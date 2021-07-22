Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We continue to see strong improvement in our level of profitability resulting from the changes we have made in our operations to generate a more consistent revenue mix and increase our focus on businesses that produce higher returns. The higher level of profitability we are generating is strengthening our capital ratios and enhancing our ability to support organic and acquisitive growth in the future.

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $20.1 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, which included a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance. This compares to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

“Economic conditions are steadily improving and creating more loan demand. During the second quarter, we saw increased production in our equipment finance, construction, and commercial real estate lending areas, which helped offset continued runoff in PPP loans and a decline in utilization of commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit. Excluding PPP loans and commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, total loans increased at an annualized rate of 6% during the second quarter, which was at the high end of our expected range. The increased economic activity is also leading to higher levels of non-interest income, which increased 18% from the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest income was partially driven by a 10% increase in wealth management revenue resulting from our acquisition of ATG Trust Company in June.

“We continue to expect an increase in loan growth during the second half of the year. The loan pipeline in our Community Banking group is approximately 14% higher than it was at the end of the first quarter, which reflects improving loan demand and the contributions we are seeing from new bankers added over the past several months. As loan growth increases, we expect that we will see further improvement in our level of profitability driven by additional operating leverage and a favorable shift in our mix of earning assets,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the second quarter of 2021 were impacted by a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.8 million of integration and acquisition expenses inclusive of the $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance. Excluding these amounts and certain other income and expense, adjusted earnings were $19.8 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by a $0.4 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) held-for-sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.9 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.29%, compared to 3.45% for the first quarter of 2021. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 9 and 8 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin declined 17 basis points from the first quarter of 2021, due primarily to an unfavorable shift in the mix of earning assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.32%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 12 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin was unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $50.1 million, a decrease of 3.4% from $51.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding accretion income, net interest income decreased $1.9 million from the prior quarter, which was primarily due to lower levels of loan prepayment fees, an unfavorable shift in the mix of earning assets, and the recovery of interest on a previously charged-off loan during the first quarter of 2021. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. PPP loan income totaled $2.5 million, including loan origination fees of $2.0 million, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 million, including loan origination fees of $2.1 million, in the first quarter of 2021.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2.3%. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to organic loan growth and a significant decline in the cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $17.4 million, an increase of 17.6% from $14.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Impairment on commercial MSRs impacted noninterest income by $1.1 million and $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impairments, noninterest income increased 15.4% primarily due to higher levels of wealth management and interchange revenue, as well as gains on the sale of investment securities and other real estate owned.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income decreased 10.2% from $19.4 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a lower level of commercial FHA revenue due to the sale of the loan origination platform, partially offset by higher wealth management revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.5 million, an increase of 10.1% from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the one month contribution of ATG Trust Company following its acquisition at the beginning of June. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, wealth management revenue increased 14.6%, primarily due to the increase in assets under administration over the past year and the one month contribution of ATG Trust Company.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $48.9 million, which included $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement of the prior tax issue and $3.7 million in FHLB advance prepayment fees, compared with $39.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, which included $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding the professional fees related to the settlement of the prior tax issue, FHLB advance prepayment fees, and integration and acquisition expenses, noninterest expense increased by $2.5 million, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employees benefit expense resulting from higher incentive compensation.

Relative to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 18.2% from $41.4 million, which included a $0.4 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding the professional fees related to the settlement of the prior tax issue, FHLB advance prepayment fees, loss on residential MSRs held for sale, and integration and acquisition expenses, noninterest expense increased $0.4 million, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.84 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $4.91 billion at March 31, 2021 and $4.84 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease in total loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to lower end-of-period balances on commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, forgiveness of PPP loans, and runoff in the residential real estate portfolio resulting from refinancings, which was partially offset by higher commercial real estate, construction and consumer loans.

Equipment finance balances increased $12.9 million from March 31, 2021 to $871.5 million at June 30, 2021, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio.

Compared to loan balances at June 30, 2020, growth in equipment finance balances, commercial real estate, and consumer loans was offset by declines in residential real estate loans and PPP loans held in the commercial portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.20 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $5.34 billion at March 31, 2021, and $4.94 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a decline in commercial FHA servicing deposits and outflows of retail deposits consistent with the increase in economic activity in the Company’s markets.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $61.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared with $52.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans, at March 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to three loans in the hotel/motel portfolio placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. At June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $60.5 million, or 1.25% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $4.0 million, or 0.33% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $1.7 million, or 0.14% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021 and $3.1 million, or 0.26% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded due to general improvement in portfolio mix and economic forecasts, while a negative provision of $0.5 million was recorded for credit losses on unfunded commitments and available-for-sale securities.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.21% of total loans and 95.6% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021, compared with 1.28% of total loans and 118.7% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021. Approximately 91.6% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at June 30, 2021 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

Bank Level

Ratios as of

June 30, 2021 Consolidated

Ratios as of

June 30, 2021 Minimum

Regulatory

Requirements (2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.98% 13.11% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.06% 9.64% 8.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.19% 8.00% 4.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.06% 8.44% 7.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 7.12% NA

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program



During the second quarter of 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $5.2 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.63 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.08 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 50,110 $ 51,868 $ 53,516 $ 49,980 $ 48,989 Provision for credit losses (455 ) 3,565 10,058 11,728 10,997 Noninterest income 17,417 14,816 14,336 18,919 19,396 Noninterest expense 48,941 39,079 47,048 53,901 41,395 Income before income taxes 19,041 24,040 10,746 3,270 15,993 Income taxes (1,083 ) 5,502 2,413 3,184 3,424 Net income $ 20,124 $ 18,538 $ 8,333 $ 86 $ 12,569 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.81 $ 0.36 $ - $ 0.53 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 22,677,515 22,578,553 22,656,343 22,937,837 23,339,964 Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.11 % 0.49 % 0.01 % 0.77 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.59 % 12.04 % 5.32 % 0.05 % 8.00 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 17.85 % 17.28 % 7.68 % 0.08 % 11.84 % Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.45 % 3.47 % 3.33 % 3.32 % Efficiency ratio (1) 60.19 % 56.88 % 58.55 % 57.74 % 59.42 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1) Adjusted earnings $ 19,755 $ 18,662 $ 12,471 $ 12,023 $ 12,884 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.86 $ 0.82 $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 Adjusted return on average assets 1.17 % 1.12 % 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.78 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 12.36 % 12.12 % 7.97 % 7.56 % 8.20 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.52 % 17.39 % 11.50 % 11.04 % 12.14 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 26,967 $ 29,051 $ 28,855 $ 28,751 $ 27,531 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.60 % 1.75 % 1.69 % 1.72 % 1.68 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Net interest income: Interest income $ 58,397 $ 60,503 $ 62,712 $ 60,314 $ 60,548 Interest expense 8,287 8,635 9,196 10,334 11,559 Net interest income 50,110 51,868 53,516 49,980 48,989 Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses on loans - 3,950 10,000 10,970 11,610 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (265 ) (535 ) - 577 (665 ) Provision for other credit losses (190 ) 150 58 181 52 Total provision for credit losses (455 ) 3,565 10,058 11,728 10,997 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 50,565 48,303 43,458 38,252 37,992 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 6,529 5,931 5,868 5,559 5,698 Commercial FHA revenue 342 292 400 926 3,414 Residential mortgage banking revenue 1,562 1,574 2,285 3,049 2,723 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,916 1,826 2,149 2,092 1,706 Interchange revenue 3,797 3,375 3,137 3,283 3,013 Gain on sales of investment securities, net 377 - - 1,721 - Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights (1,148 ) (1,275 ) (2,344 ) (1,418 ) (107 ) Company-owned life insurance 863 860 893 897 892 Other income 3,179 2,233 1,948 2,810 2,057 Total noninterest income 17,417 14,816 14,336 18,919 19,396 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,071 20,528 22,636 21,118 20,740 Occupancy and equipment 3,796 3,940 3,531 4,866 4,286 Data processing 6,288 5,993 5,987 5,721 5,458 Professional 5,549 2,185 1,912 1,861 1,606 Amortization of intangible assets 1,470 1,515 1,556 1,557 1,629 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 143 - 617 188 391 Impairment related to facilities optimization - - (10 ) 12,651 60 FHLB advances prepayment fees 3,669 8 4,872 - - Other expense 5,955 4,910 5,947 5,939 7,225 Total noninterest expense 48,941 39,079 47,048 53,901 41,395 Income before income taxes 19,041 24,040 10,746 3,270 15,993 Income taxes (1,083 ) 5,502 2,413 3,184 3,424 Net income $ 20,124 $ 18,538 $ 8,333 $ 86 $ 12,569 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.81 $ 0.36 $ 0.00 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.81 $ 0.36 $ 0.00 $ 0.53





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 425,100 $ 631,219 $ 341,640 $ 461,196 $ 519,868 Investment securities 756,831 690,390 686,135 618,974 639,693 Loans 4,835,866 4,910,806 5,103,331 4,941,466 4,839,423 Allowance for credit losses on loans (58,664 ) (62,687 ) (60,443 ) (52,771 ) (47,093 ) Total loans, net 4,777,202 4,848,119 5,042,888 4,888,695 4,792,330 Loans held for sale 12,187 55,174 138,090 62,500 32,403 Premises and equipment, net 71,803 73,255 74,124 74,967 89,046 Other real estate owned 12,768 20,304 20,247 15,961 12,728 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 34,577 36,876 39,276 42,465 44,239 Goodwill 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 172,796 Other intangible assets, net 27,900 26,867 28,382 29,938 31,495 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 148,277 146,864 146,004 145,112 144,215 Other assets 201,461 193,814 189,850 198,333 165,685 Total assets $ 6,630,010 $ 6,884,786 $ 6,868,540 $ 6,700,045 $ 6,644,498 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,366,453 $ 1,522,433 $ 1,469,579 $ 1,355,188 $ 1,273,267 Interest-bearing deposits 3,829,898 3,818,080 3,631,437 3,673,548 3,669,840 Total deposits 5,196,351 5,340,513 5,101,016 5,028,736 4,943,107 Short-term borrowings 75,985 71,728 68,957 58,625 77,136 FHLB advances and other borrowings 440,171 529,171 779,171 693,640 693,865 Subordinated debt 138,906 169,888 169,795 169,702 169,610 Trust preferred debentures 49,094 48,954 48,814 48,682 48,551 Other liabilities 81,317 89,065 79,396 78,780 78,640 Total liabilities 5,981,824 6,249,319 6,247,149 6,078,165 6,010,909 Total shareholders’ equity 648,186 635,467 621,391 621,880 633,589 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,630,010 $ 6,884,786 $ 6,868,540 $ 6,700,045 $ 6,644,498





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans and leases $ 1,831,241 $ 1,977,440 $ 2,095,639 $ 1,938,691 $ 1,856,435 Commercial real estate 1,540,489 1,494,031 1,525,973 1,496,758 1,495,183 Construction and land development 212,508 191,870 172,737 177,894 207,593 Residential real estate 366,612 398,501 442,880 470,829 509,453 Consumer 885,016 848,964 866,102 857,294 770,759 Total loans $ 4,835,866 $ 4,910,806 $ 5,103,331 $ 4,941,466 $ 4,839,423 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,366,453 $ 1,522,433 $ 1,469,579 $ 1,355,188 $ 1,273,267 Interest-bearing: Checking 1,619,436 1,601,449 1,568,888 1,581,216 1,484,728 Money market 787,688 819,455 785,871 826,454 877,675 Savings 669,277 653,256 597,966 580,748 594,685 Time 721,502 718,788 655,620 661,872 689,841 Brokered time 31,995 25,132 23,092 23,258 22,911 Total deposits $ 5,196,351 $ 5,340,513 $ 5,101,016 $ 5,028,736 $ 4,943,107





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 509,886 $ 350,061 $ 415,686 $ 491,728 $ 489,941 Investment securities 734,462 680,202 672,937 628,705 650,356 Loans 4,826,234 4,992,802 4,998,912 4,803,940 4,696,288 Loans held for sale 36,299 65,365 45,196 44,880 99,169 Nonmarketable equity securities 49,388 55,935 51,906 50,765 50,661 Total interest-earning assets 6,156,269 6,144,365 6,184,637 6,020,018 5,986,415 Non-earning assets 589,336 602,017 602,716 625,522 619,411 Total assets $ 6,745,605 $ 6,746,382 $ 6,787,353 $ 6,645,540 $ 6,605,826 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,815,179 $ 3,757,108 $ 3,680,645 $ 3,656,833 $ 3,651,406 Short-term borrowings 65,727 75,544 62,432 64,010 59,103 FHLB advances and other borrowings 519,490 617,504 682,981 693,721 692,470 Subordinated debt 165,155 169,844 169,751 169,657 169,560 Trust preferred debentures 49,026 48,887 48,751 48,618 48,487 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,614,577 4,668,887 4,644,560 4,632,839 4,621,026 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,411,428 1,370,604 1,446,359 1,303,963 1,280,983 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 78,521 82,230 73,840 75,859 71,853 Shareholders' equity 641,079 624,661 622,594 632,879 631,964 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,745,605 $ 6,746,382 $ 6,787,353 $ 6,645,540 $ 6,605,826 Yields Earning Assets Cash and cash equivalents 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.14 % Investment securities 2.43 % 2.51 % 2.65 % 2.86 % 3.05 % Loans 4.43 % 4.50 % 4.58 % 4.57 % 4.64 % Loans held for sale 2.88 % 2.74 % 3.14 % 2.92 % 4.07 % Nonmarketable equity securities 4.94 % 4.93 % 5.22 % 5.26 % 5.40 % Total interest-earning assets 3.83 % 4.02 % 4.06 % 4.01 % 4.10 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.46 % 0.61 % Short-term borrowings 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.19 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 1.91 % 1.69 % 1.71 % 1.85 % 1.69 % Subordinated debt 5.61 % 5.57 % 5.60 % 5.58 % 5.85 % Trust preferred debentures 4.00 % 4.08 % 4.03 % 4.16 % 4.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.72 % 0.75 % 0.79 % 0.89 % 1.01 % Cost of Deposits 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.34 % 0.45 % Net Interest Margin 3.29 % 3.45 % 3.47 % 3.33 % 3.32 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 20,224 $ 24,819 $ 31,460 $ 28,188 $ 36,551 Nonperforming loans 61,363 52,826 54,070 67,443 60,513 Nonperforming assets 76,926 75,004 75,432 84,795 74,707 Net charge-offs 4,023 1,706 2,328 5,292 3,062 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.76 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.27 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 1.36 % 1.25 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.16 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.27 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.21 % 1.28 % 1.18 % 1.07 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 95.60 % 118.67 % 111.79 % 78.25 % 77.82 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.33 % 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.44 % 0.26 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 4,077,581 $ 3,560,427 $ 3,480,759 $ 3,260,893 $ 3,253,784 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 28.96 $ 28.43 $ 27.83 $ 27.51 $ 27.62 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 20.48 $ 19.98 $ 19.31 $ 19.03 $ 18.72 Market price at period end $ 26.27 $ 27.74 $ 17.87 $ 12.85 $ 14.95 Shares outstanding at period end 22,380,492 22,351,740 22,325,471 22,602,844 22,937,296 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.11 % 13.73 % 13.24 % 13.34 % 13.67 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.64 % 9.62 % 9.20 % 9.40 % 9.71 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 8.44 % 8.39 % 7.99 % 8.18 % 8.44 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.00 % 7.79 % 7.50 % 7.72 % 7.75 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.12 % 6.67 % 6.46 % 6.61 % 6.67 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 19,041 $ 24,040 $ 10,746 $ 3,270 $ 15,993 Adjustments to noninterest income: Gain on sales of investment securities, net 377 - - 1,721 - Other income (27 ) 75 3 (17 ) 11 Total adjustments to noninterest income 350 75 3 1,704 11 Adjustments to noninterest expense: Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 143 - 617 188 391 Impairment related to facilities optimization - - (10 ) 12,651 60 FHLB advances prepayment fees 3,669 8 4,872 - - Integration and acquisition expenses 3,771 238 231 1,200 (6 ) Total adjustments to noninterest expense 7,583 246 5,710 14,039 445 Adjusted earnings pre tax 26,274 24,211 16,453 15,605 16,427 Adjusted earnings tax 6,519 5,549 3,982 3,582 3,543 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 19,755 $ 18,662 $ 12,471 $ 12,023 $ 12,884 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.86 $ 0.82 $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 Adjusted return on average assets 1.17 % 1.12 % 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.78 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 12.36 % 12.12 % 7.97 % 7.56 % 8.20 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.52 % 17.39 % 11.50 % 11.04 % 12.14 % Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Adjusted earnings pre tax - non- GAAP $ 26,274 $ 24,211 $ 16,453 $ 15,605 $ 16,427 Provision for credit losses (455 ) 3,565 10,058 11,728 10,997 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights 1,148 1,275 2,344 1,418 107 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP $ 26,967 $ 29,051 $ 28,855 $ 28,751 $ 27,531 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.60 % 1.75 % 1.69 % 1.72 % 1.68 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 48,941 $ 39,079 $ 47,048 $ 53,901 $ 41,395 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (143 ) - (617 ) (188 ) (391 ) Impairment related to facilities optimization - - 10 (12,651 ) (60 ) FHLB advances prepayment fees (3,669 ) (8 ) (4,872 ) - - Integration and acquisition expenses (3,771 ) (238 ) (231 ) (1,200 ) 6 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 41,358 $ 38,833 $ 41,338 $ 39,862 $ 40,950 Net interest income - GAAP $ 50,110 $ 51,868 $ 53,516 $ 49,980 $ 48,989 Effect of tax-exempt income 383 386 413 430 438 Adjusted net interest income 50,493 52,254 53,929 50,410 49,427 Noninterest income - GAAP 17,417 14,816 14,336 18,919 19,396 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights 1,148 1,275 2,344 1,418 107 Gain on sales of investment securities, net (377 ) - - (1,721 ) - Other 27 (75 ) (3 ) 17 (11 ) Adjusted noninterest income 18,215 16,016 16,677 18,633 19,492 Adjusted total revenue $ 68,709 $ 68,270 $ 70,607 $ 69,043 $ 68,919 Efficiency ratio 60.19 % 56.88 % 58.55 % 57.74 % 59.42 %



