 %     6.67 %     6.46 %     6.61 %     6.67 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share   $ 20.48     $ 19.98     $ 19.31     $ 19.03     $ 18.72  
                               
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
                               
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 20,124     $ 18,538     $ 8,333     $ 86     $ 12,569  
                               
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 641,079     $ 624,661     $ 622,594     $ 632,879     $ 631,964  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (168,771 )     (172,796 )
Other intangible assets, net     (26,931 )     (27,578 )     (29,123 )     (30,690 )     (32,275 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 452,244     $ 435,179     $ 431,567     $ 433,418     $ 426,893  
ROATCE     17.85 %     17.28 %     7.68 %     0.08 %     11.84 %
                               




