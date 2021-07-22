Infosys positioned as a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services as Enterprises shift to Cloud-native technologies for their Modernization needs

For the Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021 report,Forrester (https://go.forrester.com/) evaluated 14 providers across 26 criteriaand grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, andmarket presence. Infosys received the highest score possible in the servicecapabilities, execution roadmap, performance, and investments in training andskilling criteria. The report acknowledges Infosys' Live Enterprise(https://www.infosys.com/navigate-your-next/being-resilient.html) model, inwhich enterprises armed with knowledge and data-enabled insights can adaptrapidly to changing business conditions. The report also recognizes Infosys as agood fit for most modernization and migration opportunities, especiallyapplication reimplementation within its existing installed base and in thebanking sector. The report further notes that Infosys' boasts a broad range ofassets for service delivery and vertical industry solutioning relative to otherproviders."In the 2021 market for the application modernization and migration services,we're witnessing a continuing shift toward modernization enabled by advancedcloud-native technologies, with a correspondingly lower emphasis oninfrastructure-led lift-and-shift migration." wrote Bill Martorelli, PrincipalAnalyst, Forrester Research, in the report . In the Infosys profile, he wrote:Infosys' app migration and modernization services sit within its Cobalt program,an overarching cloud framework featuring a panoply of solution accelerators andmethodologies. The program itself doubles down on modernization-specific tasks."In the Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers Forrester Wave(TM) report, Infosys'

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Follows ranking as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers Evaluation Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: BSE) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave(TM): Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021 report. This announcement follows Infosys' recent recognition as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers, Q4 2020 report. For Infosys, the positioning in these assessments highlight its vision, and the broad spectrum of cloud capabilities delivered through Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) across application modernization and migration, and multi-cloud managed services.

Infosys positioned as a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services as Enterprises shift to Cloud-native technologies for their Modernization needs

