checkAd

Orion Engineered Carbons Partners with RISE Research Institutes of Sweden to Produce Renewable Carbon Black at Commercial Scale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 22:30  |  30   |   |   

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, has partnered with RISE Research Institutes of Sweden in a project to develop and produce renewable carbon black. This collaboration represents an important step towards more climate-neutral carbon black production by replacing traditional carbon black feedstock with pyrolysis oil from biomass oil. Orion plans to convert the biomass oil into carbon black using its small-scale furnace reactor in Kalscheuren, Germany and will explore ways to upscale the process to match market demands. Additionally, using a pilot-scale reactor at its site in Piteå, Sweden, RISE will evaluate the use of electrofuels, such as plasma or hydrogen from electrolysis, as sustainable heat sources for the carbon black process.

“We are committed to meeting the rising interest in renewable carbon black as the tire industry works to address its long-term goal of reducing fossil-derived feedstocks across the supply chain,” said David Deters, senior vice president, Orion Engineered Carbons. “This partnership is yet another step in our sustainability strategy and we look forward to partnering with RISE on this exciting and critically important project.”

RISE has already shown that it could be economically feasible to produce carbon black using pyrolysis oil from wood-derived feedstock. Orion’s project goal is to validate commercial production based on this research.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

Orion Engineered Carbons Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orion Engineered Carbons Partners with RISE Research Institutes of Sweden to Produce Renewable Carbon Black at Commercial Scale Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, has partnered with RISE Research Institutes of Sweden in a project to develop and produce renewable carbon black. This collaboration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Visa to Acquire Currencycloud
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Sale of U.S. Portfolio
ADOCIA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TechnipFMC Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
Publicis Groupe: First Half 2021 Results
BLUECITY ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the BlueCity Holdings Limited Class ...
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date Return As ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Orion Engineered Carbons Shapes Future of Lithium-Ion Battery Production in Collaboration with European Commission's HiQ-CARB Consortium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Orion Engineered Carbons to Increase Prices for Rubber Carbon Black In EMEA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten