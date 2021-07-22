checkAd

CVR Energy Announces New Time for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has changed the time of its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call to 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, August 3. During the call, the Company will discuss its second quarter 2021 earnings results, which will be released on Monday, August 2, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wxmaunmq. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13721550.

CVR Energy’s second quarter 2021 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at www.CVREnergy.com.

About CVR Energy, Inc.
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 36 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Richard Roberts
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3205
InvestorRelations@CVREnergy.com

Media Relations:
Brandee Stephens                        
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3516
MediaRelations@CVREnergy.com





