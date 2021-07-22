Macatawa Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

HOLLAND, Mich., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC), the holding company for Macatawa Bank (collectively, the “Company”), today announced its results for the second quarter 2021.

  • Net income of $7.8 million in second quarter 2021 versus $7.6 million in second quarter 2020
  • Negative provision for loan losses (benefit) of $750,000 taken in the second quarter 2021 versus $1.0 million provision expense taken in the second quarter 2020
  • Net interest margin decreased 55 basis points to 2.19% for the second quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter 2020 reflecting a significant increase in on-balance sheet liquidity and the continued low interest rate environment
  • Growth in non-interest income of $315,000 (5%) from second quarter 2020 driven by increased wealth management and debit card interchange income
  • Loan portfolio balances down by $324 million (21%) from second quarter 2020 reflecting significant PPP loan forgiveness by the SBA
  • Deposit balances up by $482 million (23%) from second quarter 2020
  • The Company redeemed its remaining $20 million trust preferred securities on July 7, 2021
  • Capital and liquidity levels increased further during the quarter and remain strong

The Company reported net income of $7.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2021 compared to $7.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020. For the first six months of 2021, the Company reported net income of $15.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $14.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.   

"We are pleased to report solid results for the second quarter of 2021,” said Ronald L. Haan, President and CEO of the Company. “While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges for the banking business, we remained focused on serving the financial needs of our customers and our community. We originated an additional 253 loans totaling $31.5 million in the second quarter 2021 in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). These new loans were in addition to the $443.6 million of PPP loans previously originated since the program’s inception in April 2020. The loans protect jobs and allow continued paychecks to employees in those companies and the communities we serve.

In addition, we are happy to serve our customers with their deposit needs. They are retaining an unprecedented level of balances with us as evidenced by the continuing growth in our deposits. Total deposits have grown from $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020 to over $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021. This not only speaks to the strength of our customers, but their confidence in us as their banking institution. As a result of these high balances, our on-balance sheet liquidity is stronger than it has ever been.”   

Mr. Haan concluded: "Despite a challenging environment, we produced strong earnings for the second quarter of 2021. Our asset quality is strong as evidenced by a negative provision for loan losses and continuing favorable credit metrics. In addition, as the economy continues to reopen, we will look for even more opportunities to safely deploy the excess funds our customers have entrusted us with.”

Operating Results
Net interest income for the second quarter 2021 totaled $14.5 million, a decrease of $33,000 from the first quarter 2021 and a decrease of $590,000 from the second quarter 2020. Net interest margin for the second quarter 2021 was 2.19 percent, down 14 basis points from the first quarter 2021, and down 55 basis points from the second quarter 2020. Net interest income for the second quarter 2021 benefitted from amortization of $2.4 million in fees from loans originated under the PPP, compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter 2020 and $938,000 in the second quarter 2020. These fees are amortized over the loans’ contractual maturity, which is 24 months or 60 months, as applicable. Upon SBA forgiveness, the remaining unamortized fees are recognized into interest income. During the second quarter 2021, the Company had approved and received forgiveness disbursements from the SBA on 200 loans with balances totaling $107.7 million. In the first quarter 2021, the Company had approved and received forgiveness disbursements from the SBA on 573 loans with balances totaling $71.7 million. Net interest margin was negatively impacted in the second quarter 2021 versus the second quarter 2020 by our carrying significantly higher balances of federal funds sold due to the significant increase in balances held by depositors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These balances, which earn only 10-15 basis points in interest, increased by $676.8 million, on average, from the second quarter 2020 and caused a 67 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the second quarter 2021. Floor rates established by the Company on its variable rate loans over recent years served to soften the negative impact on net interest income of the 2020 federal funds rate decreases. Without these floors, net interest income for the quarter would have been lower than stated by approximately $1.0 million.

Average interest earning assets for the second quarter 2021 increased $132.6 million from the first quarter 2021 and were up $453.7 million from the second quarter 2020.   Increases in deposit balances, particularly municipal and business deposits, resulted from these customers holding higher balances throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.  

On July 7, 2021, the Company redeemed its remaining $20.0 million of trust preferred securities. The Company estimates that this will save nearly $600,000 of interest expense annually, with regulatory capital remaining significantly above levels required to be categorized as well capitalized.

Non-interest income decreased $370,000 in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 and increased $315,000 from the second quarter 2020. Gains on sales of mortgage loans in the second quarter 2021 were down $704,000 compared to the first quarter 2021 and were down $538,000 from the second quarter 2020. The Company originated $39.2 million in mortgage loans for sale in the second quarter 2021 compared to $47.3 million in the first quarter 2021 and $50.1 million in the second quarter 2020. Higher wealth management fees, including trust and brokerage, along with an increased level of debit card interchange income from customer usage softened the effect of a lower level of mortgage gains recognized in the quarter.

Non-interest expense was $11.7 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $11.5 million for the first quarter 2021 and $10.5 million for the second quarter 2020. The largest component of non-interest expense was salaries and benefit expenses. Salaries and benefit expenses were up $90,000 compared to the first quarter 2021 and were up $736,000 compared to the second quarter 2020. In response to uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2020, the Company took certain actions to mitigate the negative effects of the shutdown of the economy, including freezes on both hiring personnel and salary increases for senior management as well as suspension of 401k matching contributions and bonus accruals. These were reinstated later in the second half of 2020. This affects comparability between the first half of 2020 and the first half of 2021. The increases compared to the second quarter 2020 were due to these factors along with a higher level of salary deferral resulting from PPP loan originations in 2020. The table below identifies the primary components of the changes in salaries and benefits between periods.



Dollars in 000s 		  Q2 2021
to
Q1 2021 		  Q2 2021
To
Q2 2020
             
Salaries and other compensation   $ (51 )   $ 145  
Salary deferral from commercial loans     84       261  
Bonus accrual     35       163  
Mortgage production – variable comp     46       47  
401k matching contributions     (24 )     45  
Medical insurance costs     ---       75  
Total change in salaries and benefits   $ 90     $ 736  

FDIC assessment expense was $159,000 in the second quarter 2021 compared to $170,000 in the first quarter 2020 and $76,000 in the second quarter 2020. FDIC assessment expense in the second quarter 2020 was lower as there were some FDIC assessment credits applied in that quarter. All of the Company’s FDIC assessment credits had been applied by the second quarter 2020, so expense increased since then. Data processing expenses were down $53,000 in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 due to elevated costs in the first quarter 2021 from the online banking conversion and were up $67,000 compared to the second quarter 2020 due to higher ongoing online banking expenses due to higher usage by deposit customers. Other categories of non-interest expense were relatively flat compared to the first quarter 2021 and the second quarter 2020 due to a continued focus on expense management.

Federal income tax expense was $1.8 million for each of the second quarter 2021, the first quarter 2021, and the second quarter 2020. The effective tax rate was 19.1 percent for the second quarter 2021, compared to 18.5 percent for the first quarter 2020 and 18.7 percent for the second quarter 2020.

Asset Quality
A negative provision for loan losses (benefit) of $750,000 was recorded in the second quarter 2021 compared to no provision in the first quarter 2021 and provision expense of $1.0 million in the second quarter 2020. The large provision in the second quarter 2020 was due primarily to a $4.1 million charge-off on a single loan relationship with a business in the movie theatre industry, which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions. Net loan recoveries for the second quarter 2021 were $104,000, compared to first quarter 2021 net loan recoveries of $44,000 and second quarter 2020 net loan charge-offs of $4.0 million. At June 30, 2021, the Company had experienced net loan recoveries in twenty-four of the past twenty-six quarters.   Total loans past due on payments by 30 days or more amounted to $126,000 at June 30, 2021, down $91,000 from $217,000 at March 31, 2021 and down $3.2 million from $3.3 million at June 30, 2020. Delinquencies were up at June 30, 2020 due primarily to the remaining balance of the movie theater loan in process of liquidation at June 30, 2020. Delinquency as a percentage of total loans was just 0.01 percent at June 30, 2021, well below the Company’s peer level.

The allowance for loan losses of $16.8 million was 1.36 percent of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.26 percent of total loans at March 31, 2021, and 1.01 percent at March 31, 2020. The ratio at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 includes the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA and receive no allowance allocation. The ratio excluding PPP loans was 1.57 percent at June 30, 2021, 1.55 percent at March 31, 2021 and 1.29 percent at June 30, 2020. The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans continued to be strong and significantly exceeded 1-to-1 coverage at 39-to-1 as of June 30, 2021.

The CARES Act enacted in the first quarter of 2020 allowed the Company to provide payment relief to borrowers that were current on their loan terms without being required to identify those loans as troubled debt restructurings. The Company granted 726 of these modifications with principal balances totaling $337.2 million. At June 30, 2021, all of the modifications granted had expired and the loans were back to their contractual terms. The table below shows the number of loans and balances that were under such modifications as of the end of the quarter for the dates indicated.



Dollars in 000s 		  Number of
COVID-19
Modifications 		  Balance of
COVID-19
Modifications
June 30, 2020     599     $ 297,269  
September 30, 2020     26     $ 79,894  
December 31, 2020     6     $ 2,018  
March 31, 2021     5     $ 21,894  
June 30, 2021     0     $ 0  

At June 30, 2021, the Company's nonperforming loans were $433,000, representing 0.03 percent of total loans. This compares to $525,000 (0.04 percent of total loans) at March 31, 2021 and $3.0 million (0.19 percent of total loans) at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020 were elevated due to a single commercial loan relationship that was resolved during the third quarter 2020. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets were $2.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $2.6 million at June 30, 2020. Total non-performing assets, including other real estate owned and nonperforming loans, were $2.8 million, or 0.09 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2021. Total nonperforming assets, including other real estate owned and nonperforming loans, decreased by $2.8 million from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

A break-down of non-performing loans is shown in the table below.

Dollars in 000s   June 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sept 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020
                                     
Commercial Real Estate   $ 341     $ 432     $ 438     $ 97     $ 2,857  
Commercial and Industrial     ---       ---       ---       ---       ---  
Total Commercial Loans     341       432       438       97       2,857  
Residential Mortgage Loans     92       93       95       98       100  
Consumer Loans     ---       ---       ---       ---       ---  
Total Non-Performing Loans   $ 433     $ 525     $ 533     $ 195     $ 2,957  

A break-down of non-performing assets is shown in the table below.

Dollars in 000s   June 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sept 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020
                                     
Non-Performing Loans   $ 433     $ 525     $ 533     $ 195     $ 2,957  
Other Repossessed Assets     ---       ---       ---       ---       ---  
Other Real Estate Owned     2,343       2,371       2,537       2,624       2,624  
Total Non-Performing Assets   $ 2,776     $ 2,896     $ 3,070     $ 2,819     $ 5,581  

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $2.94 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $206.7 million from $2.73 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $489.9 million from $2.45 billion at June 30, 2020. Assets were elevated at each period due to customers holding a higher level of deposits during the COVID-19 pandemic, including balances from PPP loan proceeds. Total loans were $1.24 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $144.6 million from $1.38 billion at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $324.4 million from $1.56 billion at June 30, 2020.

Commercial loans decreased by $251.3 million from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021, along with a decrease of $58.6 million in the residential mortgage portfolio, and a decrease of $14.4 million in the consumer loan portfolio. Within commercial loans, commercial real estate loans decreased by $40.1 million and commercial and industrial loans decreased by $45.2 million. However, the largest decrease in commercial loans was in PPP loans which decreased by $166.0 million due to forgiveness by the SBA of $292.9 million in PPP loans offset by new PPP loan originations of $126.9 million.

The composition of the commercial loan portfolio is shown in the table below:

Dollars in 000s   June 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sept 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020
                                     
Construction and Development   $ 102,608     $ 117,178     $ 118,665     $ 121,578     $ 127,094  
Other Commercial Real Estate     427,291       423,424       433,508       437,345       442,862  
Commercial Loans Secured by Real Estate     529,899       540,602       552,173       558,923       569,956  
Commercial and Industrial     359,846       392,208       436,331       413,702       405,093  
Paycheck Protection Program     169,679       253,811       229,079       339,216       335,668  
Total Commercial Loans   $ 1,059,424     $ 1,186,621     $ 1,217,583     $ 1,311,841     $ 1,310,717  

Bank owned life insurance was $52.5 million at June 30, 2021, up $10.3 million from $42.2 million at March 31, 2021 and up $9.9 million from $41.7 million at June 30, 2020 due to an additional $10.0 million in insurance policies purchased early in the second quarter 2021 and earnings on the underlying investments.

Total deposits were $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021, up $212.1 million, or 8.8 percent, from $2.39 billion at March 31, 2021 and were up $481.8 million, or 22.7 percent, from $2.12 billion at June 30, 2020. Demand deposits were up $235.1 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2021 and were up $426.4 million compared to the second quarter 2020. Money market deposits and savings deposits were down $17.2 million from the first quarter 2021 and were up $91.9 million from the second quarter 2020. Certificates of deposit were down $5.8 million at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 and were down $36.5 million compared to June 30, 2020 as customers reacted to changes in market interest rates. As deposit rates have dropped, the Company has experienced some shifting between deposit types and, overall, deposit customers are holding higher levels of liquid deposit balances in the low interest rate environment and due to uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company continues to be successful at attracting and retaining core deposit customers. Customer deposit accounts remain insured to the highest levels available under FDIC deposit insurance.

The Company's total risk-based regulatory capital ratio at June 30, 2021 was higher than the ratios at both March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020. Macatawa Bank’s risk-based regulatory capital ratios continue to be at levels considerably above those required to be categorized as “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines. As such, the Bank was categorized as "well capitalized" at June 30, 2021.

About Macatawa Bank
Headquartered in Holland, Michigan, Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for ten years as “West Michigan’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For”. For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates, plans and intentions. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “anticipates,” "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "will," ”intend,” "continue," "improving," "additional," "focus," "forward," "future," "efforts," "strategy," "momentum," "positioned," and other similar words or phrases. Such statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements include, among others, statements related to risks and uncertainties related to, and the impact of, the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the business, financial condition and results of operations of our company and our customers, trends in our key operating metrics and financial performance, future levels of earnings and profitability, future levels of earning assets, future asset quality, future growth, and future net interest margin. All statements with references to future time periods are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses, the appropriate carrying value of intangible assets (including deferred tax assets) and other real estate owned and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment) involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. Our ability to sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, reduce non-performing asset expenses, utilize our deferred tax asset, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, maintain liquidity, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, improve profitability, and produce consistent core earnings is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the real estate, financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Macatawa Bank Corporation, specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Macatawa Bank Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These and other factors are representative of the risk factors that may emerge and could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement.

 
MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share information)
                             
            Quarterly   Six Months Ended
            2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   June 30
EARNINGS SUMMARY
   2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Total interest income
   $ 15,184     $ 15,274     $ 16,507     $ 30,458     $ 34,001  
Total interest expense
     727       784       1,460       1,511       3,651  
Net interest income
     14,457       14,490       15,047       28,947       30,350  
Provision for loan losses
     (750 )     -       1,000       (750 )     1,700  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
     15,207       14,490       14,047       29,697       28,650  
                     
NON-INTEREST INCOME
                    
Deposit service charges
     1,065       992       860       2,057       1,970  
Net gains on mortgage loans
     1,311       2,015       1,849       3,326       2,499  
Trust fees
     1,133       1,005       945       2,138       1,880  
Other
     2,660       2,527       2,200       5,186       4,464  
Total non-interest income
     6,169       6,539       5,854       12,707       10,813  
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
                    
Salaries and benefits
     6,502       6,412       5,766       12,914       12,457  
Occupancy
     994       1,037       949       2,031       1,958  
Furniture and equipment
     978       937       882       1,915       1,737  
FDIC assessment
     159       170       76       329       76  
Other
     3,085       2,929       2,831       6,014       5,998  
Total non-interest expense
     11,718       11,485       10,504       23,203       22,226  
Income before income tax
     9,658       9,544       9,397       19,201       17,237  
Income tax expense
     1,840       1,766       1,759       3,605       3,188  
Net income
   $ 7,818     $ 7,778     $ 7,638     $ 15,596     $ 14,049  
                     
Basic earnings per common share
   $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.22     $ 0.46     $ 0.41  
Diluted earnings per common share
   $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.22     $ 0.46     $ 0.41  
Return on average assets
     1.11 %     1.17 %     1.31 %     1.14 %     1.29 %
Return on average equity
     12.79 %     12.91 %     13.50 %     12.85 %     12.58 %
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
     2.19 %     2.33 %     2.74 %     2.25 %     2.98 %
Efficiency ratio
     56.81 %     54.62 %     50.26 %     55.70 %     54.00 %
             
BALANCE SHEET DATA
   June 30   March 31   June 30
Assets
   2021   2021   2020
Cash and due from banks
   $ 31,051     $ 26,900     $ 33,079  
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
     1,189,266       884,985       426,926  
Debt securities available for sale
     239,955       233,672       229,489  
Debt securities held to maturity
     121,867       89,170       89,195  
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
     11,558       11,558       11,558  
Loans held for sale
     4,752       9,315       1,677  
Total loans
     1,238,327       1,382,951       1,562,688  
Less allowance for loan loss
     16,806       17,452       15,855  
Net loans
     1,221,521       1,365,499       1,546,833  
Premises and equipment, net
     42,906       43,113       43,052  
Bank-owned life insurance
     52,507       42,244       42,654  
Other real estate owned
     2,343       2,371       2,624  
Other assets
     23,360       25,514       24,061  
             
Total Assets
   $ 2,941,086     $ 2,734,341     $ 2,451,148  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
            
Noninterest-bearing deposits
   $ 956,961     $ 848,798     $ 748,624  
Interest-bearing deposits
     1,643,115       1,539,147       1,369,667  
Total deposits
     2,600,076       2,387,945       2,118,291  
Other borrowed funds
     60,000       70,000       70,000  
Long-term debt
     20,619       20,619       20,619  
Other liabilities
     12,174       13,398       12,900  
Total Liabilities
     2,692,869       2,491,962       2,221,810  
             
Shareholders' equity
     248,217       242,379       229,338  
             
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
   $ 2,941,086     $ 2,734,341     $ 2,451,148  
                             
                             
MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share information)
                             
    Quarterly   Year to Date
                             
    2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   2nd Qtr        
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020
EARNINGS SUMMARY                            
Net interest income   $ 14,457     $ 14,490     $ 16,513     $ 14,674     $ 15,047     $ 28,947     $ 30,350  
Provision for loan losses     (750 )     -       800       500       1,000       (750 )     1,700  
Total non-interest income     6,169       6,539       7,072       6,092       5,854       12,707       10,813  
Total non-interest expense     11,718       11,485       11,966       11,533       10,504       23,203       22,226  
Federal income tax expense     1,840       1,766       1,822       1,613       1,759       3,605       3,188  
Net income   $ 7,818     $ 7,778     $ 8,997     $ 7,120     $ 7,638     $ 15,596     $ 14,049  
                             
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.26     $ 0.21     $ 0.22     $ 0.46     $ 0.41  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.26     $ 0.21     $ 0.22     $ 0.46     $ 0.41  
                             
MARKET DATA                            
Book value per common share   $ 7.26     $ 7.09     $ 7.01     $ 6.86     $ 6.72     $ 7.26     $ 6.72  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 7.26     $ 7.09     $ 7.01     $ 6.86     $ 6.72     $ 7.26     $ 6.72  
Market value per common share   $ 8.75     $ 9.95     $ 8.37     $ 6.53     $ 7.82     $ 8.75     $ 7.82  
Average basic common shares     34,193,016       34,195,526       34,154,820       34,109,901       34,108,982       34,194,264       34,108,057  
Average diluted common shares     34,193,016       34,195,526       34,154,820       34,109,901       34,108,982       34,194,264       34,108,057  
Period end common shares     34,192,317       34,193,132       34,197,519       34,101,320       34,114,901       34,192,317       34,114,901  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                            
Return on average assets     1.11 %     1.17 %     1.39 %     1.12 %     1.31 %     1.14 %     1.29 %
Return on average equity     12.79 %     12.91 %     15.24 %     12.29 %     13.50 %     12.85 %     12.58 %
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)     2.19 %     2.33 %     2.69 %     2.43 %     2.74 %     2.25 %     2.98 %
Efficiency ratio     56.81 %     54.62 %     50.74 %     55.54 %     50.26 %     55.70 %     54.00 %
Full-time equivalent employees (period end)     321       327       328       327       335       321       335  
                             
ASSET QUALITY                            
Gross charge-offs   $ 30     $ 50     $ 22     $ 24     $ 4,183     $ 80     $ 4,222  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ (104 )   $ (44 )   $ (50 )   $ (203 )   $ 4,034     $ (148 )   $ 3,046  
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)     -0.03 %     -0.01 %     -0.01 %     -0.05 %     1.03 %     -0.02 %     0.41 %
Nonperforming loans   $ 433     $ 525     $ 533     $ 195     $ 2,957     $ 433     $ 2,957  
Other real estate and repossessed assets   $ 2,343     $ 2,371     $ 2,537     $ 2,624     $ 2,624     $ 2,343     $ 2,624  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.03 %     0.04 %     0.04 %     0.01 %     0.19 %     0.03 %     0.19 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.09 %     0.11 %     0.12 %     0.11 %     0.23 %     0.09 %     0.23 %
Allowance for loan losses   $ 16,806     $ 17,452     $ 17,408     $ 16,558     $ 15,855     $ 16,806     $ 15,855  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.36 %     1.26 %     1.22 %     1.07 %     1.01 %     1.36 %     1.01 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans)   1.57 %     1.55 %     1.45 %     1.38 %     1.29 %     1.57 %     1.01 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans     3881.29 %     3324.19 %     3266.04 %     8491.28 %     536.19 %     3881.29 %     536.19 %
                             
CAPITAL                            
Average equity to average assets     8.70 %     9.04 %     9.11 %     9.07 %     9.68 %     8.87 %     10.26 %
Common equity tier 1 to risk weighted assets (Consolidated)     17.10 %     16.73 %     15.79 %     15.30 %     14.92 %     17.10 %     14.92 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Consolidated)     9.48 %     9.80 %     9.89 %     9.78 %     10.49 %     9.48 %     10.49 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Consolidated)     19.66 %     19.33 %     18.29 %     17.74 %     17.30 %     19.66 %     17.30 %
Common equity tier 1 to risk weighted assets (Bank)     16.57 %     17.60 %     16.67 %     16.18 %     15.81 %     16.57 %     15.81 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank)     8.49 %     9.52 %     9.63 %     9.52 %     10.21 %     8.49 %     10.21 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank)     17.73 %     18.81 %     17.84 %     17.28 %     16.87 %     17.73 %     16.87 %
Common equity to assets     8.44 %     8.87 %     9.08 %     9.32 %     9.36 %     8.44 %     9.36 %
Tangible common equity to assets     8.44 %     8.87 %     9.08 %     9.32 %     9.36 %     8.44 %     9.36 %
                             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                            
Total portfolio loans   $ 1,238,327     $ 1,382,951     $ 1,429,331     $ 1,542,335     $ 1,562,688     $ 1,238,327     $ 1,562,688  
Earning assets     2,803,634       2,611,093       2,510,882       2,376,943       2,316,213       2,803,634       2,316,213  
Total assets     2,941,086       2,734,341       2,642,026       2,508,718       2,451,148       2,941,086       2,451,148  
Deposits     2,600,076       2,387,945       2,298,587       2,170,579       2,118,291       2,600,076       2,118,291  
Total shareholders' equity     248,217       242,379       239,843       233,865       229,338       248,217       229,338  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
Total portfolio loans   $ 1,324,915     $ 1,401,399     $ 1,481,054     $ 1,542,838     $ 1,571,544     $ 1,362,946     $ 1,478,005  
Earning assets     2,669,862       2,537,300       2,457,746       2,416,072       2,216,193       2,603,948       2,056,714  
Total assets     2,809,487       2,666,802       2,590,875       2,554,198       2,338,888       2,738,539       2,178,355  
Deposits     2,468,398       2,321,012       2,249,679       2,215,509       2,007,258       2,395,112       1,854,626  
Total shareholders' equity     244,516       241,023       236,127       231,702       226,288       242,779       223,413  
                              
CONTACT: Contact:
Jon Swets, CFO
616-494-7645




