Infosys positioned as a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services as Enterprises shift to Cloud-native technologies for their Modernization needs

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Follows ranking as a Leader by Independent
Research Firm in Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers Evaluation

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: BSE) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave(TM): Application Modernization
and Migration Services, Q3 2021 report. This announcement follows Infosys'
recent recognition as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Multi-Cloud Managed
Service Providers, Q4 2020 report. For Infosys, the positioning in these
assessments highlight its vision, and the broad spectrum of cloud capabilities
delivered through Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) across application
modernization and migration, and multi-cloud managed services.

For the Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021 report,
Forrester (https://go.forrester.com/) evaluated 14 providers across 26 criteria
and grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and
market presence. Infosys received the highest score possible in the service
capabilities, execution roadmap, performance, and investments in training and
skilling criteria. The report acknowledges Infosys' Live Enterprise
(https://www.infosys.com/navigate-your-next/being-resilient.html) model, in
which enterprises armed with knowledge and data-enabled insights can adapt
rapidly to changing business conditions. The report also recognizes Infosys as a
good fit for most modernization and migration opportunities, especially
application reimplementation within its existing installed base and in the
banking sector. The report further notes that Infosys' boasts a broad range of
assets for service delivery and vertical industry solutioning relative to other
providers.

"In the 2021 market for the application modernization and migration services,
we're witnessing a continuing shift toward modernization enabled by advanced
cloud-native technologies, with a correspondingly lower emphasis on
infrastructure-led lift-and-shift migration." wrote Bill Martorelli, Principal
Analyst, Forrester Research, in the report . In the Infosys profile, he wrote:
Infosys' app migration and modernization services sit within its Cobalt program,
an overarching cloud framework featuring a panoply of solution accelerators and
methodologies. The program itself doubles down on modernization-specific tasks."

In the Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers Forrester Wave(TM) report, Infosys'
