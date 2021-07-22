Infosys positioned as a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services as Enterprises shift to Cloud-native technologies for their Modernization needs
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Follows ranking as a Leader by Independent
Research Firm in Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers Evaluation
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: BSE) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave(TM): Application Modernization
and Migration Services, Q3 2021 report. This announcement follows Infosys'
recent recognition as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Multi-Cloud Managed
Service Providers, Q4 2020 report. For Infosys, the positioning in these
assessments highlight its vision, and the broad spectrum of cloud capabilities
delivered through Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) across application
modernization and migration, and multi-cloud managed services.
In the Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers Forrester Wave(TM) report, Infosys'
