CVR Energy Announces New Time for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has changed the time of its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call to 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, August 3. During the call, the Company will discuss its second quarter 2021 earnings results, which will be released on Monday, August 2, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wxmaunmq. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13721550.